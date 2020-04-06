Surprise! Lin-Manuel Miranda and ‘Hamilton’ cast stun a speechless 9-year-old fan

John Krasinski and Lin-Manuel Miranda are not throwing away one young “Hamilton” fan’s shot to see her favorite musical performed live amid the coronavirus crisis.

After the pandemic ruined 9-year-old Aubrey’s birthday plans to see the Broadway hit on stage, the “Office” alum organized a Zoom video surprise Sunday on his new YouTube show, “Some Good News,” that left her speechless.

“We were supposed to see Hamilton in Jacksonville tonight — DD’s 9th bday present (seeing Hamilton has been her dream since she saw her 1st Broadway show last year), but we’re home watching Mary Poppins Returns instead,” Aubrey’s mother tweeted last month, grabbing Krasinski’s attention. “At least we’re safe & healthy.”

Not only did Krasinski introduce Aubrey to his wife, “Mary Poppins Returns” star Emily Blunt, and offer to fly Aubrey out to see “Hamilton” in New York “when it’s all over” — he also invited the “Hamilton” mastermind himself on their Zoom call to say hello.

“That’s amazing,” Miranda said of Krasinski’s NYC vacation gift after dropping in (wink, wink) unannounced. “I think we can top that right now, though.”

Cue the rest of the “Hamilton” cast — including Anthony Ramos, Leslie Odom Jr. and more — who “zoom-bombed” in along with Miranda to sing the musical’s title track as Aubrey repeatedly covered her mouth in shock.

“That’s my favorite song from ‘Hamilton’!” she squealed.

“If you can’t go to ‘Hamilton,’ we’re bringing ‘Hamilton’ to you,” Krasinski said.

This is the second installment of the “Jack Ryan” star’s uplifting YouTube project, which last week welcomed his first guest, Steve Carell, his fellow alum of “The Office.” Krasinski and Carell’s conversation now has more than 12 million views, while Sunday’s “Hamilton” surprise was trending at No. 1 on Monday morning with 2.4 million views and counting.