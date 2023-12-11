Like a girl! Russell Wilson and Ciara announce arrival of their third child

Russell Wilson, left, and Ciara introduced their third child, baby girl Amora Princess, to their Instagram followers on Monday.

Ciara and Russell Wilson are celebrating their newest family member — a baby girl named Amora Princess Wilson.

The “Like a Boy” singer and NFL star introduced their third child Monday together on Instagram. In a joint post, the pair shared a photo of their newborn daughter holding their fingers while wearing a black onesie and a black beanie that bears her name.

“Amora Princess Wilson, 9lbs 1oz,” the caption said. “We Love You so much!”

Wilson, 35, and Ciara, 38, announced the birth of their daughter just months after they confirmed they had another baby on the way in August. They broke the pregnancy news via Instagram with the “One, Two Step” singer showing off her baby bump against a giant window overlooking an indoor pool. Wilson noted that he filmed the video — set to the tune of Ciara and Chris Brown’s new single, “How We Roll” — crediting himself as “Daddy.”

“You look at me like that again, we make another kid…You my heart I’m your rib,” Ciara captioned the clip, quoting lyrics from “How We Roll.”

“That’s just ‘How We Roll,’” Wilson wrote in another shameless plug for the song.

The “Goodies” hitmaker and the Denver Broncos quarterback tied the knot in 2016 and share two other children: Sienna, 6, and Win, 3. Ciara also has a 9-year-old son, Future, with rapper Future.

Ciara and Wilson weren’t the only stars celebrating baby Amora Princess’ debut on Instagram. “Lipstick Lover” singer Janelle Monae admired the newborn’s cheeks and called Amora Princess “a doll” in the comments.

“Insecure” star and comedian Yvonne Orji welcomed the baby news. “Awwww she’s here!!! Congrats mama,” she commented.

“Angel ❤️ congratulations,” replied model Winnie Harlow.

“God Is Good 🙏🏾,” said rapper and actor Ludacris.

Times staff writers Christi Carras and Nardine Saad contributed to this report.