What’s on TV Friday: Dishing With Julia Child; Coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus; highlighted listings continue.

SERIES

MacGyver Mac (Lucas Till) is supported by his friends during his time of grief, but they are back in action when the Los Angeles power grid is taken hostage in a ransomware attack that results in a citywide blackout. Tristin Mays also stars and Tate Donovan reprises his recurring role. 8 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist A case becomes personal for Agent Park (Laura Sohn) when the team investigates a mysterious disappearance in the Alaska Triangle. Also Aram (Amir Arison) seeks Red’s (James Spader) help to find out what really happened to Elodie’s (guest star Elizabeth Bogush) husband. Diego Klattenhoff and Megan Boone also star. 8 p.m. NBC

Shark Tank Daniel Lubetzky guest judges. 8 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Magnum P.I. Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks) launch a frantic search for Kumu (Amy Hill) after she is kidnapped by a man accused of killing his wife. 9 p.m. CBS

Dynasty Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) becomes the internet’s new queen of mean and her relationship with Liam (Adam Huber) is tested in this new episode of the prime-time soap. 9 p.m. CW

Somewhere South In a new episode titled “Dumpling Dilemma,” host Vivian Howard visits the Mississippi Delta and farther south and proves that not all dumplings are the same. 9 p.m. KOCE

Dishing With Julia Child In “Your Own French Onion Soup,” the first of two new episodes, Rick Bayless talks about Julia Child’s knife skills and training technique. In the second, “Boeuf Bourguignon,” Sara Moulton, Carla Hall, José Andrés and Eric Ripert marvel at how comfortable Child was while doing her first episode and Martha Stewart talks about Child’s influence over how viewers thought about food and cooking. 10 and 10:30 p.m. KOCE

Advertisement

Strike Back With Chetri (Varada Sethu) on the run and Carolyn (Lorraine Burroughs) in hot pursuit Novin, Wyatt and Coltrane (Alin Sumarwata, Daniel MacPherson, Jamie Bamber) weigh personal loyalty against duty and self-preservation. Alec Secareanu also stars. 10 p.m. Cinemax



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 10 and 11 a.m. CNN

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon CW and 7 p.m.

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC

White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing (N) 2 and 6 p.m. CSPAN

Diario del Coronavirus 3 p.m. Univision

Washington Journal Primetime (N) 5 p.m. CSPAN

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

Advertisement

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Josh Hutcherson; gospel group the Clark Sisters. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

The View Ty Burrell. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Patricia Heaton. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Tamron Hall Venus Williams; Beverly Johnson. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show Just Sing; Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick; Eva Mendes; Craig Morgan. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Coronavirus; issues with ventilators; are African Americans at greater risk? (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Sleepless toddlers; cold-pressed skin care; spray-on skin; mouthwash and blood pressure; emojis. 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week A showdown over further stimulus bills; record numbers file for unemployment: Yasmeen Abutaleb, the Washington Post; Carl Hulse, the New York Times; Jonathan Karl, ABC; Amna Nawaz, PBS. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Mayor Bill de Blasio (D-New York); former U.S. Vice President Al Gore; Ian Bremmer; Nikki Glaser. (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO

The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.); Maria Shriver; Patrick Schwarzenegger. (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kerry Washington; Andrew Rannells; Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Keith Urban performs; Casey Wilson. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Nightline Coronavirus. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jennifer Aniston; Grouplove performs. 12:04 a.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 12:30 a.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Vin Diesel; Eiza González; Niall Horan performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Anna Kendrick, Kal Penn and Edi Patterson. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Mortal Engines Christian Rivers’ 2018 adaptation of Philip Reeve’s post-apocalyptic literary thriller stars Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan, Hugo Weaving and Patrick Malahide. Set hundreds of years after a cataclysmic event destroyed civilization, London has become a giant predator on wheels devouring everything in its path. 7:50 p.m. Cinemax

Sword of Trust Director Lynn Shelton’s 2019 comedy stars Jillian Bell as a woman who receives a bequest from her late grandfather that turns out to be a valuable sword. With her friend Mary (MIchaela Watkins), Cynthia meets with a pawn shop owner (Marc Maron) to find a buyer. Jon Bass and Dan Bakkedahl also star. 8:30 p.m. Showtime

Juno (2007) 8:30 a.m. Sundance

Schindler’s List (1993) 8:34 a.m. Encore

Underground (1941) 8:45 a.m. TCM

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) 9:05 a.m. Epix

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 9:10 a.m. Cinemax

The Road Warrior (1981) 9:30 a.m. AMC

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) 10 a.m. BBC America

Rush Hour (1998) 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. MTV

Green Book (2018) 10 a.m. and 6:20 p.m. Showtime

Mystic Pizza (1988) 10:30 a.m. Sundance

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 10:30 a.m. Syfy

The Jungle Book (2016) 11 a.m. Freeform

Grease (1978) 11 a.m. VH1

Never Say Never Again (1983) 11:05 a.m. Epix

Blaze (2018) 11:05 a.m. TMC

Signs (2002) 11:15 a.m. Cinemax

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985) 11:30 a.m. AMC

American Gangster (2007) 11:51 and 8 p.m. Encore

Stranger Than Fiction (2006) 12:15 p.m. Showtime

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 12:30 p.m. E!; 12:40 p.m. USA

Pulp Fiction (1994) 12:46 p.m. Starz

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 1 p.m. Syfy

Deadpool 2 (2018) 1:05 p.m. Cinemax

Titanic (1997) 1:40 and 10 p.m. VH1

Under Siege (1992) 2 p.m. AMC

War of the Worlds (2005) 2:05 p.m. HBO

Total Recall (1990) 2:15 p.m. Showtime

The Italian Job (2003) 2:30 p.m. MTV

The Aviator (2004) 3:23 p.m. Starz

Dr. No (1962) 3:30 p.m. BBC America

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 3:30 p.m. E!; 3:30 p.m. Syfy; 3:32 p.m. USA

Licence to Kill (1989) 3:35 p.m. Epix

Sneakers (1992) 4 p.m. Ovation

Good Will Hunting (1997) 4:10 p.m. Showtime

Alpha (2018) 4:23 p.m. Encore

Top Gun (1986) 4:30 p.m. AMC

Furious 7 (2015) 5 p.m. FX

Bull Durham (1988) 5 p.m. MLB

The Wizard of Oz (1939) 5 p.m. TCM

Casino Royale (2006) 5:45 p.m. HBO

From Russia With Love (1963) 6 p.m. BBC America

The Karate Kid (1984) 7 p.m. AMC

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 7 p.m. E!; 7 p.m. Syfy; 7 p.m. USA

Mortal Engines (2018) 7:50 p.m. Cinemax

Fail-Safe (1964) 8 p.m. KCET

Thunderball (1965) 8 p.m. Epix

21 Jump Street (2012) 8 p.m. Starz

Goldfinger (1964) 8:30 p.m. BBC America

Sword of Trust (2019) 8:30 p.m. Showtime

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968) 8:45 p.m. TCM

Back to the Future (1985) 9 p.m. Freeform

Black Hawk Down (2001) 9 p.m. Ovation

Spider-Man (2002) 9:52 p.m. Starz

The Natural (1984) 10 p.m. KCET

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 10 p.m. E!; 10 p.m. USA