Brandi Carlile feels the long-overdue love from the Grammys

Dave Cobb, one of Nashville’s studio sorcerers, co-produced “By the Way, I Forgive You” with Shooter Jennings. As gently as possible — which is to say not very — he told Carlile that he hadn’t been quite moved by her work since “The Story.” That fired Carlile up, enough so that she went right to work on “The Joke.” Its lyrics and stark, accompanying video sketch the ache and isolation of feeling ostracized, particularly on the chorus: