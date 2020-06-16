The Hammer’s free Bloomsday salute to James Joyce: quarantine must-watch of the day

Happy Bloomsday to you.

As readers of James Joyce may know, the Irish author’s ambling, rambling 1922 tome “Ulysses” takes place in Dublin over the course of a single day — June 16, 1904. And fans of Joyce have been marking the occasion they call “Bloomsday” (named after the novel’s protagonist, Leopold Bloom) almost ever since.

The UCLA Hammer Museum’s own annual Joycean celebration moves online this year. But, as in previous iterations, it will feature actors giving live dramatic readings from “Ulysses” — including character Molly Bloom’s famously racy monologue — interspersed with musicians performing traditional Irish songs. Viewers need only supply their own Irish whiskey and/or Guinness.

This virtual soirée can be streamed — for free — starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at hammer.ucla.edu.

Advertisement

Looking for other ways to engage with culture while the coronavirus crisis keeps you mostly at home? We’ll continue to share picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here’s Tuesday’s list, all times Pacific.

“Pipeline”

Broadway HD streams a 2018 Lincoln Center performance of Dominique Morisseau’s stage play about an African American mother and inner-city teacher whose teenage son faces expulsion from the prep school he attends upstate following a troubling incident. Available anytime. Free. broadwayhd.com

“Breathe In”

L.A.-based Barak Ballet streams a short film of this new site-specific work choreographed by company founder and artistic director Melissa Barak and recorded at the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust in the Fairfax Districts’s Pan Pacific Park. Available anytime. Free. youtube.com or on Instargram @barakballet

Salastina’s Virtual Happy Hour: Mixtape Series

Violinists Michael Siess and Juan-Salvador Carrasco and cellist Misha Vaiman perform works by Gershwin, Florence Price, Marvin Gaye and others in this recital and discussion using the Zoom app. 6 p.m. Tuesday. Free. RSVP at salastina.org

Advertisement

Newsletter Your essential guide to the arts in L.A. Get Carolina A. Miranda's weekly newsletter for what's happening, plus openings, critics' picks and more. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

“Terrence McNally: Every Act of Life”

Pride Month offerings from PBS include this encore episode of “American Masters” saluting the late playwright, whose works include the dramas “Love! Valour! Compassion!” and “Master Class” and the musical adaptations of “Kiss of the Spider Woman” and “Ragtime.” Available anytime. Free. pbs.org/americanmasters

“Catherine Opie b. 1961”

The photographer known for her dramatic landscapes as well as intimate portraits exploring sexual identity discusses her process in this short documentary on the LACMA website. Available anytime. Free. lacma.org

“A Change Is Gonna Come”

Pianist George Winston performs Sam Cooke’s civil rights-era anthem over a montage of images from the recent worldwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality. Available anytime. Free. youtube.com

Advertisement

Our recurring coronavirus-era recommendations are indexed in the same place arts event listings (sigh) used to post.