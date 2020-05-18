Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand makes masks now. But good luck finding one

Even Kim Kardashian West knows that face masks are the must-have fashion accessory for the foreseeable future.

On Saturday, the reality TV star and beauty mogul announced a new line of face masks from her shapewear brand Skims. The non-medical, one-size-fits-all seamless masks, launched in five skin tones, sold out in hours.

“Unfortunately our [Skims] face masks have sold out today but we’re working with our local partner in LA to produce more as quickly as possible,” Kardashian West tweeted Saturday, adding that a new batch “will be available next week.”

For Los Angeles County residents, masks and face coverings are mandatory “any time you’re out and there are people around, whether it be at a trail head or a parking lot or a sidewalk,” according to Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County’s director of public health.

The city of L.A.'s rules are stricter, requiring people have their face covered whenever they leave the house (though small children and those with certain disabilities are exempt from the order).

Advertisement

NOW AVAILABLE: SKIMS Seamless Face Masks in 5 colors at https://t.co/Bn8kuwhTZx. Buy 4 for $25 now and enjoy free shipping on domestic orders, while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/9yoIxLKs3c — SKIMS (@skims) May 16, 2020

The Skims masks, priced at $8 apiece or four for $25, were available in shades named “sand,” “clay,” “sienna,” “cocoa” and “onyx.” The brand joins numerous other apparel brands that have shifted focus to manufacturing masks in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Skims also announced it would be donating 10,000 masks to organizations including Baby2Baby, Good+ Foundation, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and National Domestic Workers Alliance. This is in addition to the brand’s previously announced $1-million donation to help families affected by COVID-19. Kardashian West had also recently joined the All In Challenge fundraiser to help feed those in need.

Kardashian West’s solutionwear line stoked controversy when initially launched last year because of its original name, Kimono. It was later relaunched as Skims.

