Loki as Coriolanus: Tom Hiddleston in Shakespeare is your must-watch of the day

Some know Tom Hiddleston best as Loki, the mischievous god from Norse mythology whom the actor portrayed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe from 2011’s “Thor” to 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.”

But the veteran British actor has stage credits that include his portrayal of a Roman general gone rogue in the 2013-14 staging of Shakespeare’s violent tragedy “Coriolanus” at Donmar Warehouse in London.

Britain’s National Theatre will stream a film of that production that you can watch, for free, beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday at youtube.com/ntdiscovertheatre. It will be available for seven days.

Looking for other ways to engage with culture during your coronavirus quarantine? We’ll continue to share picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here’s Thursday’s list, all times Pacific.

“Tosca”

Mezzo-soprano Shirley Verrett sings the title role and tenor Luciano Pavarotti also stars in the Metropolitan Opera’s 1978 production of Puccini’s dark musical drama set in Rome at the turn of the 19th century. James Conlon conducts the production, sung in Italian with English subtitles. Available 4:30 p.m. Thursday to 3:30 p.m. Friday. Free. metopera.org

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Lincoln Center at Home’s virtual Dance Week festival concludes with 2015 program featuring the Ailey classic “Revelations” plus works by Wayne McGregor, Robert Battle and Ronald K. Brown. 5 p.m. Thursday. Free. lincolncenter.org, facebook.com/LincolnCenterNYC and youtube.com

“Betye Saar: Call and Response”

Los Angeles County Museum of Art senior curator Carol S. Eliel leads a virtual walk-through of this recent exhibition celebrating the 93-year-old L.A.-born African American artist and activist. Available anytime. Free. lacma.org

“The Second City Really Awesome Improv Show Online”

Audience members can interact with performers in this kid-friendly weekly show presented on Zoom. 11 a.m. Thursdays. Free, with donations going to benefit the Second City Alumni Fund. Register at better-lemons.com

“The Soldier’s Tale”

The London Symphony Orchestra streams a 2015 performance of Stravinsky’s theatrical fable about a Russian soldier who makes a deal with the devil. 11:30 a.m. Thursday, available on demand after. Free. youtube.com

