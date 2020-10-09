What’s on TV This Week: ‘Des’ with David Tenant, Billboard Awards and more

SUNDAY

The always stylish Jacqueline Kennedy is remembered on a new installment of “First Ladies.” 7 and 10 p.m. CNN

Last call for “Last Tango in Halifax.” The romantic drama starring Derek Jacobi and Anne Reid offers its series finale. 8 p.m. KOCE

A pregnant teen runs afoul of an illegal adoption operation in the thriller “Cheerleader Abduction.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

Nobody expects “The Spanish Princess.” This historical drama starring Charlotte Hope as Henry VIII’s first wife returns for a second season. 8 p.m. Starz

They’re walkin’ here! The zombie-drama spinoff “Fear the Walking Dead” is back for another season. Lennie James stars. 9 p.m. AMC

The special “Everest’s Greatest Mystery” questions Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay’s status as the first climbers to scale that Himalayan peak. 9 p.m. Discovery Channel

MONDAY

“90 Day Fiancé’s” Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno are back in a second season of their spin-off “The Family Chantel.” 9 p.m. TLC

“POV” turns its lens on a crusading Kenyan photojournalist turned politician in the new documentary “Softie.” 10 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

Keep your shirt on! An often bare-chested comic gets back to nature in the reality series “The Cabin with Bert Kreischer.” Anytime, Netflix

An Indian woman (Sarita Choudhury) gives the “Evil Eye” to the shady character her daughter is dating in this supernatural thriller. Anytime, Amazon Prime

An aspiring classical musician turns to the occult in the new terror tale “Nocturne.” Anytime, Amazon Prime

“The Bachelor’s” Clare Crawley takes her turn as “The Bachelorette” in a new cycle of the reality series. 8 p.m. ABC

The 2019 documentary “The First Angry Man” profiles anti-tax advocate and Prop. 13 proponent Howard Jarvis. 8 p.m. KCET

That sounds very stylish: Diane von Fürstenberg and RuPaul are ready for their closeups in a new “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Vengeance is Blake Lively’s in the uneven 2020 action thriller “The Rhythm Section.” With Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown. 8 p.m. Epix

The special “Driving While Black: Race, Space and Mobility in America” examines the impact the rise of the automobile has had on African Americans. 9 p.m. KOCE

WEDNESDAY

The documentary “Blackpink: Light Up the Sky” tells the story of the chart-topping K-pop girl group. Anytime, Netflix

A Mexican mother seeks justice for her murdered daughter in the documentary “The Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo.” Anytime, Netflix

Kelly Clarkson is mistress of ceremonies for the “2020 Billboard Music Awards.” Performers include Alicia Keys, Luke Combs and Post Malone. 8 p.m. NBC

The Hollywood Bowl is the starting line for a new season of “The Amazing Race,” filmed pre-pandemic and hosted by Phil Keoghan. 9 p.m. CBS

Who let the dogs out? Scientists reintroduce wild canines into a national park in Mozambique in “Nature’s Fear Factor” on a new “Nova.” 9 p.m. KOCE

“Tyler Perry’s Sistas” are still doin’ it for themselves in a second season of this comedy-drama. 9 and 10 p.m. BET

Drinks will be thrown, trash talked, etc., in a 15th season of the franchise mothership “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” 9 p.m. Bravo

The three-part series “The Age of Nature” salutes conservationists’ efforts to restore ecosystems around the globe. Uma Thurman narrates. 10 p.m. KOCE

Those looking for late-night, female-led laughs can find some in a fifth and final season of the “Baroness von Sketch Show.” Midnight, IFC

THURSDAY

It’s trustworthy teens versus things that go bump in the night in the fantasy comedy “A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting.” Anytime, Netflix

Please, call him “Des.” “Doctor Who’s” David Tennant is your friendly neighborhood serial killer in this three-part tale set in 1970s-80s London. Anytime, Sundance Now

Hip-hop artist Big Freedia takes on the gun violence epidemic in the new documentary “Freedia Got a Gun.” Anytime, Peacock

In this corner: The sports doc “Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story” profiles the former heavyweight boxing champ. Dr. Dre narrates. Anytime, Crackle

“Highlander’s” Clancy Brown is your friendly neighborhood undertaker in the supernatural thriller “The Mortuary Collection.” Anytime, Shudder

There will be walking and talking as the cast of Aaron Sorkin’s D.C.-set drama reunites for “A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote.” Anytime, HBO Max

The sci-fi franchise entry “Star Trek: Discovery” boldly goes into its third season. With Sonequa Martin-Green and Michelle Yeoh. CBS All Access

FRIDAY

A teen (Fin Argus) doesn’t let a cancer diagnosis stop him from chasing his musical dreams in the new drama “Clouds.” Anytime, Disney+

Class is now in session: The drama series “Grand Army” tracks the struggles and triumphs of young people at a Brooklyn high school. Anytime, Netflix

A sibling duo does their darnedest to dispatch demons in the new supernatural drama “Helstrom.” Anytime, Hulu

“Meet the Chimps” that call a Louisiana wildlife refuge home in this new nature series. Jane Lynch narrates. Anytime, Disney+

A woman battles the prison system on behalf of her incarcerated husband in the documentary “Time.” Anytime, Amazon Prime

The whole world is watching! An all-star cast reenacts “The Trial of the Chicago 7” in Aaron Sorkin’s 1960s-set docudrama. With Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Sacha Baron Cohen, et al. Anytime, Netflix

Heidi Schreck talks about what the Constitution means to her in a filmed version of her stage play “What the Constitution Means to Me.” Anytime, Amazon Prime

Former White House photographer Pete Souza speaks candidly about his time in the trenches in the documentary “The Way I See It.” 7 and 10 p.m. MSNBC

Boo! You’re invited to a socially distanced “Disney Channel Halloween House Party” in this new special. 8 p.m. Disney Channel

The front line has moved online, as detailed in the new cyber-warfare documentary “The Perfect Weapon.” 8 p.m. HBO

Iggy Pop, Isaac Hayes, Roberta Flack, Chicago, Public Enemy and the late John Prine are feted in a “Grammy Salute to Music Legends” on “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE

The sports doc “Bad Hombres” follows a baseball team that plays on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border. 9 p.m. Showtime

SATURDAY

The former Talking Heads frontman burns down the house in a filmed version of his hit Broadway show “David Byrne’s American Utopia.” Spike Lee directs. 8 p.m. HBO

“The Wrong Cheerleader Coach” is more than a little obsessed in this new thriller. With Vivica A. Fox and Tara Reid. 8 p.m. Lifetime

A woman inherits half-ownership in a candy store in the new romance “Sweet Autumn.” With Nikki Deloach and Andrew Walker. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

All right: Matthew McConaughey is an American drug dealer in London in Guy Ritchie’s star-studded 2020 crime drama “The Gentlemen.” 9 p.m. Showtime

It’s alive! A horror franchise is reborn in the TV movie “Tales From the Hood 3.” With Tony Todd and Lynn Whitfield. 9 p.m. Syfy

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

