What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘black-ish,’ ABC; ‘American Auto,’ ‘Grand Crew’ and ‘This Is Us,’ NBC
SERIES
FBI While investigating jewelry store robberies that result in a double homicide, the team uncovers a connection to a 16-year-old foster child who is struggling in the system. Tiffany (Katherine Renee Turner) learns about the traumatic upbringing the boy has endured. Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki and Jeremy Sisto also star. Dante Brown, Royce Johnson and Luis Avila guest star. 8 p.m. CBS
American Auto During her first quarterly earnings call, Katherine (Ana Gasteyer) promises she’ll be making a big announcement soon in the premiere of this new workplace comedy. Also, Jack (Tye White) and Elliot (Humphrey Ker) negotiate a contract with the union. 8 p.m. NBC
Judge Steve Harvey The host of various game shows, talk shows and beauty pageants is judge and jury in this new unscripted courtroom comedy. As in other court shows, real-life plaintiffs with real-life conflicts argue their cases in front of a TV judge. 8 p.m. ABC
Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip Host Gordon Ramsay and his friends Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix conclude his road-trip specials with a trip to Greece. 8 p.m. Fox
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Rebecca Hall and Lee Daniels explore their family roots as the unscripted series returns for a new season. David Chang and Raúl Esparza are featured in a second new episode. 8 p.m. KOCE
House of Payne As Ella (Cassi Davis) gets drawn in to Laura’s (Quin Walters) wedding plans, Calvin (Lance Gross) realizes he may not be ready to get married. 8 p.m. BET
Grand Crew When they’re displaced by a wildfire, the crew spends the night at the home of Kristen (Maya Lynne Robinson) and Wyatt (Justin Cunningham) in this new comedy. Echo Kellum, Nicole Byer, Aaron Jennings and Carl Tart also star. 8:30 p.m. NBC
Assisted Living Jeremy (Na’im Lynn) and Leah (Courtney Nichole) plan a ceremony to renew their vows in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. BET
FBI: International In Bulgaria, terrorists take a concert hall filled with multinational student performers and their parents hostage and demand a fortune in cryptocurrency as ransom. Luke Kleintank and Carter Redwood also star with guest stars Nicholas Kolev and Roberto Davide. 9 p.m. CBS
This Is Us The family drama’s final season opens with “The Big Three” (Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley) celebrating their 41st birthday. 9 p.m. NBC
Abbott Elementary Janine (Quinta Brunson) notices a flicking light bulb in the hallway and then tries to fix every problem in the school in this new episode. Also, Gregory (Tyler James Williams) asks Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) for help talking to a parent. 9 p.m. ABC
Chopped (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
I Am Jazz When Jazz struggles to get out of bed, her parents worry that she’s not ready for Harvard in the first of two new episodes of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. TLC
black-ish Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) convinces Dre (Anthony Anderson) to go with her to a political fundraising event, and they’re surprised to learn that Michelle Obama is the evening’s special guest, and shocked when the former first lady accepts a dinner invitation. 9:30 p.m. ABC
FBI: Most Wanted Jess (Julian McMahon) and his team search for a man who is attacking his targets with napalm-style bombs in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS
New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Queens (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Raid the Fridge Host Dan Ahdoot welcomes four chefs to make a sweet and savory brunch in this new episode. 10 p.m. Food Network
Hard Knocks in Season: The Indianapolis Colts The team deals with a steady stream of players going on the Reserve/COVID-19 list before their big game against the Arizona Cardinals in this new episode. 10:40 p.m. HBO
SPORTS
College Basketball Florida State visits Wake Forest, 4 p.m. BSW; Kentucky visits LSU, 4 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma visits Baylor, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Virginia visits Clemson, 6 p.m. BSW; Kansas visits Oklahoma State, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Providence visits Marquette, 6 p.m. FS1; Wyoming visits Nevada, 8 p.m. FS1
College Football TaxAct Texas Bowl: LSU versus Kansas State, 6 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. BSSC
NBA Basketball The Sacramento Kings visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The cast of “This Is Us”; Christina Tosi. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Maya Feller; Jesse Palmer; Anthony Anderson; Tracee Ellis Ross; Monica Aldama. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”); Mayim Bialik (“Call Me Kat”); how to detox from screen time. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Jim Gaffigan. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Author Glennon Doyle (“Untamed”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Leslie Jordan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Another Day in Paradise”; Kym Whitley. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A couple say they haven’t spoken with their son in over a year because of his wife. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”); Steve Spangler. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Wendy Raquel Robinson; Phoenix Carnevale. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Huma Abedin and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton. 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Milo Ventimiglia; Sabrina Carpenter; Yola performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tracee Ellis Ross. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Lily Collins; William Jackson Harper; St. Vincent performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Paul Giamatti; Stacey Abrams; Jamie Demetriou; Gustavo Di Dalva performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Revenant (2015) 9 a.m. FX
Arrival (2016) 9:15 a.m. Epix
Split (2016) 10 a.m. FXX
Yellow Rose (2019) 10:08 a.m. and 5:29 p.m. Encore
The Lovers (2017) 10:30 a.m. Showtime
Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 11:15 a.m. Epix
Cloverfield (2008) 12:05 p.m. HBO
The Blind Side (2009) 12:30 p.m. Freeform
Deepwater Horizon (2016) 12:30 p.m. FX
Unstoppable (2010) 12:30 p.m. Syfy
Johnny Belinda (1948) 12:45 p.m. TCM
Men of Honor (2000) 1:24 p.m. Encore
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 1:30 p.m. Epix
Puss in Boots (2011) 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Cartoon Network
Milk (2008) 2:18 p.m. Starz
Sicario (2015) 3 p.m. FX
Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 3 p.m. TNT
Transformers (2007) 3:10 p.m. HBO
Scrooged (1988) 3:15 p.m. Showtime
This Is Spinal Tap (1984) 5 p.m. TCM
The Karate Kid (1984) 5:08 and 10:08 p.m. USA
Deadpool (2016) 5:30 and 10:30 p.m. FX
How to Train Your Dragon (2010) 6 p.m. Syfy
High Fidelity (2000) 6:05 p.m. Cinemax
Krisha (2015) 6:35 p.m. TMC
Tin Cup (1996) 6:42 p.m. Starz
Titanic (1997) 6:45 p.m. Showtime
Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 6:45 p.m. TCM
Friends With Benefits (2011) 7 p.m. MTV
The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) 8 p.m. Epix
Deadpool 2 (2018) 8 p.m. FX
Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) 9 p.m. TCM
Hugo (2011) 9:50 p.m. Epix
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 10 p.m. AMC
Matchstick Men (2003) 10 p.m. Cinemax
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 10:06 p.m. Paramount
A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) 10:45 p.m. TCM
