What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Bless the Mess’ on ABC; Coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Flash (N) 8 p.m. CW
The Conners Dan (John Goodman) and Louise (Katey Sagal) take their relationship to the next level and come to appreciate the complexities of aging. Also, Darlene (Sara Gilbert) spends the night in jail and leaves parenting duties to Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
Secrets of the Dead The new episode “Building Notre Dame” documents the centuries-long construction of Notre Dame de Paris, including the architectural, technical and human challenges that played out during its history. p.m. KOCE
Bless This Mess When a wealthy entrepreneur (guest star Celia Weston) announces plans to open a new diner in Bucksnort, Mike (Dax Shepard) jumps at an opportunity to become her “egg guy” and recruits neighbor Beau (David Koechner) to help him, unaware that Beau wants to get the business for himself. Lake Bell and Ed Begley Jr. also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Ellen’s Game of Games (N) 9 p.m. NBC
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (N) 9 p.m. CW
Mixed-ish (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Inside the Vatican This new episode offers a behind-the-scenes look at the daily lives of Pope Francis and others who live and work in the Vatican. 9 p.m. KOCE
The Curse of Oak Island (season finale) 9 p.m. History
black-ish Dre (Anthony Anderson) underestimates Rhonda’s (Raven-Symoné) ability to be a mom and struggles to support her decision to adopt a baby in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. ABC
One Day at a Time (N) 9:30 p.m. POP and TV Land
FBI: Most Wanted A cyber-stalking escalates into multiple homicides as a hacker seeks revenge on those he thinks has wronged him. Keisha Castle-Hughes, Julian McMahon and Kellan Lutz star in this new episode with guest stars Will Janowitz, George Hampe and Stefanie Brown. 10 p.m. CBS
For Life (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel Jim Nantz, Joe Buck and Mike Breen discuss the impact of COVID-19 on sports; the role leagues and teams played in the spread of the pandemic and how sports organizations, companies and leagues are coping with it. 10 p.m. HBO
Lost Gold of World War II This documentary series is back for a second season as American treasure hunter John Casey returns to the Philippines with a new team and new technology. 10:03 p.m. History
The Last O.G. (N) 10:30 p.m. TBS
Hot Ones Chef Gordon Ramsay discusses his influences, provides tips for scrambled eggs and criticizes hot wings. 10:30 p.m. TRU
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus briefings and events 7 a.m. and 3:30, 7:30 and 9 p.m. C-SPAN
Coronavirus Update (N) noon and 7 p.m. CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) noon ABC
White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing 2 and 6 p.m. C-SPAN
Diario del Coronavirus (N) 3 p.m. Univision
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Brian Cornell, Target; author John Grisham. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Matthew McConaughey. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Billy Porter. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan David Boreanaz (“Seal Team”); Liza Koshy (“Floored”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Kenneth Babyface Edmonds. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Hip-hop mogul Master P and his son Romeo (“I Got the Hook Up 2"). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Rita Moreno; Deborah Norville. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Nursing in the COVID-19 crisis. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Real Kym Whitley. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Julie Andrews; Jessica Simpson; Jim Carrey. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A couple say they are stressed since their 22-year-old son moved home. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone discuss their philanthropic efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors The tilted toilet seat, designed to shorten bathroom breaks; a simple trick to ease worries. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR;1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Joel McHale. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ricky Gervais; Billy Porter; the Lumineers perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jake Gyllenhaal; Stephen King; M. Ward performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jim Parsons. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline Coronavirus. (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Thomas Middleditch; Ben Schwartz; Billie Joe Armstrong. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Will Forte; Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine.). (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Jay Shetty; Humble the Poet; Subhah Agarwal. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Autism: The Sequel Sasha Alpert’s follow-up to the Emmy-winning “Autism: The Musical” follows five young adults on the spectrum as they navigate life in their early 20s. 9 p.m. HBO
The Horn Blows at Midnight (1945) 8:30 a.m. TCM
Rocky Balboa (2006) 8:49 a.m. and 5:32 p.m. Encore
Blood Father (2016) 9:15 a.m. Syfy
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) 9:30 a.m. AMC
The Best Man (1999) 9:32 a.m. Starz
Gorky Park (1983) 10 a.m. Epix
For Your Eyes Only (1981) 10 a.m. Sundance
Angels in the Outfield (1951) 10 a.m. TCM
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017) 10:30 a.m. FX
X-Men (2000) 11:35 a.m. HBO
Angel on My Shoulder (1946) 11:45 a.m. TCM
A Simple Favor (2018) 12:10 p.m. Epix
The Terminator (1984) 1 p.m. Showtime
Frequency (2000) 1:25 p.m. Cinemax
The Devil and Daniel Webster (1941) 1:30 p.m. TCM
Gladiator (2000) 2 p.m. AMC
Casino (1995) 2:31 p.m. Encore
Widows (2018) 3:25 p.m. Cinemax
Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 4 p.m. Syfy
Swingers (1996) 4 p.m. TMC
Gravity (2013) 4 and 6 p.m. WGN America
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 4:30 p.m. POP
Bull Durham (1988) 5 p.m. MLB
Shaft (1971) 5 p.m. TCM
The Blind Side (2009) 5:30 p.m. Freeform
Cast Away (2000) 5:35 p.m. Cinemax
Doc Hollywood (1991) 6 p.m. Ovation
Hustlers (2019) 6:10 p.m. Showtime
Slumdog Millionaire (2008) 7 p.m. HBO
A League of Their Own (1992) 8 p.m. BBC America
Friday Night Lights (2004) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 8 p.m. LOGO
Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 8 p.m. Paramount
Total Recall (1990) 8 p.m. TMC; 11 p.m. Ovation
Knocked Up (2007) 8 p.m. TNT
Superfly (1972) 8:45 p.m. TCM
Autism: The Sequel (2019) 9 p.m. HBO
The Mustang (2019) 10 p.m. Cinemax
The Perfect Storm (2000) 10:30 p.m. AMC
Aaron Loves Angela (1975) 10:30 p.m. TCM
The River Wild (1994) 10:37 p.m. Encore
Superbad (2007) 11:10 p.m. Showtime
The Old Man & the Gun (2018) 11:40 p.m. Cinemax