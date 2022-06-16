Your L.A. weekend top 10: Juneteenth celebrations, kid rock, James Joyce and more

We’ve expanded our usual shortlist of Southern California culture this weekend because there’s just so much happening: concerts, dance, a salute to Irish novelist, James Joyce, Juneteenth celebrations and more. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and COVID-19 protocols.

Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival

This community-led arts and culture festival — commemorating the day in 1865 when enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, were informed that they were free at last — is back for another year with live performances on multiple stages, plus vendor booths, food, drink and more. Leimert Park Village, 4395 Leimert Blvd., L.A. Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday. Free. leimertparkjuneteenth.com

‘Good Vibrations and Liberation!’

Segerstrom Center for the Arts’ weekend Juneteenth celebration gets underway Friday at 7 p.m. with a concert. Saturday’s offerings begin at 2 p.m. and include music, dance, poetry, arts and crafts and a screening of “Black Panther” at 8:15 p.m. It all wraps up Sunday at 1 p.m. with a jazz concert followed by poetry readings. Julianne and George Argyros Plaza, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Free. RSVP required. scfta.org

‘2 Years of this time without end …’

Louise Reichlini‘s Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers reimagine their early 1990s collection, “Urban and Tribal Dances.” Also on the program: the 2021 work “Reboot! Reboot!” and a short piece from the company favorite, “Tap Dance Widows Club.” The Ivy Substation, 9070 Venice Blvd., Culver City. 7 p.m. Friday (preview), 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $25. lachoreographersanddancers.org

Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band

The Emmy- and Grammy-winning, kid-centric indie rockers headline a pre-Father’s Day celebration that also includes DJs, dancing and other fun activities. Grand Performances at California Plaza, 350 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Free. grandperformances.org

Bloomsday 2022

This annual celebration of James Joyce and all things Joycean features dramatic readings from the author’s 1922 novel “Ulysses” plus traditional Irish music by Rattle the Knee. Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Free. RSVP at hammer.ucla.edu

‘Roots: Singing Our Stories’

Angel City Chorale — as seen on “America’s Got Talent” — offers a celebration of songs and spirituals from around the world. Royce Hall, UCLA, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $25-$110. angelcitychorale.org

The Residents’ ‘God in Three Persons’

The legendary underground art-rock collective from up San Francisco way returns to SoCal with an adaptation of its dark, allegorical 1988 concept album about a huckster who exploits conjoined twins. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. 8 p.m. Saturday. $59-$169. alextheatre.org

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles Summer Concert Series

Direct from Monterrey, Mexico, rock en español favorite, El Gran Silencio, helps kick off another summer of free, outdoor shows at the historic bandshell. L.A.-based Afro-Latin fusion group, Buyepongo, and local all-female salsa band, Las Chikas, also perform. MacArthur Park, 2230 W 6th St., L.A. 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Free. levittlosangeles.org

‘Wild Up: Julius Eastman’s “Buddha”’

The alt-classical ensemble continues its Los Angeles New Music series with a marathon dawn-to-dusk performance of the trailblazing Black and queer American composer’s open-ended 1980s-era work. 2220 Arts + Archives, 2220 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 5:45 a.m. to 8:08 p.m. Sunday. $15, $20. dice.fm

‘Jazz at the Fountain’

Veteran vocalist, Billy Valentine, and special guests take the stage in the debut installment of this outdoor summer concert series. The Fountain Theatre, outdoor stage, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Saturday. $40. fountaintheatre.com