What’s on TV Wednesday: Spy in the Wild on PBS; Coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Survivor (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Riverdale Jughead and Charles (Cole Sprouse, Wyatt Nash) follow a new lead after the latest videotape takes a sinister turn in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW

The Masked Singer Gordon Ramsay joins the panelists. (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Spy in the Wild: A Nature Miniseries This four-episode sequel places more animatronic creatures in the middle of nature. The artificial devices are able to film at close range because animals accept them as one of their own. 8 p.m. KOCE

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (N) 8 p.m. Bravo

SEAL Team (N) 9 p.m. CBS

H2O: The Molecule That Made Us The new episode “Civilizations” documents how water may have driven the evolution of man and created the earliest civilizations. 9 and 11 p.m. KOCE

Guy’s Grocery Games (N) 9 and 10 p.m. Food Network

Motherland: Fort Salem Abigail (Ashley Williams) manages to make a connection with a new visitor (Tony Giroux) and encourages Raelle (Taylor Hickson) to help the newcomer save someone’s life. Jessica Sutton, Kai Bradbury, Demetria McKinney and Amalia Holm also star. 9 and 10 p.m. Freeform

S.W.A.T. (N) 10 p.m. CBS

What We Do in the Shadows (N) 10 p.m. FX

Dave Dave (Dave Burd) is trapped in a prison of his own creation in the season finale. Taylor Misiak, Gata and Christine Ko also star.10 p.m. FXX

Brockmire As the union contracts for baseball players come up for renegotiation, a potential strike threatens the future of the game. Hank Azaria, Amanda Peet and Tyrel Jackson Williams star in this new episode. 10 p.m. IFC

Legends of the Wild (N) 10 p.m. Discovery

Drug Lords: The Next Generation This new series documents the generation of drug lords emerging from the ruins of Pablo Escobar’s Colombian cocaine empire. 10 p.m. National Geographic

The Funny Dance Show Season finale. (N) 11 p.m. E!



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus briefings and events 7 a.m. and 3:30, 7:30 and 9 p.m. C-SPAN

America Copes Together: A Virtual Town Hall (N) 10 a.m. Fox News

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC

White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing 2 and 6 p.m. CSPAN

Diario del Coronavirus (N) 3 p.m. Univision

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic; filmmaker Ken Burns. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan (“American Idol”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie (“American Idol”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan (“American Idol”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Nate Burleson. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jane Krakowski; Brad Paisley. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Real Kandi Burruss (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”); Matthew Morrison. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Billy Eichner; Henry Winkler; Henry Golding. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman claims her husband is a sociopath who controls her every move; he says she is unstable. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tiffany Haddish (“The Last O.G.”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Natural remedies vs. prescription medications; primary care doctors; anatomically correct dolls. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan D’Arcy Carden. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Shailene Woodley; Maluma performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Former presidential candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Pete Buttigieg; Haim performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anthony Anderson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Allison Janney; 5 Seconds of Summer performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Rosie O’Donnell. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Adam Conover; Deon Cole. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC



MOVIES

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 8:15 a.m. Showtime

He Who Gets Slapped (1924) 8:15 a.m. TCM

Arbitrage (2012) 9:30 a.m. Epix

Analyze This (1999) 10 a.m. TMC

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) 11 a.m. Freeform

The Tree of Life (2011) 11 a.m. HBO

Troy (2004) 11:30 a.m. BBC America

Scream (1996) Noon TMC

21 Jump Street (2012) 12:07 and 9 p.m. Starz

Freaks (1932) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Rescue Dawn (2006) 12:50 p.m. Cinemax

The Freshman (1990) 1 p.m. Encore

Love & Mercy (2014) 1:05 p.m. Epix

Temple Grandin (2010) 1:25 p.m. HBO

Scream 2 (1997) 2 p.m. TMC

Looper (2012) 2:15 p.m. Syfy

Dr. No (1962) 3 p.m. BBC America

Love & Basketball (2000) 3 p.m. BET

True Grit (2010) 3:10 p.m. Epix

Donnie Brasco (1997) 3:25 p.m. Showtime

Burn After Reading (2008) 3:30 p.m. Starz

Lili (1953) 3:30 p.m. TCM

Hanna (2011) 4:25 p.m. Cinemax

The Perfect Storm (2000) 5 p.m. AMC

Bull Durham (1988) 5 p.m. FS1

The Magnificent Ambersons (1942) 5 p.m. TCM

Glory (1989) 5:05 p.m. Epix

Sideways (2004) 5:09 p.m. Starz

From Russia With Love (1963) 5:30 and 10:30 p.m. BBC America

Total Recall (1990) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 7:30 p.m. FX

Speed (1994) 7:30 and 10:32 p.m. IFC

Tommy (1975) 8 p.m. KVCR

Gran Torino (2008) 8 p.m. AMC

Goldfinger (1964) 8 p.m. BBC America

Z for Zachariah (2015) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Coming to America (1988) 8 p.m. Paramount

The French Connection (1971) 9 p.m. Encore

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 9 p.m. Ovation

A League of Their Own (1992) 10 p.m. Epix

The Sixth Sense (1999) 10 p.m. Showtime

Trading Places (1983) 10:30 p.m. Paramount

Old San Francisco (1927) 11:15 p.m. TCM

Scrooged (1988) 11:30 p.m. TMC