Plácido Domingo says he’s at home and feels ‘fine’ after coronavirus battle

Opera singer Plácido Domingo, who was diagnosed with COVID-19, says he is at home and feeling “fine.”

“Fortunately from the very first symptom I was, as usual, under medical supervision, given my age and my comorbidity, therefore the COVID 19 infection was immediately suspected and this helped me a lot,” the 79-year old wrote in a statement posted Monday on social media.

Domingo had a fever and cough before he decided to get tested, he wrote in a March 22 Facebook post announcing his positive results. He and his family were remaining “individually isolated” for as long as it was medically necessary, he said at the time.

“I continue my therapy and rest,” the tenor-turned-baritone said Monday. “My thoughts right now are with those who suffer and all those who are generously working to save lives.”

Domingo also referenced “confusing and incorrect information” that he said has been circulating about his health. It’s unclear whether that referred to reports from a few days ago saying he had been hospitalized in Acapulco. The Spaniard has longstanding ties to Mexico.

The singer’s spokesman said at the time that the opera star would “remain in the hospital as long as the doctors find it necessary until a hoped-for full recovery.”

Domingo, whose career has spanned six decades and includes a dozen Grammys and two Emmys, was general director for the Los Angeles Opera from 2003 until he resigned last October amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Earlier this month, L.A. Opera said it found the allegations to be credible. Investigators had interviewed 44 people and turned up 10 allegations of inappropriate conduct between 1986 and 2019.