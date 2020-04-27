What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Bless the Mess’ on ABC; Coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Flash (N) 8 p.m. CW

The Conners Dan (John Goodman) and Louise (Katey Sagal) take their relationship to the next level and come to appreciate the complexities of aging. Also, Darlene (Sara Gilbert) spends the night in jail and leaves parenting duties to Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC

Secrets of the Dead The new episode “Building Notre Dame” documents the centuries-long construction of Notre Dame de Paris, including the architectural, technical and human challenges that played out during its history. p.m. KOCE

Bless This Mess When a wealthy entrepreneur (guest star Celia Weston) announces plans to open a new diner in Bucksnort, Mike (Dax Shepard) jumps at an opportunity to become her “egg guy” and recruits neighbor Beau (David Koechner) to help him, unaware that Beau wants to get the business for himself. Lake Bell and Ed Begley Jr. also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Ellen’s Game of Games (N) 9 p.m. NBC

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (N) 9 p.m. CW

Mixed-ish (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Inside the Vatican This new episode offers a behind-the-scenes look at the daily lives of Pope Francis and others who live and work in the Vatican. 9 p.m. KOCE

The Curse of Oak Island (season finale) 9 p.m. History

black-ish Dre (Anthony Anderson) underestimates Rhonda’s (Raven-Symoné) ability to be a mom and struggles to support her decision to adopt a baby in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. ABC

One Day at a Time (N) 9:30 p.m. POP and TV Land

FBI: Most Wanted A cyber-stalking escalates into multiple homicides as a hacker seeks revenge on those he thinks has wronged him. Keisha Castle-Hughes, Julian McMahon and Kellan Lutz star in this new episode with guest stars Will Janowitz, George Hampe and Stefanie Brown. 10 p.m. CBS

For Life (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel Jim Nantz, Joe Buck and Mike Breen discuss the impact of COVID-19 on sports; the role leagues and teams played in the spread of the pandemic and how sports organizations, companies and leagues are coping with it. 10 p.m. HBO

Lost Gold of World War II This documentary series is back for a second season as American treasure hunter John Casey returns to the Philippines with a new team and new technology. 10:03 p.m. History

The Last O.G. (N) 10:30 p.m. TBS

Hot Ones Chef Gordon Ramsay discusses his influences, provides tips for scrambled eggs and criticizes hot wings. 10:30 p.m. TRU

CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus briefings and events 7 a.m. and 3:30, 7:30 and 9 p.m. C-SPAN

Coronavirus Update (N) noon and 7 p.m. CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) noon ABC

White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing 2 and 6 p.m. C-SPAN

Diario del Coronavirus (N) 3 p.m. Univision

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Brian Cornell, Target; author John Grisham. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Matthew McConaughey. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Billy Porter. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan David Boreanaz (“Seal Team”); Liza Koshy (“Floored”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Kenneth Babyface Edmonds. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Hip-hop mogul Master P and his son Romeo (“I Got the Hook Up 2"). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Rita Moreno; Deborah Norville. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Nursing in the COVID-19 crisis. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Real Kym Whitley. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Julie Andrews; Jessica Simpson; Jim Carrey. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A couple say they are stressed since their 22-year-old son moved home. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone discuss their philanthropic efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors The tilted toilet seat, designed to shorten bathroom breaks; a simple trick to ease worries. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR;1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Joel McHale. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ricky Gervais; Billy Porter; the Lumineers perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jake Gyllenhaal; Stephen King; M. Ward performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jim Parsons. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline Coronavirus. (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Thomas Middleditch; Ben Schwartz; Billie Joe Armstrong. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Will Forte; Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine.). (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Jay Shetty; Humble the Poet; Subhah Agarwal. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC



MOVIES

Autism: The Sequel Sasha Alpert’s follow-up to the Emmy-winning “Autism: The Musical” follows five young adults on the spectrum as they navigate life in their early 20s. 9 p.m. HBO

The Horn Blows at Midnight (1945) 8:30 a.m. TCM

Rocky Balboa (2006) 8:49 a.m. and 5:32 p.m. Encore

Blood Father (2016) 9:15 a.m. Syfy

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) 9:30 a.m. AMC

The Best Man (1999) 9:32 a.m. Starz

Gorky Park (1983) 10 a.m. Epix

For Your Eyes Only (1981) 10 a.m. Sundance

Angels in the Outfield (1951) 10 a.m. TCM

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017) 10:30 a.m. FX

X-Men (2000) 11:35 a.m. HBO

Angel on My Shoulder (1946) 11:45 a.m. TCM

A Simple Favor (2018) 12:10 p.m. Epix

The Terminator (1984) 1 p.m. Showtime

Frequency (2000) 1:25 p.m. Cinemax

The Devil and Daniel Webster (1941) 1:30 p.m. TCM

Gladiator (2000) 2 p.m. AMC

Casino (1995) 2:31 p.m. Encore

Widows (2018) 3:25 p.m. Cinemax

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 4 p.m. Syfy

Swingers (1996) 4 p.m. TMC

Gravity (2013) 4 and 6 p.m. WGN America

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 4:30 p.m. POP

Bull Durham (1988) 5 p.m. MLB

Shaft (1971) 5 p.m. TCM

The Blind Side (2009) 5:30 p.m. Freeform

Cast Away (2000) 5:35 p.m. Cinemax

Doc Hollywood (1991) 6 p.m. Ovation

Hustlers (2019) 6:10 p.m. Showtime

Slumdog Millionaire (2008) 7 p.m. HBO

A League of Their Own (1992) 8 p.m. BBC America

Friday Night Lights (2004) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 8 p.m. LOGO

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 8 p.m. Paramount

Total Recall (1990) 8 p.m. TMC; 11 p.m. Ovation

Knocked Up (2007) 8 p.m. TNT

Superfly (1972) 8:45 p.m. TCM

Autism: The Sequel (2019) 9 p.m. HBO

The Mustang (2019) 10 p.m. Cinemax

The Perfect Storm (2000) 10:30 p.m. AMC

Aaron Loves Angela (1975) 10:30 p.m. TCM

The River Wild (1994) 10:37 p.m. Encore

Superbad (2007) 11:10 p.m. Showtime

The Old Man & the Gun (2018) 11:40 p.m. Cinemax