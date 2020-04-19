What’s on TV Monday: ‘Better Call Saul’ on AMC; Coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

VICE This episode features excerpts from the video diary of Chinese citizen journalist Chen Qiushi, illustrating the impact of COVID-19 in Wuhan Province. 5:45 and 11:30 p.m. Showtime

The Voice The knockout rounds conclude. 8 p.m. NBC

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Guest comic Charles Esten. 8 p.m. CW

Advertisement

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1 (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Antiques Roadshow McNay Art Museum, part 1. 8 p.m. KOCE

Prodigal Son (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Advertisement

Roswell, New Mexico (N) 9 p.m. CW

Better Call Saul This “Breaking Bad” spinoff ends its fifth season with Jimmy and Kim (Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn) making a move that takes an unexpectedly serious turn. Meanwhile, Nacho (Michael Mando) gets closer to the cartel than he ever wanted to be. 9 p.m. AMC

Spring Baking Championship Cherries and cherry blossom decor. 9 p.m. Food Network

The Plot Against America In the conclusion of this six-part miniseries, Herman (Morgan Spector) takes measures to keep his family safe as riots spread across the country in the run-up to election day. Also, despite the distance separating them, Bess (Zoe Kazan) goes out of her way to help a small child in Kentucky who is swept up in a maelstrom of anti-Semitism. Anthony Boyle also stars. 9 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

Cosmos: Possible Worlds This new episode take a speculative visit to the 2039 New York World’s Fair, where intractable problems may have been solved and thrilling new possibilities could exist. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Songland Undiscovered songwriters pitch original material to Luis Fonsi in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC

The Baker and the Beauty Noa and Daniel’s (Nathalie Kelley, Victor Rasuk) relationship begins to flourish when, after an unwanted birthday party for Noa, Daniel discovers more about her past in this new episode of the romance. 10 p.m. ABC

Independent Lens The new episode “The Hottest August” recalls anxieties, distractions and survival strategies of New York residents during the month of August 2017, a month intensified by the tension of a new president, rising rent, marching white nationalists and stories of wildfires and hurricanes. 10 p.m. KOCE

Advertisement

My Brilliant Friend: The Story of a New Name After the vacation in Ischia, Elena (Margherita Mazzucco) puts some distance between herself and Lila and Nino (Gaia Girace, Francesco Serpico), while Lila moves in with Nino after breaking up with Stefano (Giovanni Amura) in this new episode. Christian Giroso and Alessio Gallo also star. 10:15 p.m. HBO



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Briefings & Events 7 a.m., 3:30, 7:30 and 9 p.m. CSPAN

Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 10 and 11 a.m. CNN

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon CW and 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC

White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing 2 and 6 p.m. CSPAN

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

Advertisement

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Nathan Lane; restaurateur Michael Chernow; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Via video chat: Katy Mixon (“American Housewife”); celebrating Earth Day. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Wendy Williams Show Teddi Mellencamp (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall 1 p.m. KABC

The Real Tameka Tiny Harris (“T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle”); Neil Brown Jr. (“SEAL Team”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Kelly Clarkson Show Nick Offerman; Kellie Pickler; “Sesame Street” cast. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Trevor Noah; a landlord who waived rent for 200 tenants because of COVID-19. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Advertisement

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Long-term unemployment. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Bob Odenkirk. 11 p.m. TBS

Advertisement

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Melissa McCarthy; Octavia Spencer; Megan Thee Stallion; Dan White. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Trevor Noah; José Andrés; Willie, Lukas and Micah Nelson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline Coronavirus. (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

The Late Late Show With James Corden Taraji P. Henson; Andrea and Matteo Bocelli perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Will Forte; chef Michael Symon. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Robbie Amell; Stephen Amell; Vanessa Gonzalez. 1:38 a.m. KNBC



MOVIES

Generation Columbine Filmmaker Matt McDonough’s documentary examines the epidemic of mass school shootings in the United States largely from the perspective of a generation of young people who have never lived in a world without such shootings. 9 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love Filmmaker Nick Broomfield’s 2019 documentary, which he also narrates, is a tender chronicle of the relationship between the great Canadian poet, writer and singer Leonard Cohen and his “muse,” Marianne Ihlen, who inspired Cohen songs “So Long, Marianne,” “Hey, That’s No Way to Say Goodbye” and “Bird on a Wire.” 10:45 p.m. Epix

Jaws (1975) 8:30 a.m. Cinemax

Laura (1944) 9:15 a.m. TCM

Midnight Special (2016) 10 a.m. HBO

Advertisement

Gilda (1946) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 11 a.m. FX

American Gangster (2007) 11:15 and 10:16 p.m. Encore

Tropic Thunder (2008) 11:30 a.m. IFC

Advertisement

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) Noon HBO

The Favourite (2018) 12:20 p.m. Cinemax

Se7en (1995) 12:30 p.m. AMC

To Have and Have Not (1944) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) 1:17 p.m. Starz

Casino Royale (2006) 1:50 p.m. HBO

Noah (2014) 2 p.m. FX

Total Recall (1990) 2 p.m. Showtime; 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Advertisement

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) 2 p.m. Sundance

Now, Voyager (1942) 2:30 p.m. TCM

Love & Basketball (2000) 3 p.m. BET

Kong: Skull Island (2017) 3 p.m. TNT

Advertisement

Speed (1994) 3:30 p.m. AMC

Friday (1995) 3:45 and 10 p.m. Paramount

Analyze This (1999) 4 p.m. Showtime

Arbitrage (2012) 4:05 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

For Your Eyes Only (1981) 5 p.m. Sundance

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953) 5 p.m. TCM

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) 5:30 p.m. Freeform

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) 5:30 p.m. TNT

Advertisement

Rocketman (2019) 5:55 p.m. Epix

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 6 and 11 p.m. LOGO

About Last Night (2014) 6:30 p.m. BET

Slumdog Millionaire (2008) 6:55 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 8 and 11 p.m. Sundance

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 8 p.m. TNT

Edward Scissorhands (1990) 8:30 p.m. LOGO

Dumb & Dumber (1994) 10 p.m. TRU

Advertisement

The Old Man & the Gun (2018) 10:50 p.m. Cinemax

Clueless (1995) 11 p.m. CMT

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993) 11 p.m. Ovation