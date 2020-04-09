What’s on TV Friday: Dishing With Julia Child; Coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus; highlighted listings continue.
SERIES
MacGyver Mac (Lucas Till) is supported by his friends during his time of grief, but they are back in action when the Los Angeles power grid is taken hostage in a ransomware attack that results in a citywide blackout. Tristin Mays also stars and Tate Donovan reprises his recurring role. 8 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist A case becomes personal for Agent Park (Laura Sohn) when the team investigates a mysterious disappearance in the Alaska Triangle. Also Aram (Amir Arison) seeks Red’s (James Spader) help to find out what really happened to Elodie’s (guest star Elizabeth Bogush) husband. Diego Klattenhoff and Megan Boone also star. 8 p.m. NBC
Shark Tank Daniel Lubetzky guest judges. 8 p.m. ABC
Magnum P.I. Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks) launch a frantic search for Kumu (Amy Hill) after she is kidnapped by a man accused of killing his wife. 9 p.m. CBS
Dynasty Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) becomes the internet’s new queen of mean and her relationship with Liam (Adam Huber) is tested in this new episode of the prime-time soap. 9 p.m. CW
Somewhere South In a new episode titled “Dumpling Dilemma,” host Vivian Howard visits the Mississippi Delta and farther south and proves that not all dumplings are the same. 9 p.m. KOCE
Dishing With Julia Child In “Your Own French Onion Soup,” the first of two new episodes, Rick Bayless talks about Julia Child’s knife skills and training technique. In the second, “Boeuf Bourguignon,” Sara Moulton, Carla Hall, José Andrés and Eric Ripert marvel at how comfortable Child was while doing her first episode and Martha Stewart talks about Child’s influence over how viewers thought about food and cooking. 10 and 10:30 p.m. KOCE
Strike Back With Chetri (Varada Sethu) on the run and Carolyn (Lorraine Burroughs) in hot pursuit Novin, Wyatt and Coltrane (Alin Sumarwata, Daniel MacPherson, Jamie Bamber) weigh personal loyalty against duty and self-preservation. Alec Secareanu also stars. 10 p.m. Cinemax
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 10 and 11 a.m. CNN
Coronavirus Update (N) Noon CW and 7 p.m.
Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC
White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing (N) 2 and 6 p.m. CSPAN
Diario del Coronavirus 3 p.m. Univision
Washington Journal Primetime (N) 5 p.m. CSPAN
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Josh Hutcherson; gospel group the Clark Sisters. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
The View Ty Burrell. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Patricia Heaton. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Venus Williams; Beverly Johnson. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show Just Sing; Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick; Eva Mendes; Craig Morgan. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Coronavirus; issues with ventilators; are African Americans at greater risk? (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Sleepless toddlers; cold-pressed skin care; spray-on skin; mouthwash and blood pressure; emojis. 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week A showdown over further stimulus bills; record numbers file for unemployment: Yasmeen Abutaleb, the Washington Post; Carl Hulse, the New York Times; Jonathan Karl, ABC; Amna Nawaz, PBS. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Mayor Bill de Blasio (D-New York); former U.S. Vice President Al Gore; Ian Bremmer; Nikki Glaser. (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO
The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.); Maria Shriver; Patrick Schwarzenegger. (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kerry Washington; Andrew Rannells; Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Keith Urban performs; Casey Wilson. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline Coronavirus. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jennifer Aniston; Grouplove performs. 12:04 a.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 12:30 a.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Vin Diesel; Eiza González; Niall Horan performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Anna Kendrick, Kal Penn and Edi Patterson. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Mortal Engines Christian Rivers’ 2018 adaptation of Philip Reeve’s post-apocalyptic literary thriller stars Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan, Hugo Weaving and Patrick Malahide. Set hundreds of years after a cataclysmic event destroyed civilization, London has become a giant predator on wheels devouring everything in its path. 7:50 p.m. Cinemax
Sword of Trust Director Lynn Shelton’s 2019 comedy stars Jillian Bell as a woman who receives a bequest from her late grandfather that turns out to be a valuable sword. With her friend Mary (MIchaela Watkins), Cynthia meets with a pawn shop owner (Marc Maron) to find a buyer. Jon Bass and Dan Bakkedahl also star. 8:30 p.m. Showtime
Juno (2007) 8:30 a.m. Sundance
Schindler’s List (1993) 8:34 a.m. Encore
Underground (1941) 8:45 a.m. TCM
Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) 9:05 a.m. Epix
Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 9:10 a.m. Cinemax
The Road Warrior (1981) 9:30 a.m. AMC
The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) 10 a.m. BBC America
Rush Hour (1998) 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. MTV
Green Book (2018) 10 a.m. and 6:20 p.m. Showtime
Mystic Pizza (1988) 10:30 a.m. Sundance
Star Trek Beyond (2016) 10:30 a.m. Syfy
The Jungle Book (2016) 11 a.m. Freeform
Grease (1978) 11 a.m. VH1
Never Say Never Again (1983) 11:05 a.m. Epix
Blaze (2018) 11:05 a.m. TMC
Signs (2002) 11:15 a.m. Cinemax
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985) 11:30 a.m. AMC
American Gangster (2007) 11:51 and 8 p.m. Encore
Stranger Than Fiction (2006) 12:15 p.m. Showtime
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 12:30 p.m. E!; 12:40 p.m. USA
Pulp Fiction (1994) 12:46 p.m. Starz
Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 1 p.m. Syfy
Deadpool 2 (2018) 1:05 p.m. Cinemax
Titanic (1997) 1:40 and 10 p.m. VH1
Under Siege (1992) 2 p.m. AMC
War of the Worlds (2005) 2:05 p.m. HBO
Total Recall (1990) 2:15 p.m. Showtime
The Italian Job (2003) 2:30 p.m. MTV
The Aviator (2004) 3:23 p.m. Starz
Dr. No (1962) 3:30 p.m. BBC America
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 3:30 p.m. E!; 3:30 p.m. Syfy; 3:32 p.m. USA
Licence to Kill (1989) 3:35 p.m. Epix
Sneakers (1992) 4 p.m. Ovation
Good Will Hunting (1997) 4:10 p.m. Showtime
Alpha (2018) 4:23 p.m. Encore
Top Gun (1986) 4:30 p.m. AMC
Furious 7 (2015) 5 p.m. FX
Bull Durham (1988) 5 p.m. MLB
The Wizard of Oz (1939) 5 p.m. TCM
Casino Royale (2006) 5:45 p.m. HBO
From Russia With Love (1963) 6 p.m. BBC America
The Karate Kid (1984) 7 p.m. AMC
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 7 p.m. E!; 7 p.m. Syfy; 7 p.m. USA
Mortal Engines (2018) 7:50 p.m. Cinemax
Fail-Safe (1964) 8 p.m. KCET
Thunderball (1965) 8 p.m. Epix
21 Jump Street (2012) 8 p.m. Starz
Goldfinger (1964) 8:30 p.m. BBC America
Sword of Trust (2019) 8:30 p.m. Showtime
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968) 8:45 p.m. TCM
Back to the Future (1985) 9 p.m. Freeform
Black Hawk Down (2001) 9 p.m. Ovation
Spider-Man (2002) 9:52 p.m. Starz
The Natural (1984) 10 p.m. KCET
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 10 p.m. E!; 10 p.m. USA