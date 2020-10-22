21 picks for weekend culture: Patti LuPone for song, Patton Oswalt for laughs

Patti LuPone live from NYC and Patton Oswalt live from L.A. lead our weekly list of online concerts, streaming theater productions, virtual art exhibitions and other cultural experiences for your viewing consideration this weekend. Here’s our latest rundown, all times Pacific.

“Live From the West Side: Women of Broadway”

Broadway legend and pandemic relief superwoman Patti LuPone headlines the opening show in this three-concert series that also features Tony winner Laura Benanti (Nov. 14) and Tony, Emmy and Grammy nominee Vanessa Williams (Dec. 5). LuPone is 5 p.m. Saturday; available on demand for 72 hours. $30 per household; three-concert subscription, $70. Proceeds benefit arts institutions including Segerstrom Center in Costa Mesa. scfta.org

“Patton Oswalt: Arm’s Length”

The comic, actor and author riffs on current events and takes viewers’ questions at a virtual afterparty in this livestream event. 6 p.m. Friday. $15. onlocationlive.com

14th annual IMF Virtual Comedy Celebration

Ray Romano and other cast members from “Everybody Loves Raymond” reunite for a table read of scenes from the CBS sitcom as this annual fundraiser presented by the International Myeloma Foundation moves online. 6 p.m. Friday. Free; donations accepted. youtube.com, facebook.com

“Virtual Artist in Residence: Kanneh-Masons”

The Philharmonic Society of Orange County’s virtual fall season continues with a performance by young British cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason and his sister, pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason. 3 p.m. Sunday. $20. philharmonicsociety.org

“Death of a Salesman”

The late, great Brian Dennehy won a Tony for his turn as Willy Loman in the 1999 revival of Arthur Miller’s classic American drama. Available anytime through Sunday. Free; donations accepted for the Actors Fund. playbill.com

Pacifico Dance Company

The California-based ballet folklorico troupe is seen performing a 25th-anniversary show at the Ford Theatres in 2017. 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Free. facebook.com

Diana Damrau and Joseph Calleja

The soprano and the tenor sing arias and duets by Verdi, Puccini and others in a live concert from a chapel in Caserta, Italy. 10 a.m. Saturday; available on demand for 12 days. $20. metstarslive.brightcove-services.com

“The Journey”

Scottish illusionist and mentalist Scott Silven created and stars in this intimate, immersive fable presented by the Broad Stage in Santa Monica. 7 and 8:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 5 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday; other show times through Nov. 15. $65 per screen. thebroadstage.org

The Dance Theatre of Harlem 2020 Vision Gala

This virtual celebration features distanced performances plus works set to music by Stevie Wonder, Alicia Keys and others. Available anytime. Free. dancetheatreofharlem.org

“Paul Outlaw: BigBlackOctoberSurprise”

The experimental theater artist stars in this Kafka-esque solo show about a conservative white woman who is transformed into a Black man. 8:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Saturday; ends Oct. 31. $12, $15. redcat.org

“Sound/Stage”

The fourth installment in the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s series features Gustavo Dudamel leading the orchestra in Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7. 10 a.m. Friday; available for 30 days. Free. laphil.com

Skirball Stages

This concert series presented by the Skirball Cultural Center continues with performances by Americana group Dustbowl Revival and klezmer band Mames Babegenush. 8 p.m. Saturday; available on demand afterward. Free. youtube.com

“Daisy”

International City Theatre in Long Beach streams Sean Devine’s fact-based drama about the creation of a controversial campaign ad from the 1964 presidential election. 7 p.m. Saturday; available through Nov. 7. $20. ictlongbeach.org

“Bob Baker’s Hallowe’en Spooktacular”

Puppets from Bob Baker Marionette Theater caper and cavort in this family-friendly variety show streaming on Pasadena Playhouse’s PlayhouseLive platform. It’s available as a $14.99 pay-per-view offering separate from other content on the subscription site. playhouselive.org

“Haunted Museum at Home: Slime Lab”

The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County presents this family-friendly Zoom event including storytelling, pumpkin carving and scientific demonstrations. 3 p.m. Saturday. $15, $25. nhmlac.org

“Raise Your Voice — Vote!”

The Fountain Theatre streams live election-themed pop-up performances from six locations around L.A. Every hour on the hour from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free. fountaintheatre.com

“When I Remember I See Red: American Indian Art and Activism in California”

This online exhibition presented by the Autry Museum of the American West showcases works by Native artists from the Golden State. Available anytime through January. Free. theautry.org

“Wiesenthal”

Writer-performer Tom Dugan portrays Holocaust survivor turned Nazi hunter Simon Wiesenthal in this solo drama presented by the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Available through Wednesday. $50 per household. TheWallis.org

“21st Century Voices”

New York City Ballet’s digital fall season continues with contemporary works by choreographers Alexei Ratmansky, Justin Peck and Christopher Wheeldon. Available through Oct. 25. Free. nycballet.com

“A Long Journey: 2020 Dia de los Muertos”

This virtual celebration presented by the Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach includes an online exhibition, workshops on Zoom and the construction of a traditional altar. Various times through Nov. 1. Free. molaa.org

4th annual Haunted Little Tokyo

This online offering include the family-friendly show “Quest for Candy, A Haunted Little Tokyo Virtual Mystery Adventure” (4 p.m. Friday, $13) and a “Virtual Ghost Tour of Little Tokyo” (5 p.m. Saturday, $10). Organized by Go Little Tokyo, a Little Tokyo Community Council project developed by Community Arts Resources. Ends Oct. 31. hauntedlittletokyo.com

Our recurring coronavirus-era viewing recommendations are indexed in the same place arts event listings (sigh) used to post.