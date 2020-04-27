Ariana Grande joins Broadway stars in concert: Your quarantine must-watch of the day

Ariana Grande and Broadway star Shoshana Bean (“Waitress”) join Jason Robert Brown, the Tony-winning “Bridges of Madison County” composer and lyricist, for a free concert streaming Monday.

The event is a socially distanced version of the long-running monthly concerts Brown and his band held at SubCulture, a performing arts space in Manhattan.

The show gets rolling at 5 p.m. on facebook.com/SubCultureNewYork and vimeo.com. It’s free to stream, but donations are being accepted to assist SubCulture’s staff and musicians.

There are other ways to engage with a little culture during your coronavirus quarantine. We’ll keep sharing picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here’s Monday’s list, all times Pacific.

Advertisement

Mondays Dark

Olivia Newton John, Shania Twain and cast members from Blue Man Group and Cirque du Soleil perform in this virtual variety show to benefit the Actors Fund. 5 to 11 p.m. Monday. Free; donations accepted. mondaysdark.com

“Meet the Music”

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra streams a concert from November geared for grades 4 to 6. The music includes pieces by Edvard Grieg, Astor Piazzolla and host Derrick Spiva Jr. Available anytime after 10 a.m. Free. laco.org

National Theatre at Home Quiz

“Good Liar” costars Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen will be asking the questions in the inaugural edition of this trivia challenge planned for the last Monday of each month. Lesley Manville (“Harlots,” “Phantom Thread”) and comic-actor Lenny Henry are also featured. 11 a.m. Monday. Free. youtube.com and facebook.com/ntlive

“Objects From the Concentration Camps”

Photographer Richard Wiesel, cousin of Nobel Prize-winning activist Elie Wiesel, joins a discussion of this exhibition at the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust featuring his images of personal items that belonged to Holocaust victims. 4 p.m. Monday. Free. facebook.com/Los-Angeles-Museum-of-the-Holocaust

Advertisement

Newsletter Your essential guide to the arts in L.A. Get Carolina A. Miranda's weekly newsletter for what's happening, plus openings, critics' picks and more. Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Mahler’s New York: A Digital Festival

The New York Philharmonic’s three-week celebration of the composer continues with the 2017 performance of Mahler’s Symphony No. 7 led by Alan Gilbert. 3:30 p.m. Monday. Free. nyphil.org/mahlerny and facebook.com/nyphilharmonic

Stars in the House

A new installment of this online series hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley reunites the cast of “Spongebob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical.” 11 a.m. Monday. Free; donations accepted for the Actors Fund. starsinthehouse.com and youtube.com

Bach’s Well-Tempered Lens

Pianist and MacArthur fellow Jeremy Denk’s new series exploring the life and works of Johann Sebastian Bach continues. 7 p.m. Monday. Free. thegreenespace.org

Advertisement

Each day’s recommendations are indexed in the same place where our regular event listings (sigh) used to post.