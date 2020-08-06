16 picks for weekend culture: Brandi Carlile, James Turrell, K-pop dance party

Brandi Carlile and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Disney musicals composer Alan Menken, the Blank Theatre’s Young Playwrights Festival, a James Turrell documentary and a K-pop dance party: These are among the streaming concerts, online theater, virtual art offerings and other cultural experiences for your viewing consideration this weekend. Here’s our latest rundown, all times Pacific.

“Play Your Part: A Benefit for YOLA”

L.A. Phil music and artistic director Gustavo Dudamel and Hollywood Bowl Orchestra principal conductor Thomas Wilkins co-host this virtual benefit for Youth Orchestra Los Angeles that includes performances by members of YOLA, the L.A. Phil and singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile. 7 p.m. Friday. Free; donations accepted. hollywoodbowl.com

“An Evening With Alan Menken”

The recently crowned EGOT and composer of Disney musicals including “Aladdin,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Little Mermaid” takes part in a ticketed Q&A followed by a free performance featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda. 5 and 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Chat: $200 and up. Performance, free. Registration required. app.mobilecause.com

“Right Left With Heels”

Santa Monica-based City Garage streams a performance of the company’s headline-making 2016 staging of Polish playwright Sebastian Majewski’s Holocaust-themed drama. 8 p.m. Friday through midnight Sunday. Free; donations accepted. youtube.com

“LACO Summerfest”

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra’s series of socially distanced concerts continues with works by Bach, Haydn and Osvaldo Golijov. 5 p.m. Saturday; available on demand afterward. Free. laco.org, facebook.com/LAChamberOrchestra, youtube.com

Digital Dance DTLA

The virtual version of Music Center’s popular outdoor summer series continues with an evening of K-pop led by dance instructor Chuck Maa. 7 to 8 p.m. Friday. Free. musiccenter.org

“Archive Machines”

The city of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs and the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery present a juried exhibition of recent works by 44 local artists, with new pieces added monthly. Available through Nov. 1. Free. lamag.org

Living Room Recital

Composer-conductor Matthew Aucoin is joined by soprano Erica Petrocelli, countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo and others for a selection of Aucoin’s works plus pieces by Gluck and Messiaen. 4 p.m. Friday. laopera.org

“Summer Nights at Home”

The online version of the Natural History Museum’s Friday-night series concludes with a discussion of the symbiotic relationship between plants and animals plus a DJ set by Knights of Zion. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Free. nhm.org

Blank Theatre’s 28th Annual Young Playwrights Festival

The Hollywood-based theater company offers a virtual version of its annual showcase for aspiring playwrights ages 15 to 19. A new set of plays drops each week. Saturday through Sept. 12. Weekly passes: $10 and up. Festival passes: $40, $80. theblank.com

“The Patchwork Healing Blanket: Piece-by-Piece and Country-by-Country”

The Venice-based Social and Public Art Resource Center, better known as SPARC, opens a virtual exhibition of this global textile art project that calls attention to gender-based violence and environmental destruction. Opens 4 p.m. Saturday; on view until Sept. 19. Free. sparcinla.org

“Classic Bollywood Dance!”

Instructor Danish Bhandara teaches viewers some of the moves seen in popular Indian musicals in this Zoom webinar presented by UCLA’s Fowler Museum. 11 a.m. Saturday. Free. fowler.ucla.edu

Sarah Cahill

The pianist performs the premiere of the original version of Lou Harrison’s “Serenade From 1943” and other pieces in a live recital from the late composer’s former Joshua Tree home. 10 a.m. Sunday. Free. louharrisonhouse.org

“Teicholz Holocaust Remembrance Film Series: The Holocaust & Italy”

Author Tom Teicholz hosts this three-part series with a Zoom discussion of Vittorio De Sica’s Oscar-winning 1970 drama “The Garden of the Finzi-Continis.” 5 p.m. Thursday. Free; registration includes a link to watch the film (available through Sunday). lamoth.org

“A Poison Squad of Whispering Women”

The Upland-based theater company Ophelia’s Jump presents an online reading of Kelly McBurnette-Andronicos’ drama about five women who join forces to bring down a KKK leader in 1920s Indiana. 5 p.m. Sunday. $10 suggested donation. opheliasjump.org

“James Turrell: You Who Look”

The artist whose multimedia works explore the interplay of light and space, earth and sky, is profiled in this short documentary. Available any time. Free. lacma.org

“Kritzerland’s Sing Happy! The Songs of Kander & Ebb”

Local performers salute the musical-theater duo behind “Chicago” and “Cabaret” in this benefit for the Group Rep. 5 p.m. Sunday. Free; donations accepted. facebook.com/KritzerlandUpstairsatVitellos, youtube.com

