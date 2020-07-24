Ciara welcomes a baby boy with Russell Wilson — and sings him ‘Happy Birthday’

Congratulations to singer-songwriter Ciara and NFL star Russell Wilson on a new baby boy! Their second child, Win Harrison Wilson, was born Thursday at 8 pounds, 1 ounce, according to Instagram updates from the happy parents.

“Happy Birthday WIN!!!” Ciara captioned a sweet video of herself singing “Happy Birthday” to her son from her hospital bed through a sparkly face mask. “Mommy & Daddy Love You!”

In January, Ciara revealed she was pregnant with her third child via Instagram with a bikini photo showing off her bump while on vacation in the Turks and Caicos Islands. She also has a daughter, Sienna, with Wilson and a son, Future, with rapper Future.

The “Level Up” hitmaker has been open during her pregnancy about the challenges of expecting a baby amid the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing video from an ultrasound appointment in April that she had to attend without her husband. (The Seattle Seahawks quarterback FaceTimed into the checkup from the car.)

Wilson also posted a heartwarming photo with his wife and newborn son Friday, prompting congratulatory messages from his teammates. And Ciara received an outpouring of love from her entertainment industry peers, including Janelle Monáe, Halle Berry, La La Anthony, Amina Buddafly, Lily Collins and more.

“Love you so much honey,” Ciara commented on Wilson’s post. “We did it baby! So grateful for our baby boy. WIN is a blessing. He looks just like you. Daddy’s baby Mommy’s maybe.”