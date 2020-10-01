Weekend culture watch list: Chicano murals, Patrisse Cullors, Josh Groban

A Latino Heritage Month mural exhibition, a Black Lives Matter co-founder’s latest video art and Josh Groban singing Broadway songs live: Those are three of the 16 online concerts, streaming theater productions, virtual art exhibitions and other cultural experiences for your viewing consideration this weekend. Here’s our latest rundown, all times Pacific.

“Patrisse Cullors: Malcolm X Revisited”

The performance artist and Black Lives Matter co-founder pays homage to the slain 1960s civil rights activist in this world-premiere video work. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free. redcat.org

“Signs From the Heart: California’s Chicano Murals”

The Venice-based Social and Public Art Resource Center, better known as SPARC, marks Latino Heritage Month with this online gallery tour and curatorial talk on Zoom. 6 p.m. Thursday. Free. Register at sparcinla.org

“Josh Groban: Greatest Broadway Songs”

The Grammy winner sings classic show tunes in this intimate online concert. 1 p.m. Saturday. $25. joshgroban.com

“Moon Festival Celebration With Wu Man”

The Philharmonic Society of Orange County kicks off a virtual fall concert series with a performance featuring the Chinese pipa virtuoso. 7 p.m. Thursday. Free. Reservations at philharmonicsociety.org

“Stars in the House”

Kelsey Grammer, David Hyde Pierce and other cast members of the NBC sitcom “Frasier” reunite for this online series hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley. 5 p.m. Saturday. Free; donations accepted, with proceeds going to the Actors Fund. starsinthehouse.com and youtube.com

“Salón Los Ángeles”

This new installment of the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s “Sound/Stage” series features pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet performing Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” with conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the orchestra. Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company also performs in a concert recorded in August in an otherwise empty Hollywood Bowl. 10 a.m. Friday; available for 30 days. Free. laphil.com

“The Ushpizin of the Silver Screen: Honoring the Visions & Voices of the Past”

Holocaust Museum L.A. presents a multimedia exhibition by Tiffany Woolf celebrating L.A.'s place in film history. Friday-Oct. 9. Free. holocaustmuseumla.org

“Together LA: A Virtual Stage Festival”

Rogue Machine, Celebration, Sacred Fools and Playwrights’ Arena are among the local theater companies taking part in this three-weekend festival of new short plays created for digital viewing. 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday; also Oct. 8-10, 16-17. Free; reservations required. togetherlafestival.com

“The Official Unofficial Voting Station: Voting for All Who Legally Can’t”

The Skirball Cultural Center presents this virtual installation created by artist and activist Aram Han Sifuentes. Available through Nov. 30. Free. skirball.org

Borromeo String Quartet

The ensemble performs works by Mozart and Mendelssohn (7:30 p.m. Friday) and Bach and Beethoven (3 p.m. Saturday). $5-$20. chambermusicconcerts.org

“The Circus”

This family-friendly variety show features puppets from Bob Baker Marionette Theater. It’s among the offerings as Pasadena Playhouse launches its new PlayhouseLive streaming service. Available through Nov. 18. $14.99. playhouselive.org

“Moving Stories: ABT Film Festival”

American Ballet Theatre presents a selection of short works created by company artists and captured on film. Available 4 p.m. Thursday. Free. youtube.com

“Le Nozze di Figaro (The Marriage of Figaro)”

Soprano Renée Fleming, mezzo-soprano Cecilia Bartoli and tenor Bryn Terfel star in the Metropolitan Opera’s 1998 staging of Mozart’s musical rom-com; in Italian with English subtitles. Available 4:30 p.m. Saturday to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. metopera.org

“Designing Worlds: Re-envisioning Realities Through Video Games”

This online exhibition from the virtual A+D Architecture and Design Museum surveys recent developments in video game design. Available anytime. Free. digitalaplusd.org

“The Mother of Henry”

The Latino Theater Company streams a 2019 performance of Evelina Fernández’s fantastical fable about coworkers at a Sears store in Boyle Heights in 1968. The production was an L.A. Times Critics’ Choice. Available any time through Oct. 8. Free. thelatc.org

#WendeOnline

The Wende Museum in Culver City premieres via Zoom the online 3-D exhibitions “Transformations: Living Room -> Flea Market -> Museum -> Art” and “See Thy Neighbor: Stern Photographers Thomas Hoepker and Harald Schmitt in the GDR.” Noon Sunday; both exhibitions will be available online through April 11. Free. wendemuseum.org

Our recurring coronavirus-era viewing recommendations are indexed in the same place arts event listings (sigh) used to post.

