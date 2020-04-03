What’s on TV This Week: ‘Modern Family’ series finale, ‘Parasite’ and more

SUNDAY

The special “Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project” explores the reality TV star’s efforts to spotlight America’s mass incarceration crisis. 7 and 9 p.m. Oxygen

Sit a spell, take your shoes off: “ACM Presents: Our Country” features in-home performances by some of country music’s biggest stars, plus a salute to the late, great Kenny Rogers. 8 p.m. CBS

The five-part series “Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children” looks back at a docuseries of shocking crimes that rocked the city’s African American community between 1979 and 1981. 8 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

An organ-transplant recipient is a lot less grateful then you’d think she’d be in the new thriller “Black Hearted Killer.” With Julie McNiven. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Keep calm and carry on: A Brit is torn between two lovers at the onset of WWII in the miniseries “World on Fire” on “Masterpiece.” With Jonah Hauer-King, Helen Hunt, Lesley Manville and Sean Bean. 9 p.m. KOCE

Crossover alert! “American Idol’s” Ryan Seacrest, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie put in cameos on the Nathan Fillion cop drama “The Rookie.” 10 p.m. ABC

The 2020 docudrama “The Windermere Children” tells the story of an estate in the English countryside that became a refuge for young Holocaust survivors after WWII. 10 p.m. KOCE

Advertisement

MONDAY

“Chrissy’s Court” is now in session. Chrissy Teigen stars in this reality series on Quibi, a new streaming service for short-form content. Any time, Quibi

Murders most foul put a small Scottish village on edge in the new mystery drama “Deadwater Fell.” With David Tennant and “The Good Wife’s” Cush Jumbo. Any time, Acorn TV

The 2019 documentary “Where’s My Roy Cohn?” profiles the attorney who aided Sen. Joe McCarthy’s anti-communist witch hunts in the 1950s and later became a close advisor to a Manhattan real-estate developer named Donald Trump. 9 p.m. Starz

Suffer the children: The special “Broken Places” explores how the emotional impact of trauma experienced as a child can often extend well into adulthood. 10 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

The stories of doctors, patients, researchers and others intertwine like, well, like strands of DNA in the new series “The Gene: An Intimate History.” 8 p.m. KOCE

After six seasons, the sitcom “Schitt’s Creek” sails off into the sunset, followed by a farewell special. Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara star. 8 and 8:30 p.m. Pop

Advertisement

The music-biz drama “Empire” hits the 100-episode mark. With Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson. 9 p.m. Fox

Too many cooks: Former contestants return for a shot at challenging celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli on the season premiere of “Chopped.” 9 p.m. Food Network

“Frontline” reports on China’s brutal crackdown on its minority Muslim population in the new exposé “China Undercover.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Ain’t nothin’ but a G thang, baby, in new episodes of the Brooklyn-set sitcom “The Last O.G.” starring Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish. 10:30 p.m. TBS

WEDNESDAY

It’s all about the have-nots and the haves in Bong Joon Ho’s Oscar-winning 2019 Korean-language parable “Parasite.” Any time, Hulu

Prepare to bid the whole extended Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan adieu as the multi-Emmy-winning “Modern Family” ends its run with a farewell special followed by a double-length series finale. 8 and 9 p.m. ABC

Hop to it! “Nature” presents the hare-raising new episode “Remarkable Rabbits.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Advertisement

The paranormal series “Ghost Hunters” scares up two-part season premiere, with a reboot of “Celebrity Ghost Stories” not far behind. 8, 9 and 10 p.m. A&E

Newsletter Get our daily Entertainment newsletter Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more. Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

“Nova” gets the skinny on what was once considered a major contributing factor in the battle of the bulge in “The Truth About Fat.” 9 p.m. KOCE

He’s out of control! New host Jimmy Kimmel fills the Regis Philbin role in a prime-time reboot of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.” 10 p.m. ABC

The conclusion of “Earth’s Sacred Wonders” makes pilgrimages to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem and the Boudhanath shrine in Nepal. 10 p.m. KOCE

THURSDAY

Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald and the aforementioned Cush Jumbo are still fighting “The Good Fight” in new episodes of this “Good Wife” spinoff. Any time, CBS All Access

“Will & Grace” pays homage to the mother-of-all sitcoms in the new episode “We Love Lucy.” With Eric McCormack and Debra Messing. 9 p.m. NBC

FRIDAY

This year’s edition of Coachella has been postponed till fall. But you can relive two decades’ worth of memories of music festivals past in the special “Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert.” Any time, YouTube

Industrious homeboys: The documentary “LA Originals” salutes Estevan Oriol and Mister Cartoon, two pioneering figures of the Chicano street art movement. Any time, Netflix

Paris police pick the wrong arrondissement in which to make an arrest in the class-conscious 2019 drama “Les Misérables.” Any time, Amazon Prime

“Groundhog Day” minus Bill Murray plus Sam Claflin, Olivia Munn and some impending nuptials equals the imported rom-com “Love Wedding Repeat.” Any time, Netflix

A youngster gets an unexpected shot at pro-wrestling glory in the family comedy “The Main Event.” With Seth Carr, Tichina Arnold and Ken Marino. Any time, Netflix

An immigrant from Taiwan (“The Farewell’s” Tzi Ma) reflects on the life he left behind in the new drama “Tigertail.” Any time, Netflix

A pawnshop owner’s (Marc Maron) quest to cash in on a Civil War heirloom proves problematic in the 2019 comedy “Sword of Trust.” With Jillian Bell and Michaela Watkins. 8:30 p.m. Showtime

SATURDAY

They’re done clowning around in the 2019 horror sequel “It: Chapter Two” based on the Stephen King novel. With Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader and James McAvoy. 8 p.m. HBO

Five singing siblings from Detroit make a joyful noise in the musical bio-drama “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel.” With Aunjanue Ellis and Christina Bell. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Love is always in style in the Seattle-set romance “Fashionably Yours.” With Kat Graham, Kendrick Sampson and Sheryl Lee Ralph. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Farm animals find safe haven at a family-run rescue operation in rural Michigan in the new unscripted series “Saved by the Barn.” 10 p.m. Animal Planet