Enjoy culture while social distancing: 15 picks from streamed sound bath to Disney art

For a little culture while you stay at home during the coronavirus outbreak, we’re offering recommendations of streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here are 15 picks for Saturday and Sunday, all times Pacific:

“Stars in the House”

A reading of Charles Busch’s “The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife” stars Busch, Faith Prince, Andrea Martin and Richard Kind at 11 a.m. Saturday. Emmy and Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth visits at 5 p.m. Saturday. Free; donations appreciated. starsinthehouse.com and youtube.com

Artists Relief Tree benefit concert

This ad-hoc coronavirus-relief volunteer group has raised more than $275,000 so far, dispersed in $250 increments to artists in need. Performers for this benefit concert include pianists Emanuel Ax and Jon Kimura Parker, mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges and violinist Rachel Barton Pine. 5 p.m. Saturday. $5 and up. ourconcerts.live

Digital Artwalk

Local artists share their work and local musicians perform in this online edition of downtown Santa Ana’s monthly art walk. 6 p.m. Saturday. Free. facebook.com/downtowninc

Red Hen Press Poetry Hour

Writer-performer and public radio personality Sandra Tsing Loh presents live and recorded readings from Major Jackson, Francesca Bell and others in this installment of the recurring series. Co-presented by the Broad Stage. 8 p.m. Saturday. Free. thebroadstage.org/athome; archived afterward at youtube.com and redhen.org

Geffen Stayhouse

This new YouTube page for Westwood’s Geffen Playhouse has launched with a lengthy clip of Tony winner Jefferson Mays reading a selection from his one-man show “Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol,” plus Tony nominee Rory O’Malley (“Hamilton”) singing a few of his favorite show tunes. Available any time. Free. youtube.com

Inside the Walt Disney Archives

The Bowers Museum in Santa Ana offers highlights from its current exhibition that tells the story of the movie studio and theme park empire using original artwork, costumes and more. Available anytime, on mobile devices only. Free. guide.bowers.org

Luckman Live!

This YouTube page for Cal State Los Angeles’ Luckman Theatre has highlights from a recent performance by drag artist and singer Valentina plus excerpts from Raiford Rogers Modern Ballet’s “Joshua Tree Symphony.” Available anytime. Free. youtube.com

Roxie Sound Healing

Roxie Sarhangi performs on musical bowls and a gong as part of a live-streamed candlelight meditation and sound bath; headphones recommended. 7 p.m. Saturday. Free. Live on at Instagram @roxiesoundhealing; past performances archived at youtube.com

Martha Matinees

The acclaimed Martha Graham Dance Company drops recent and classic clips from its archives. 11:30 a.m. Saturdays and Wednesdays. Free. youtube.com/marthagrahamdancecompany

Virtual Sounds

Classical and jazz musicians and vocalists from around the world perform in this multi-channel offering that also includes workshops, masterclasses and Q&As. 10 a.m. Saturday to 3:45 p.m. Sunday. 10-40 British pounds, or about $12-$50. virtual-sounds.com

Crazy Talented Asians

East West Players and singer-songwriter AJ Rafael present a socially-distanced edition of this live variety show featuring music, comedy and more. 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday. Free. facebook.com/EWPlayers

The Broad Stage Music Morning

Cellist Lynn Harrell and violinist and vocalist Lucia Micarelli are among the featured performers. 11 a.m. Sunday. Free. thebroadstage.org/athome

Barnsdall Arts Sundays

The family-friendly arts and crafts workshop normally held Sunday mornings at L.A.’s Barnsdall Art Park moves online using Zoom. 10 a.m.-noon Sunday. Free. zoom.us (meeting ID: 988 849 202; password: 025951). Notifications on Instagram @barnsdallpark

Pacific Symphony @ Home

Pacific Symphony cellist Ian McKinnell is joined by pianist Debbie Middlebrooks for the Schubert favorite “Ave Maria.” Noon Sunday; available anytime afterward. Free. facebook.com/PacificSymphony; youtube.com/user/PacificSymphonyOrg on Instagram at @PacificSymphony and instagram.com/pacificsymphony

Camerata Pacifica

Members of Santa Barbara-based chamber music group Camerata Pacifica perform. 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Free. youtube.com. Also at 11.30 a.m. Sunday. facebook.com/cameratasb

Each day’s recommendations are indexed in the same place where our regular event listings (sigh) used to post. Check back for new picks Monday through Saturday.