Kamala Harris, Billie Eilish and Barack Obama lead DNC’s Wednesday lineup
The 2020 Democratic National Convention is halfway complete, with plenty of high-profile appearances in store for the final two nights.
Hosted by “Little Fires Everywhere” actress Kerry Washington, Wednesday night’s festivities will feature speeches from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former President Barack Obama and Sen. Kamala Harris — as well as performances from recording artists Jennifer Hudson, Prince Royce and Billie Eilish.
Also on the schedule are presentations on immigration and gun control, as well as a speech from Harris’ family officially nominating the California senator for vice president.
Livestreams of the event will be available on DemConvention.com and latimes.com from 6 to 8 p.m. Pacific. Accessible viewing options include CART live captions and ASL picture in picture, ASL full image, StreamText CART live captions and audio description versions of the livestream.
The DNC’s second night, on Tuesday, featured speeches by Joe Biden’s wife, Jill, and former Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter.
Here’s a full list of tonight’s speakers:
- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers
- Actress Kerry Washington
- Activist Emma Gonzalez
- Activist DeAndra Dycus
- Former Arizona state Rep. Gabrielle Giffords
- New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham
- Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish (performance)
- The Sanchez family
- Singer-songwriter Prince Royce (performance)
- Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
- Actress Mariska Hargitay
- Ruth Glenn, president of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence
- Carly Dryden, at-large regional advisor of “It’s On Us”
- Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis
- Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Rep. Cindy Axne (D-Iowa)
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)
- Former President Barack Obama
- Maya Harris, Meena Harris and Ella Emhoff, sister, niece and step-daughter, respectively, of Sen. Kamala Harris
- Sen. Kamala Harris
- Singer-actress Jennifer Hudson (performance)
