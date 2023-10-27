For Ciara’s birthday, hubby Russell Wilson rents out an entire Waffle House in Denver

Russell Wilson got Ciara something she really wanted for her birthday: a serious trip to Waffle House.

Waffles and a party — that’s how Ciara and Russell Wilson.

The Denver Broncos quarterback gave his R&B singer wife the 38th birthday bash of her dreams when he rented out an entire Waffle House, a favorite spot of hers, to celebrate this past Thursday.

“I am the happiest girl in the world,” Ciara cooed in an Instagram video documenting the evening. Clips of the “One, Two Step” singer walking through a balloon-adorned entrance and making a wish on a pile of donuts show her wearing the same wide smile.

The video also featured Ciara’s growing baby bump, which Wilson joked was a reason for the occasion: “I know that pregnant belly wants some waffles and eggs.”

The couple announced they would be having a third child together in August in an Instagram video of Ciara dancing to her hit song with Chris Brown, “How We Roll.” Ciara captioned the post with lyrics from the song: “You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart, I’m your rib.”

In addition to fathering three of Ciara’s children, Wilson has also taken on the role of stepdad to her firstborn child, Future Zahir, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

“Being a stepdad, you really find out what love’s like,” Wilson told AM2DM by BuzzFeed News in 2019. “It’s easy to love somebody that’s blood and everything else, but when you can love somebody just like it’s your own child and everything else, that’s what real love is like.”

Since their marriage in 2016, the Wilsons have established themselves as a power couple, supporting each other’s careers and teaming up on a production company and nonprofit foundation dedicated to “fighting poverty through education, empowering youth to lead with a why not you attitude,” per the organization’s website .

In an October appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast , Ciara quickly dismissed host Alex Cooper’s playful suggestion of another baby after this pregnancy.

“You sound like Russ. Don’t get ahead of yourself. Let’s take it one baby at a time,” she said with a laugh.

In his birthday tribute to Ciara, Wilson made it clear that he’s more than content with what they’ve built so far.

“I’m so grateful that God put you into my life and we’ve been able to create an amazing (growing) family,” Wilson wrote on social media. “God has so much in store for you this year of life and I can’t wait to see how much good will come from your presence and joy!!! I Thank Jesus for you every day! I Love You Mrs. Wilson.”