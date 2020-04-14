Kevin Kline in ‘Present Laughter’: Your free quarantine must-watch of the day

Need a little help to lighten up in these unsettling times? How about Kevin Kline in Noel Coward’s “Present Laughter”?

Kline collected his third Tony Award in 2017 for his turn as a 40-something comedic actor tending to his personal and professional relationships while fending off amorous admirers and preparing for a U.S. tour — a role Coward himself played in the original World War II-era production.

You can see what all the fuss was about in the PBS series “Great Performances,” available to stream anytime for free, all month long, at pbs.org.

There are other ways to engage with a little culture during your coronavirus quarantine. We’ll keep sharing picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here’s Tuesday’s list, all times Pacific.

Marc-André Hamelin

The pianist plays pieces by Liszt, Debussy and Faure, among others, in this livestreamed recital from his Massachusetts home. Presented by New York’s 92nd Street Y. 4:30 pm Tuesday. Free. www.92y.org/archives/marc-andre-hamelin-piano

“The Crucible “

Opera Santa Barbara shares its 2019 production of Robert Ward’s musical adaptation of playwright Arthur Miller’s allegorical drama set during the Salem witch trials in 17th century Massachusetts. 5 p.m. Tuesday. Free. facebook.com/operasantabarbara

Happy hour with Salastina

Pasadena-based chamber music presenter Salastina launches a virtual get-together via Zoom. The debut installment includes a Telemann sonata and a chat hosted by Classical KUSC-FM’s Brian Lauritzen. 6 p.m. Tuesday. Free. RSVP at salastina.org

“Scenes From the Vault”

Center Theatre Group adds to its Art Goes On portal with a selection of highlights from past productions at the Mark Taper Forum, the Ahmanson Theatre and the Kirk Douglas Theatre. The series kicks off with writer-performer Ruben Santiago-Hudson in the opening scene of his autobiographical show “Lackawanna Blues.” Available anytime. Free. centertheatregroup.org



“Thinking Shakespeare Live: Sonnets!”

Barry Edelstein, artistic director of the Old Globe in San Diego, walks viewers through the finer points of the Bard’s poetry in this family-friendly presentation. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Free. facebook.com/TheOldGlobe

“Play at Home with the Pops”

This new online portal for Pasadena Symphony and Pops hosts artist talks, music lessons and concert highlights, such as jazz vocalist Patti Austin performing with the Pops last summer at the Los Angeles County Arboretum. Available anytime. Free. youtube.com

The Show Must Go On … Show

This new 15-minute variety show co-hosted by Andy Truschinski and Howie Michael Smith features musical performances, artists talks, cooking segments and chats with medical and mental health professionals. Available anytime, with new content posting every Tuesday. Free. youtube.com

Mullin Automotive Museum

This Oxnard museum houses businessman and philanthropist Peter W. Mullin’s personal collection of classic cars. It’s offering docent-led online tours at 10 a.m. every Tuesday. Free. On Instagram @mullinmuseum

