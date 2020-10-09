What’s on TV This Week: ‘Des’ with David Tenant, Billboard Awards and more
SUNDAY
The always stylish Jacqueline Kennedy is remembered on a new installment of “First Ladies.” 7 and 10 p.m. CNN
Last call for “Last Tango in Halifax.” The romantic drama starring Derek Jacobi and Anne Reid offers its series finale. 8 p.m. KOCE
A pregnant teen runs afoul of an illegal adoption operation in the thriller “Cheerleader Abduction.” 8 p.m. Lifetime
Nobody expects “The Spanish Princess.” This historical drama starring Charlotte Hope as Henry VIII’s first wife returns for a second season. 8 p.m. Starz
They’re walkin’ here! The zombie-drama spinoff “Fear the Walking Dead” is back for another season. Lennie James stars. 9 p.m. AMC
The special “Everest’s Greatest Mystery” questions Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay’s status as the first climbers to scale that Himalayan peak. 9 p.m. Discovery Channel
MONDAY
“90 Day Fiancé’s” Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno are back in a second season of their spin-off “The Family Chantel.” 9 p.m. TLC
“POV” turns its lens on a crusading Kenyan photojournalist turned politician in the new documentary “Softie.” 10 p.m. KOCE
TUESDAY
Keep your shirt on! An often bare-chested comic gets back to nature in the reality series “The Cabin with Bert Kreischer.” Anytime, Netflix
An Indian woman (Sarita Choudhury) gives the “Evil Eye” to the shady character her daughter is dating in this supernatural thriller. Anytime, Amazon Prime
An aspiring classical musician turns to the occult in the new terror tale “Nocturne.” Anytime, Amazon Prime
“The Bachelor’s” Clare Crawley takes her turn as “The Bachelorette” in a new cycle of the reality series. 8 p.m. ABC
The 2019 documentary “The First Angry Man” profiles anti-tax advocate and Prop. 13 proponent Howard Jarvis. 8 p.m. KCET
That sounds very stylish: Diane von Fürstenberg and RuPaul are ready for their closeups in a new “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” 8 p.m. KOCE
Vengeance is Blake Lively’s in the uneven 2020 action thriller “The Rhythm Section.” With Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown. 8 p.m. Epix
The special “Driving While Black: Race, Space and Mobility in America” examines the impact the rise of the automobile has had on African Americans. 9 p.m. KOCE
WEDNESDAY
The documentary “Blackpink: Light Up the Sky” tells the story of the chart-topping K-pop girl group. Anytime, Netflix
A Mexican mother seeks justice for her murdered daughter in the documentary “The Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo.” Anytime, Netflix
Kelly Clarkson is mistress of ceremonies for the “2020 Billboard Music Awards.” Performers include Alicia Keys, Luke Combs and Post Malone. 8 p.m. NBC
With her daytime talk show, “The Voice” judge and “American Idol” winner Kelly Clarkson hopes to make you feel better — without hiding heartbreaks of her own.
The Hollywood Bowl is the starting line for a new season of “The Amazing Race,” filmed pre-pandemic and hosted by Phil Keoghan. 9 p.m. CBS
Who let the dogs out? Scientists reintroduce wild canines into a national park in Mozambique in “Nature’s Fear Factor” on a new “Nova.” 9 p.m. KOCE
“Tyler Perry’s Sistas” are still doin’ it for themselves in a second season of this comedy-drama. 9 and 10 p.m. BET
Drinks will be thrown, trash talked, etc., in a 15th season of the franchise mothership “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” 9 p.m. Bravo
The three-part series “The Age of Nature” salutes conservationists’ efforts to restore ecosystems around the globe. Uma Thurman narrates. 10 p.m. KOCE
Those looking for late-night, female-led laughs can find some in a fifth and final season of the “Baroness von Sketch Show.” Midnight, IFC
THURSDAY
It’s trustworthy teens versus things that go bump in the night in the fantasy comedy “A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting.” Anytime, Netflix
Please, call him “Des.” “Doctor Who’s” David Tennant is your friendly neighborhood serial killer in this three-part tale set in 1970s-80s London. Anytime, Sundance Now
Hip-hop artist Big Freedia takes on the gun violence epidemic in the new documentary “Freedia Got a Gun.” Anytime, Peacock
In this corner: The sports doc “Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story” profiles the former heavyweight boxing champ. Dr. Dre narrates. Anytime, Crackle
“Highlander’s” Clancy Brown is your friendly neighborhood undertaker in the supernatural thriller “The Mortuary Collection.” Anytime, Shudder
There will be walking and talking as the cast of Aaron Sorkin’s D.C.-set drama reunites for “A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote.” Anytime, HBO Max
The sci-fi franchise entry “Star Trek: Discovery” boldly goes into its third season. With Sonequa Martin-Green and Michelle Yeoh. CBS All Access
FRIDAY
A teen (Fin Argus) doesn’t let a cancer diagnosis stop him from chasing his musical dreams in the new drama “Clouds.” Anytime, Disney+
Class is now in session: The drama series “Grand Army” tracks the struggles and triumphs of young people at a Brooklyn high school. Anytime, Netflix
A sibling duo does their darnedest to dispatch demons in the new supernatural drama “Helstrom.” Anytime, Hulu
“Meet the Chimps” that call a Louisiana wildlife refuge home in this new nature series. Jane Lynch narrates. Anytime, Disney+
A woman battles the prison system on behalf of her incarcerated husband in the documentary “Time.” Anytime, Amazon Prime
The whole world is watching! An all-star cast reenacts “The Trial of the Chicago 7” in Aaron Sorkin’s 1960s-set docudrama. With Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Sacha Baron Cohen, et al. Anytime, Netflix
Heidi Schreck talks about what the Constitution means to her in a filmed version of her stage play “What the Constitution Means to Me.” Anytime, Amazon Prime
Former White House photographer Pete Souza speaks candidly about his time in the trenches in the documentary “The Way I See It.” 7 and 10 p.m. MSNBC
Boo! You’re invited to a socially distanced “Disney Channel Halloween House Party” in this new special. 8 p.m. Disney Channel
The front line has moved online, as detailed in the new cyber-warfare documentary “The Perfect Weapon.” 8 p.m. HBO
Iggy Pop, Isaac Hayes, Roberta Flack, Chicago, Public Enemy and the late John Prine are feted in a “Grammy Salute to Music Legends” on “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE
The sports doc “Bad Hombres” follows a baseball team that plays on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border. 9 p.m. Showtime
SATURDAY
The former Talking Heads frontman burns down the house in a filmed version of his hit Broadway show “David Byrne’s American Utopia.” Spike Lee directs. 8 p.m. HBO
“The Wrong Cheerleader Coach” is more than a little obsessed in this new thriller. With Vivica A. Fox and Tara Reid. 8 p.m. Lifetime
A woman inherits half-ownership in a candy store in the new romance “Sweet Autumn.” With Nikki Deloach and Andrew Walker. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
All right: Matthew McConaughey is an American drug dealer in London in Guy Ritchie’s star-studded 2020 crime drama “The Gentlemen.” 9 p.m. Showtime
It’s alive! A horror franchise is reborn in the TV movie “Tales From the Hood 3.” With Tony Todd and Lynn Whitfield. 9 p.m. Syfy
