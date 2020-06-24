Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Disneyland reopening is delayed beyond July 17

Disneyland has delayed its planned July 17 opening.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Todd MartensGame Critic 
June 24, 2020
5:33 PM
Share

Disneyland’s reopening will be delayed beyond July 17, Walt Disney Co. announced Wednesday in a statement that did not specify an alternative date.

Disney alluded to multiple reasons as potentially fueling the delay.

“California has now indicated that it will not issue theme park reopening guidelines until sometime after July 4,” the company said in a statement.

The company also indicated it is in talks with its employee unions, some of which have raised concerns about the park reopening as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Entertainment & ArtsBusinessCaliforniaHero Complex
Todd Martens

Todd Martens joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007 and covers a mix of interactive entertainment (video games) and pop music. Previously, Martens reported on the music business for Billboard Magazine. He has contributed to numerous books, including “The Big Lebowski: An Illustrated, Annotated History of the Greatest Cult Film of All Time.” He continues to torture himself by rooting for the Chicago Cubs and, while he likes dogs, he is more of a cat person.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement