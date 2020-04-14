What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Riverdale’ on the CW; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage In this new episode, Leno goes on a training exercise with Montrose Search and Rescue. Other segments feature skateboarder Bucky Lasek and comedian Jeff Foxworthy. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Chicago Med Two detectives from New Orleans arrive with a few questions for Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains). Also, Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) has some advice for his daughter, and Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) puts his life at risk to save a child. (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Riverdale Kevin (Casey Cott) wants to revive Riverdale High’s tradition of hosting a variety show, but Principal Honey (Kerr Smith) forbids him from performing a number from the musical “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.” 8 p.m. CW

Advertisement

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Actress and single mother Garcelle Beauvais (“Siren”) joins the cast as the first African American member of the group in the season premiere of the unscripted series. 8 and 10 p.m. Bravo

SEAL Team In Afghanistan, Jason (David Boreanaz) leads the search for a terrorist leader who is orchestrating violent resistance to peace negotiations. Also, Clay (Max Thieriot) gets a lesson in leadership, while Sonny (A.J. Buckley) takes steps to repair his relationship with his father in Texas. Neil Brown Jr. also stars. 9 p.m. CBS

Chicago Fire After one of 51’s members is injured on a dangerous call, Severide (Taylor Kinney) becomes obsessed with helping out. Also, Foster (Annie Ilonzeh) ponders a major decision, and Kidd (Miranda Mayo) becomes concerned about one of her high-school trainees. Jesse Spencer, Eamonn Walker, David Eigenberg, Joe Minoso and Yuri Sardarov also star. 9 p.m. NBC

American Housewife Katie (Katy Mixon) encourages Anna-Kat (Julia Butters) to start standing up for herself with big sister Taylor (Meg Donnelly). Also, Oliver (Daniel DiMaggio) feels left out when Greg (Diedrich Bader) invites Lonnie (guest star Matt Shively) and some other guys to join him at a historical reenactment. 9 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

LEGO Masters (Season finale) 9 p.m. Fox

Motherland: Fort Salem The unit travels off-base to attend the posh wedding of Abigail’s (Ashley Williams) cousin. Also, Raelle (Taylor Hickson) throws herself into a relationship with Scylla (Amalia Holm). Jessica Sutton also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. Freeform

Chicago P.D. While undercover, Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) discovers that an officer he once knew is also infiltrating the same organization. 10 p.m. NBC

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Will Forte and Nikki Glaser are contestants in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

What We Do in the Shadows (Season Premiere) Nadja and Laszlo’s (Natasia Demetriou, Matt Berry) new familiar poses problems for an anxious Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) in the season premiere of the supernatural comedy. Kayvan Novak also stars. 10 p.m. FX

Brockmire Jules (Amanda Peet) tries to win Beth’s (Reina Hardesty) approval of the relationship she and Brockmire (Hank Azaria) are rekindling. 10 p.m. IFC

It’s Personal With Amy Hoggart A client struggles with shame over not voting in the 2016 election in this new episode of the comedy. 10 p.m. TruTV





SPECIALS

Blood Sugar Rising S. Epatha Merkerson, who suffers from Type 2 diabetes, narrates this new documentary that exposes how that disease has become epidemic in the United States. Americans are spending more than $325 billion a year on diabetes and one in three children can expect to develop the disease. 9 p.m. KOCE

Advertisement

CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Update (N) noon and 7 p.m. The CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) noon ABC

White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing 2 and 6 p.m. CSPAN

Diario del Coronavirus (N) 3 p.m. Univision

Advertisement

Washington Journal Primetime 5 p.m. CSPAN

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Trevor Noah. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Taran Killam; Cate Blanchett; Michael Symon. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Whitney Cummings; Kyle Richards; Laine Hardy. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Billy Bush. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jameela Jamil; Jodie Sweetin. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall The potential release of prisoners to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

Advertisement

The Real Laura Prepon. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Ben Affleck and the cast of the movie “The Way Back”. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Employees say they have been punished for seeking safe working conditions during the pandemic. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jason Momoa, Mananalu Water. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Russell Brand. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

Advertisement

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Pharrell Williams; Millie Bobby Brown; Dan White. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Shaquille O’Neal; Jessica Meir; Matt Berninger performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jason Bateman. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline Coronavirus(N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

The Late Late Show With James Corden Historian Yuval Noah Harari; Lewis Capaldi. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Lauren Ash; Ben Feldman. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC



MOVIES

Get On Up (2014) 8:13 a.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Patriots Day (2016) 8:30 a.m. History

Cloverfield (2008) 8:30 a.m. IFC

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 9 a.m. AMC

The Gay Divorcee (1934) 9 a.m. TCM

Advertisement

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (2019) 9:30 a.m. HBO

Arrival (2016) 10 a.m. Syfy

Zodiac (2007) 10:30 a.m. Sundance

Death Becomes Her (1992) 10:31 a.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

The Fugitive (1993) 11 a.m. Freeform

Charlie’s Angels (2000) 11 a.m. Showtime

The Band Wagon (1953) 11 a.m. TCM

The Avengers (2012) 11:55 a.m. Epix

Advertisement

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 12:15 p.m. Cinemax

Hellboy (2004) 12:30 and 11:11 p.m. Encore

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 12:45 p.m. IFC

Dan in Real Life (2007) 12:45 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Mad Max (1979) 1 p.m. AMC

Swing Time (1936) 1 p.m. TCM

Baby Driver (2017) 2 p.m. FX

American Made (2017) 2 p.m. FXX

Advertisement

Stranger Than Fiction (2006) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

West Side Story (1961) 2:34 p.m. Encore

Speed (1994) 3 p.m. AMC

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 3 p.m. Syfy

Advertisement

Top Hat (1935) 3 p.m. TCM

Scary Movie (2000) 3 p.m. VH1

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) 3:45 p.m. Epix

Revolutionary Road (2008) 3:50 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

About Last Night (2014) 4 p.m. BET

Garden State (2004) 4:30 p.m. Starz

Die Hard 2 (1990) 4:55 p.m. HBO

Dark Victory (1939) 5 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Top Gun (1986) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Rescue Dawn (2006) 5:50 p.m. Cinemax

The First Wives Club (1996) 6 p.m. Ovation

Superbad (2007) 6 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 6 p.m. Syfy

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) 6:16 p.m. Starz

Deadpool (2016) 7:30 p.m. FX

The Natural (1984) 8 p.m. KVCR

Advertisement

Ghost (1990) 8 p.m. BBC America

Enemy of the State (1998) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Bridesmaids (2011) 8 p.m. HBO

In the Line of Fire (1993) 9 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

Coma (1978) 9 p.m. TCM

The Flying Deuces (1939) 10:20 p.m. KVCR

Young Dr. Kildare (1938) 11 p.m. TCM

Team America: World Police (2004) 11:40 p.m. HBO