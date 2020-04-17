What’s on TV This Week: ‘Hustlers,’ a salute to Prince and more

SUNDAY

The closing day of the TCM Classic Film Festival includes the 1952 MGM musical “Singin’ in the Rain” starring Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds and Donald O’Connor. 3 p.m. Turner Classic Movies

The new 10-part docuseries “The Last Dance” recalls the 1990s glory days of NBA great Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. 6 and 7 p.m. ESPN, ESPN2

Your corsage won’t save you at the “Killer Prom” in this thriller. With Yvonne Zima. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Advertisement

The docuseries “The Longest War” tallies the cost in the blood and treasure spent during the United States’ near two decades on the ground in Afghanistan. 10 p.m. Showtime

A coterie of drag queens help some everyday folks learn to unleash their inner fabulousness in the new series “Dragnificent!” 10:58 p.m. TLC; also 10 p.m. Mon.

MONDAY

It’s like the pot calling the kettle pot in the new culinary challenge “Cooked With Cannabis.” With Kelis, Too $hort, Ricki Lake, et al. Anytime, Netflix

Advertisement

The “Breaking Bad” spinoff/prequel “Better Call Saul” signs off for another season. Bob Odenkirk stars. 9 p.m. AMC

The goose-stepping’s getting closer in the conclusion of six-part adaption of Philip Roth’s alternate-history novel “The Plot Against America.” With Winona Ryder and John Turturro. 9 p.m. HBO

The 2019 documentary “Generation Columbine” surveys two decades of school shootings since the 1999 massacre at that Colorado high school. 9 p.m. Starz

Those ever-opinionated New Yorkers offer their opinions on climate change and everything else under the sun in the documentary “The Hottest August” on a new “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Advertisement

TUESDAY

“Middleditch & Schwartz” will be making it up as they go along in this new sketch-comedy series starring “Silicon Valley’s” Thomas Middleditch and “Park and Rec’s” Ben Schwartz. Anytime, Netflix

“American Experience” profiles Nobel Prize-winning agronomist Norman Borlaug in “The Man Who Tried to Feed the World.” 8 p.m. KOCE

His Purpleness is remembered in the star-studded special “Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince.” With Alicia Keys, John Legend, Chris Martin, Beck and many others. 9 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

The hip-hop stops here in the series finale of “Empire.” With Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson. 9 p.m. Fox

Got masks? A new “Frontline” tracks the responses of federal, state and local governments to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 9 p.m. KOCE

They’re throwing themselves on the mercy of court — or at least, the viewers — in the new docu-series “Accused: Guilty or Innocent?” 10 p.m. A&E

WEDNESDAY

Advertisement

The 2019 doc “Circus of Books” recalls the family-run chain of gay porn and LGBTQ book stores that once boasted locations in West Hollywood, Silver Lake and Sherman Oaks. Anytime, Netflix

She’s just wild about Harry and Harry’s wild about her in “People Presents Harry & Meghan: A Royal Rebellion.” 8 p.m. The CW

Hot enough for you? Scientists weigh in on global warming in “Climate Change: The Facts.” 8 p.m. KOCE

The new series “H2O: The Molecule That Made Us” takes a refreshing look at the science behind that most precious of fluids — water. 9 p.m. KOCE

Advertisement

The new doc “She Walks with Apes” profiles primatologists like Jane Goodall and Dian Fossey, while it’s all about former in the special “Jane Goodall: The Hope.” 9 p.m. BBC America; 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel

THURSDAY

See who’ll be suiting up for the pro football season to come at the three-day “2020 NFL Draft.” 5 p.m. ABC, ESPN; also 4 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m. Sat.

“Superstore” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” conclude their current seasons. 8 and 8:30 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

“Will & Grace” presents its second series finale — but who’s counting? A retrospective hosted by Eric McCormack follows. 9 and 9:30 p.m. NBC

Newsletter Get our daily Entertainment newsletter Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more. Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Host Tyler Florence calls the action as “The Great Food Truck Race” rolls into Hollywood in the season finale. 9 p.m. Food Network

A different coterie of drag queens help some other everyday folks learn to unleash their inner fabulousness in the new series “We’re Here.” 9 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

The sexual assault trial of media mogul Sir Toby Moore (guest star Ian McShane) gets underway in the season finale of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” 10 p.m. NBC

The remaining “Top Chef” contestants serve their creations to Gustavo Dudamel and members of the LA Phil in this new episode. 10 p.m. Bravo

FRIDAY

The cheekier-than-thou Ricky Gervais returns as a tart-tongued widower in a second season of “After Life.” Anytime, Netflix

Advertisement

The surviving members of a certain Brooklyn-born rap trio take the stage for the Spike Jonze-directed live documentary “Beastie Boys Story.” Anytime, Apple TV+

“The Avengers’ ” Chris Evans and “Downton Abbey’s” Michelle Dockery play the parents whose young son is accused of murder in the new series “Defending Jacob.” Anytime, Apple TV+

“The Avengers’ ” Chris Hemsworth is a mercenary on a mission to retrieve a crime lord’s kidnapped son in the action thriller “Extraction.” Anytime, Netflix

It’s a good day — sorry, a g’day — for all that jazz in the special “International Jazz Day From Australia.” With Herbie Hancock and Lizz Wright, et al. 10 p.m. KOCE

Advertisement

SATURDAY

A school superintendent (Hugh Jackman) tries to keep a tight lid on a brewing scandal in the 2019 dark comedy “Bad Education.” With Allison Janney and Ray Romano. 8 p.m. HBO

She wants to adopt a baby in the worst way in the new thriller “Dying for Motherhood.” With Emmanuelle Vaugier and Hannah Bamberg. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu play exotic dancers who strip Wall Street types of their assets in the fact-based 2019 drama “Hustlers.” 9 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Advertisement



