Entertainment & Arts

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand makes masks now. But good luck finding one

Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian West’s shapewear brand launched a line of face masks.
(Lionel Cironneau / Associated Press)
By Tracy Brown Digital Editor 
May 18, 2020
12:36 PM
Even Kim Kardashian West knows that face masks are the must-have fashion accessory for the foreseeable future.

On Saturday, the reality TV star and beauty mogul announced a new line of face masks from her shapewear brand Skims. The non-medical, one-size-fits-all seamless masks, launched in five skin tones, sold out in hours.

“Unfortunately our [Skims] face masks have sold out today but we’re working with our local partner in LA to produce more as quickly as possible,” Kardashian West tweeted Saturday, adding that a new batch “will be available next week.”

For Los Angeles County residents, masks and face coverings are mandatory “any time you’re out and there are people around, whether it be at a trail head or a parking lot or a sidewalk,” according to Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County’s director of public health.

The city of L.A.'s rules are stricter, requiring people have their face covered whenever they leave the house (though small children and those with certain disabilities are exempt from the order).

The Skims masks, priced at $8 apiece or four for $25, were available in shades named “sand,” “clay,” “sienna,” “cocoa” and “onyx.” The brand joins numerous other apparel brands that have shifted focus to manufacturing masks in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Skims also announced it would be donating 10,000 masks to organizations including Baby2Baby, Good+ Foundation, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and National Domestic Workers Alliance. This is in addition to the brand’s previously announced $1-million donation to help families affected by COVID-19. Kardashian West had also recently joined the All In Challenge fundraiser to help feed those in need.

Kardashian West’s solutionwear line stoked controversy when initially launched last year because of its original name, Kimono. It was later relaunched as Skims.

Tracy Brown
Tracy Brown is a digital editor and writer working in entertainment for the Los Angeles Times. She helps provide digital content for the Arts and Entertainment sections and has also written for the Travel, Books and Image sections. A Long Beach native, she graduated from UCLA.
