Sheku Kanneh-Mason, the Meghan Markle cellist: Your weekend quarantine must-watch

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, the rising young British cellist who famously serenaded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as part of the couple’s 2018 nuptials, headlines a jam-packed concert you can stream for free this weekend.

The concert, part of Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra’s LACO at Home series, includes Kanneh-Mason chatting with Music Director Jaime Martín. Sheku will be joined by his sister, pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason, for selections from Rachmaninoff’s Sonata in G minor for Cello and Piano. The program also includes the orchestra’s 2016 performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3, “Eroica,” plus a preview of a new piece by LACO artist-educator Derrick Spiva Jr.

You can watch the stream for free at 8 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday at LACO.org/laco-at-home, where it will be available on demand thereafter.

Looking for other ways to engage with culture during your coronavirus quarantine? We’ll continue to share picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here’s this weekend’s list, all times Pacific.

“School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play”

A prep-school princess in Ghana finds her reign challenged by a foreign-exchange student from America in Jocelyn Bioh’s social satire. Available anytime. Free. allarts.org

Laguna Dance Festival

The annual showcase moves online for an evening of dance and discussion by Zoom. 6:30 p.m. Saturday. $20 and up. lagunadancefestival.org

“Vanessa”

Marquee TV streams a performance of Samuel Barber’s rarely produced, Pulitzer Prize-winning 1958 musical thriller filmed at Britain’s Glyndebourne festival in 2018. Available any time. $8.99 a month (two-week free trial available). marquee.tv

“The Living Room Follies”

Independent Shakespeare Co., the troupe behind the annual Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival, presents a live variety show featuring celebrity guests. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Free. iscla.org

“The Future of _Space”

The A+D Museum presents this crowdsourced online exhibition exploring the concepts of public and private space. Available any time. Free. digitalaplusd.org

“Happy Days”

Husband-and-wife duo Tony Shalhoub and Brooke Adams star in a live reading of Samuel Beckett’s absurdist fable. 11 a.m. Saturday. Free; donations accepted for the Actors Fund. starsinthehouse.com and youtube.com/actorsfundorg

“The Best of the Fest”

Whitefire Theatre streams highlights from this year’s Solofest, the Sherman Oaks venue’s annual showcase for solo theater works. Various dates and time, Saturday through July 8. $15.99. Tickets and info at whitefiretheatre.com

“Now. Here. This.”

Students from the Orange County School of the Arts in Santa Ana perform a virtual version of this musical that celebrates living in the moment. Available any time through Sunday. Free. youtube.com/weareocsa

“Inside Look: Malpaso Dance Company”

The Music Center’s virtual platform showcases the Cuban dance troupe in a program that includes artist interviews plus a streamed performance of guest choreographer Sonya Tayeh’s 2017 work “Face the Torrent.” 2 p.m. Sunday. Free. musiccenter.org

Spring Carnival

This family-friendly event normally held at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa moves online and includes games, arts and crafts, cooking tutorials and a treasure hunt. 11 a.m. Sunday. Free. scfta.org/springcarnival

Memorial for Us All

Broadway actor Norm Lewis is featured in a new installment of Lincoln Center’s inspirational series that honors those lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. 3 p.m. Sunday. Free. facebook.com/LincolnCenterNYC, youtube.com/lincolncenter and on Instagram @lincolncenter

Sundays at Seven

Los Angeles Master Chorale streams an audio recording of “Wade in the Water,” a 2017 concert of inspirational music performed a cappella. 7 p.m. Sunday; available through Friday. Free. lamasterchorale.org/sundays

Our recurring coronavirus-era recommendations are indexed in the same place where arts event listings (sigh) used to post.