What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘black-ish,’ ABC; ‘American Auto,’ ‘Grand Crew’ and ‘This Is Us,’ NBC

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

FBI While investigating jewelry store robberies that result in a double homicide, the team uncovers a connection to a 16-year-old foster child who is struggling in the system. Tiffany (Katherine Renee Turner) learns about the traumatic upbringing the boy has endured. Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki and Jeremy Sisto also star. Dante Brown, Royce Johnson and Luis Avila guest star. 8 p.m. CBS

American Auto During her first quarterly earnings call, Katherine (Ana Gasteyer) promises she’ll be making a big announcement soon in the premiere of this new workplace comedy. Also, Jack (Tye White) and Elliot (Humphrey Ker) negotiate a contract with the union. 8 p.m. NBC

Judge Steve Harvey The host of various game shows, talk shows and beauty pageants is judge and jury in this new unscripted courtroom comedy. As in other court shows, real-life plaintiffs with real-life conflicts argue their cases in front of a TV judge. 8 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip Host Gordon Ramsay and his friends Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix conclude his road-trip specials with a trip to Greece. 8 p.m. Fox

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Rebecca Hall and Lee Daniels explore their family roots as the unscripted series returns for a new season. David Chang and Raúl Esparza are featured in a second new episode. 8 p.m. KOCE

House of Payne As Ella (Cassi Davis) gets drawn in to Laura’s (Quin Walters) wedding plans, Calvin (Lance Gross) realizes he may not be ready to get married. 8 p.m. BET

Grand Crew When they’re displaced by a wildfire, the crew spends the night at the home of Kristen (Maya Lynne Robinson) and Wyatt (Justin Cunningham) in this new comedy. Echo Kellum, Nicole Byer, Aaron Jennings and Carl Tart also star. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Assisted Living Jeremy (Na’im Lynn) and Leah (Courtney Nichole) plan a ceremony to renew their vows in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. BET

FBI: International In Bulgaria, terrorists take a concert hall filled with multinational student performers and their parents hostage and demand a fortune in cryptocurrency as ransom. Luke Kleintank and Carter Redwood also star with guest stars Nicholas Kolev and Roberto Davide. 9 p.m. CBS

This Is Us The family drama’s final season opens with “The Big Three” (Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley) celebrating their 41st birthday. 9 p.m. NBC

Abbott Elementary Janine (Quinta Brunson) notices a flicking light bulb in the hallway and then tries to fix every problem in the school in this new episode. Also, Gregory (Tyler James Williams) asks Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) for help talking to a parent. 9 p.m. ABC

Chopped (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

I Am Jazz When Jazz struggles to get out of bed, her parents worry that she’s not ready for Harvard in the first of two new episodes of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. TLC

black-ish Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) convinces Dre (Anthony Anderson) to go with her to a political fundraising event, and they’re surprised to learn that Michelle Obama is the evening’s special guest, and shocked when the former first lady accepts a dinner invitation. 9:30 p.m. ABC

FBI: Most Wanted Jess (Julian McMahon) and his team search for a man who is attacking his targets with napalm-style bombs in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS

New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Queens (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Raid the Fridge Host Dan Ahdoot welcomes four chefs to make a sweet and savory brunch in this new episode. 10 p.m. Food Network

Hard Knocks in Season: The Indianapolis Colts The team deals with a steady stream of players going on the Reserve/COVID-19 list before their big game against the Arizona Cardinals in this new episode. 10:40 p.m. HBO

SPORTS

College Basketball Florida State visits Wake Forest, 4 p.m. BSW; Kentucky visits LSU, 4 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma visits Baylor, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Virginia visits Clemson, 6 p.m. BSW; Kansas visits Oklahoma State, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Providence visits Marquette, 6 p.m. FS1; Wyoming visits Nevada, 8 p.m. FS1

College Football TaxAct Texas Bowl: LSU versus Kansas State, 6 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. BSSC

NBA Basketball The Sacramento Kings visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The cast of “This Is Us”; Christina Tosi. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Maya Feller; Jesse Palmer; Anthony Anderson; Tracee Ellis Ross; Monica Aldama. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”); Mayim Bialik (“Call Me Kat”); how to detox from screen time. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Jim Gaffigan. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Author Glennon Doyle (“Untamed”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Leslie Jordan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Another Day in Paradise”; Kym Whitley. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A couple say they haven’t spoken with their son in over a year because of his wife. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”); Steve Spangler. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Wendy Raquel Robinson; Phoenix Carnevale. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Huma Abedin and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton. 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Milo Ventimiglia; Sabrina Carpenter; Yola performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tracee Ellis Ross. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Lily Collins; William Jackson Harper; St. Vincent performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Paul Giamatti; Stacey Abrams; Jamie Demetriou; Gustavo Di Dalva performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Revenant (2015) 9 a.m. FX

Arrival (2016) 9:15 a.m. Epix

Split (2016) 10 a.m. FXX

Yellow Rose (2019) 10:08 a.m. and 5:29 p.m. Encore

The Lovers (2017) 10:30 a.m. Showtime

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 11:15 a.m. Epix

Cloverfield (2008) 12:05 p.m. HBO

The Blind Side (2009) 12:30 p.m. Freeform

Deepwater Horizon (2016) 12:30 p.m. FX

Unstoppable (2010) 12:30 p.m. Syfy

Johnny Belinda (1948) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Men of Honor (2000) 1:24 p.m. Encore

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 1:30 p.m. Epix

Puss in Boots (2011) 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Cartoon Network

Milk (2008) 2:18 p.m. Starz

Sicario (2015) 3 p.m. FX

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 3 p.m. TNT

Transformers (2007) 3:10 p.m. HBO

Scrooged (1988) 3:15 p.m. Showtime

This Is Spinal Tap (1984) 5 p.m. TCM

The Karate Kid (1984) 5:08 and 10:08 p.m. USA

Deadpool (2016) 5:30 and 10:30 p.m. FX

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) 6 p.m. Syfy

High Fidelity (2000) 6:05 p.m. Cinemax

Krisha (2015) 6:35 p.m. TMC

Tin Cup (1996) 6:42 p.m. Starz

Titanic (1997) 6:45 p.m. Showtime

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 6:45 p.m. TCM

Friends With Benefits (2011) 7 p.m. MTV

The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) 8 p.m. Epix

Deadpool 2 (2018) 8 p.m. FX

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) 9 p.m. TCM

Hugo (2011) 9:50 p.m. Epix

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 10 p.m. AMC

Matchstick Men (2003) 10 p.m. Cinemax

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 10:06 p.m. Paramount

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) 10:45 p.m. TCM

TV Grids for the week of Jan. 2 - 8 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Jan. 2 - 8 in downloadable and printable PDF files

Movies on TV the week of Jan. 2 - 8 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Jan. 2 - 8 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing