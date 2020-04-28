What’s on TV Wednesday: Spy in the Wild on PBS; Coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Survivor (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Riverdale Jughead and Charles (Cole Sprouse, Wyatt Nash) follow a new lead after the latest videotape takes a sinister turn in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW
The Masked Singer Gordon Ramsay joins the panelists. (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Spy in the Wild: A Nature Miniseries This four-episode sequel places more animatronic creatures in the middle of nature. The artificial devices are able to film at close range because animals accept them as one of their own. 8 p.m. KOCE
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (N) 8 p.m. Bravo
SEAL Team (N) 9 p.m. CBS
H2O: The Molecule That Made Us The new episode “Civilizations” documents how water may have driven the evolution of man and created the earliest civilizations. 9 and 11 p.m. KOCE
Guy’s Grocery Games (N) 9 and 10 p.m. Food Network
Motherland: Fort Salem Abigail (Ashley Williams) manages to make a connection with a new visitor (Tony Giroux) and encourages Raelle (Taylor Hickson) to help the newcomer save someone’s life. Jessica Sutton, Kai Bradbury, Demetria McKinney and Amalia Holm also star. 9 and 10 p.m. Freeform
S.W.A.T. (N) 10 p.m. CBS
What We Do in the Shadows (N) 10 p.m. FX
Dave Dave (Dave Burd) is trapped in a prison of his own creation in the season finale. Taylor Misiak, Gata and Christine Ko also star.10 p.m. FXX
Brockmire As the union contracts for baseball players come up for renegotiation, a potential strike threatens the future of the game. Hank Azaria, Amanda Peet and Tyrel Jackson Williams star in this new episode. 10 p.m. IFC
Legends of the Wild (N) 10 p.m. Discovery
Drug Lords: The Next Generation This new series documents the generation of drug lords emerging from the ruins of Pablo Escobar’s Colombian cocaine empire. 10 p.m. National Geographic
The Funny Dance Show Season finale. (N) 11 p.m. E!
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus briefings and events 7 a.m. and 3:30, 7:30 and 9 p.m. C-SPAN
America Copes Together: A Virtual Town Hall (N) 10 a.m. Fox News
Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC
White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing 2 and 6 p.m. CSPAN
Diario del Coronavirus (N) 3 p.m. Univision
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic; filmmaker Ken Burns. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan (“American Idol”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie (“American Idol”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan (“American Idol”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Nate Burleson. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jane Krakowski; Brad Paisley. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Real Kandi Burruss (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”); Matthew Morrison. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Billy Eichner; Henry Winkler; Henry Golding. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman claims her husband is a sociopath who controls her every move; he says she is unstable. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tiffany Haddish (“The Last O.G.”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Natural remedies vs. prescription medications; primary care doctors; anatomically correct dolls. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan D’Arcy Carden. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Shailene Woodley; Maluma performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Former presidential candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Pete Buttigieg; Haim performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anthony Anderson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Allison Janney; 5 Seconds of Summer performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Rosie O’Donnell. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Adam Conover; Deon Cole. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 8:15 a.m. Showtime
He Who Gets Slapped (1924) 8:15 a.m. TCM
Arbitrage (2012) 9:30 a.m. Epix
Analyze This (1999) 10 a.m. TMC
When Harry Met Sally... (1989) 11 a.m. Freeform
The Tree of Life (2011) 11 a.m. HBO
Troy (2004) 11:30 a.m. BBC America
Scream (1996) Noon TMC
21 Jump Street (2012) 12:07 and 9 p.m. Starz
Freaks (1932) 12:30 p.m. TCM
Rescue Dawn (2006) 12:50 p.m. Cinemax
The Freshman (1990) 1 p.m. Encore
Love & Mercy (2014) 1:05 p.m. Epix
Temple Grandin (2010) 1:25 p.m. HBO
Scream 2 (1997) 2 p.m. TMC
Looper (2012) 2:15 p.m. Syfy
Dr. No (1962) 3 p.m. BBC America
Love & Basketball (2000) 3 p.m. BET
True Grit (2010) 3:10 p.m. Epix
Donnie Brasco (1997) 3:25 p.m. Showtime
Burn After Reading (2008) 3:30 p.m. Starz
Lili (1953) 3:30 p.m. TCM
Hanna (2011) 4:25 p.m. Cinemax
The Perfect Storm (2000) 5 p.m. AMC
Bull Durham (1988) 5 p.m. FS1
The Magnificent Ambersons (1942) 5 p.m. TCM
Glory (1989) 5:05 p.m. Epix
Sideways (2004) 5:09 p.m. Starz
From Russia With Love (1963) 5:30 and 10:30 p.m. BBC America
Total Recall (1990) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 7:30 p.m. FX
Speed (1994) 7:30 and 10:32 p.m. IFC
Tommy (1975) 8 p.m. KVCR
Gran Torino (2008) 8 p.m. AMC
Goldfinger (1964) 8 p.m. BBC America
Z for Zachariah (2015) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Coming to America (1988) 8 p.m. Paramount
The French Connection (1971) 9 p.m. Encore
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 9 p.m. Ovation
A League of Their Own (1992) 10 p.m. Epix
The Sixth Sense (1999) 10 p.m. Showtime
Trading Places (1983) 10:30 p.m. Paramount
Old San Francisco (1927) 11:15 p.m. TCM
Scrooged (1988) 11:30 p.m. TMC