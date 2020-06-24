Disneyland reopening is delayed beyond July 17

Disneyland’s reopening will be delayed beyond July 17, Walt Disney Co. announced Wednesday in a statement that did not specify an alternative date.

Disney alluded to multiple reasons as potentially fueling the delay.

“California has now indicated that it will not issue theme park reopening guidelines until sometime after July 4,” the company said in a statement.

The company also indicated it is in talks with its employee unions, some of which have raised concerns about the park reopening as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.