Bryan Cranston reveals he had COVID-19 and donated plasma to UCLA

Bryan Cranston
Actor Bryan Cranston has recovered from COVID-19.
(Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
July 31, 2020
9:01 AM
Actor Bryan Cranston is the latest Hollywood figure to go public with a COVID-19 diagnosis and donate plasma to the cause.

On Thursday, the “Breaking Bad” alum revealed via Instagram that he has recovered from a “very mild” case of the respiratory illness and developed antibodies. He also shared a video documenting his experience donating plasma to UCLA.

“About now you’re probably feeling a little tied down, restricting your mobility and like me, you’re tired of this,” Cranston, 64, captioned the clip.

“Well, I just want to encourage you to have a little more patience. I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still... I contracted the virus.”

In the selfie video, Cranston narrates his hourlong visit to the UCLA Blood and Platelet Center, where he entertains himself by chatting with the medical staff and watching Elia Kazan’s “A Face In the Crowd.” He also detailed his COVID-19 symptoms, which included a slight headache, tightness in the chest and complete loss of taste and smell.

Other famous COVID-19 survivors who have donated plasma include Daniel Dae Kim and Tom Hanks, who said his trip to the UCLA Blood and Platelet Center was “as easy as taking a nap” and encouraged others with antibodies to consider donating as well.

“I was one of the lucky ones,” Cranston continued on Instagram. “I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant. We can prevail — but ONLY if we follow the rules together.”

Christi Carras

