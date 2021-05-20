What’s on TV Thursday: ‘United States of Al’; ‘Last Man Standing’ series finale

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Manifest (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Walker A flashback episode revisits the days shortly before and after Emily’s (Genevieve Padalecki) death to reveal how the extended Walker family clan dealt with her sudden, shattering loss. Jared Padalecki, Kale Culley, Violet Brinson, Keegan Allen, Molly Hagan, Mitch Pileggi and Coby Bell star. 8 p.m. The CW

Station 19 (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Top Chef The contestants are split into teams and are tasked with creating a chef’s table restaurant concept, where they serve a seven-course, high-end tasting menu. 8 p.m. Bravo

Keeping Up With the Kardashians (N) 8 p.m. E!

United States of Al Al (Adhir Kalyan) meets Ariana (Azita Ghanizada), an Afghan woman he wants to date, but she has a negative opinion of Afghan interpreters who worked for the United States. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Let’s Be Real (season finale) 8:30 p.m. Fox

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Legacies Hoping that Kaleb and Josie (Chris Lee, Kaylee Bryant) may provide some useful insights, Alaric (Matthew Davis) enlists them to work with a student at the Salvatore School. Omono Okojie guest stars in this new episode. Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi and Ben Levin also star. 9 p.m. The CW

Grey’s Anatomy (N) 9 p.m. ABC



Last Man Standing Mike Baxter (Tim Allen) and his extended family say goodbye to fans in tonight’s one-hour series finale. In the first half, Mike teaches Kristin (Amanda Fuller) how to maintain a healthy balance between work and life, while Mandy (Molly McCook) gives Jen (Krista Marie Yu) a crash course in camping. In the second, Mike’s truck is stolen, right after he completes a 10-year renovation on it. Nancy Travis also stars. 9 p.m. Fox

Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine visits Filomena’s Italian Kitchen and Market in Costa Mesa in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network

Law & Order: Organized Crime (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Rebel Rebel and Lana (Katey Sagal, Tamala Jones) track down a former sales representative they hope may turn out to be a valuable secret weapon in their case against Stonemore Medical. (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay 10:30 p.m. Freeform

SPORTS

Golf: 2021 PGA Championship First Round, 10 a.m. ESPN

Baseball Regional coverage, 11 a.m. MLB; the Minnesota Twins visit the Angels (doubleheader), 1 p.m. BSW; 4 p.m. BSW; the Houston Astros visit the Oakland Athletics, 2 p.m. MLB; regional coverage, 4:30 p.m. MLB; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA and MLB

NHL Hockey Playoffs The Florida Panthers visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, 3:30 p.m. USA; the Pittsburgh Penguins visit the New York Islanders, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Montreal Canadiens visit the Toronto Maple Leafs, 6 p.m. USA; the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Minnesota Wild, 6:30 p.m. NBCSP

NBA Basketball Play-in Tournament: The Indiana Pacers visit the Washington Wizards, 5 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning LeVar Burton guest hosts; Jodi Kantor; Catherine Fisher. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Pink performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Michelle Williams; Stacey Swann. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Uzo Aduba (“Solos”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Joy Ann Reid. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Mental Health Action Day: Jewel. Jerry O’Connell and David Begnaud. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Hugh Grant; Nicole Beharie (“Solos”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson and Y’All cover “Everybody Knows”; Billy Crystal; Olivia Liang. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Sleep procrastination; treating relapsing multiple sclerosis; simple, healthy Thai recipes. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil Members of the group Love Has Won are arrested on charges of abuse of a corpse. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jake Tapper (“The Devil May Dance”); Tig Notaro (“Army of the Dead”); Hunter Metts performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Stories of husbands and boyfriends draining women financially behind their backs; Zoom fatigue. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real AAPI Heritage Month: Daniel Dae Kim. David Arquette and Baron Davis. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Bill Burr. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tina Fey; Mo Rocca; Dayglow performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Krasinski; Yo-Yo Ma performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ryan Seacrest (“American Idol”); Yvonne Orji (“Bamboozled by Jesus”); Counting Crows perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Rob McElhenney; Ryan O’Connell; Brian Frasier-Moore. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Hank Azaria; Sara Bareilles performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Ryan O’Connell. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Alpha (2018) 8 a.m. FXX

Paranormal Activity (2007) 8:58 a.m. and 6:01 p.m. Encore

Sophie’s Choice (1982) 9:28 a.m. Cinemax

Arbitrage (2012) 9:30 a.m. Showtime

The King’s Speech (2010) 10:15 a.m. Sundance

Skyfall (2012) 10:30 a.m. Epix

The Ides of March (2011) 11:30 a.m. Showtime

Father of the Bride (1950) 11:30 a.m. TCM

The Sessions (2012) 12:01 p.m. Cinemax

Pitch Perfect (2012) 12:15 p.m. HBO

Amélie (2001) 12:30 p.m. TMC

Easy A (2010) 1 p.m. MTV

Dinner at Eight (1933) 1:15 p.m. TCM

The Fifth Element (1997) 2:30 p.m. AMC

The Party (1968) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Raising Arizona (1987) 3:22 p.m. Cinemax

The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019) 4:20 p.m. HBO

Monterey Pop (1969) 5 p.m. TCM

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) 5:45 p.m. Showtime

The Terminal (2004) 5:50 p.m. Epix

The Sandpiper (1965) 6:30 p.m. TCM

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 7 and 10 p.m. FX

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 7 p.m. Paramount

Tombstone (1993) 8 p.m. AMC

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 8 p.m. BBC America

Ready or Not (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) 8 p.m. Epix

Urban Cowboy (1980) 8:45 p.m. LOGO

San Francisco (1936) 8:45 p.m. TCM

The Blackcoat’s Daughter (2015) 9 p.m. Showtime

Coming to America (1988) 9:30 p.m. Paramount

Death at a Funeral (2007) 9:37 p.m. Cinemax

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 10 p.m. VH1

The Exorcist (1973) 10:35 p.m. Showtime

