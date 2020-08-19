Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Kamala Harris, Billie Eilish and Barack Obama lead DNC’s Wednesday lineup

Kamala Harris
Sen. Kamala Harris will speak Wednesday night at the Democratic National Convention.
(Eric Gay / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Aug. 19, 2020
1:20 PM
Share

The 2020 Democratic National Convention is halfway complete, with plenty of high-profile appearances in store for the final two nights.

Hosted by “Little Fires Everywhere” actress Kerry Washington, Wednesday night’s festivities will feature speeches from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former President Barack Obama and Sen. Kamala Harris — as well as performances from recording artists Jennifer Hudson, Prince Royce and Billie Eilish.

Also on the schedule are presentations on immigration and gun control, as well as a speech from Harris’ family officially nominating the California senator for vice president.

Livestreams of the event will be available on DemConvention.com and latimes.com from 6 to 8 p.m. Pacific. Accessible viewing options include CART live captions and ASL picture in picture, ASL full image, StreamText CART live captions and audio description versions of the livestream.

Advertisement

Politics

5 takeaways from Night 2 of the Democratic convention

MILWAUKEE, WI - AUGUST 18: In this screenshot from the DNCC’s livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV) announces the Nevada delegates during the virtual convention on August 18, 2020. The convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is now taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by DNCC via Getty Images) (Photo by Handout/DNCC via Getty Images)

Politics

5 takeaways from Night 2 of the Democratic convention

The DNC’s second night, on Tuesday, featured speeches by Joe Biden’s wife, Jill, and former Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter.

More Coverage

Ali: On Night 2 of the DNC, Democrats urge Americans to tell Trump, ‘You’re fired!’
McManus: Kamala Harris gets her star turn at the Democratic National Convention

Here’s a full list of tonight’s speakers:

  • Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers
  • Actress Kerry Washington
  • Activist Emma Gonzalez
  • Activist DeAndra Dycus
  • Former Arizona state Rep. Gabrielle Giffords
  • New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham
  • Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish (performance)
  • The Sanchez family
  • Singer-songwriter Prince Royce (performance)
  • Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
  • Actress Mariska Hargitay
  • Ruth Glenn, president of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence
  • Carly Dryden, at-large regional advisor of “It’s On Us”
  • Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis
  • Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Rep. Cindy Axne (D-Iowa)
  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)
  • Former President Barack Obama
  • Maya Harris, Meena Harris and Ella Emhoff, sister, niece and step-daughter, respectively, of Sen. Kamala Harris
  • Sen. Kamala Harris
  • Singer-actress Jennifer Hudson (performance)

Entertainment & ArtsPoliticsCampaign 2020
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement