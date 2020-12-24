What’s playing at the drive-in: Gal Gadot in ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ and more

Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of new and classic movies playing at drive-ins, pop-ups or rooftops near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added.

Arena Cinelounge Drive-in

Parking lot, 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood

$40 per car; advance purchase required. arenascreen.com

“Wonder Woman 1984,” 4:50 and 7:28 p.m. Dec. 25, 4:50 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 26, 4:50 and 7:25 p.m. Dec. 27-31 and Jan. 1-7

Drive-in at the Roadium

The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance

$25, $30 per car; tickets also available on-site. eventbrite.com

“Happy Feet,” 6 p.m. Jan. 8

“Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” 6 p.m. Jan. 15

“Uncle Buck,” 6 p.m. Jan. 29

“Lady and the Tramp,” 7 p.m. Feb. 5

“The Notebook,” 7 p.m. Feb. 12

“The Parent Trap” (1998), 7 p.m. Feb. 19

“Ghost,” 7 p.m. Feb. 26

Hollywood Roosevelt Drive-in Theatre

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

$45-$75; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

“It’s a Wonderful Life” plus animated short, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 26

“Scrooged” plus animated short, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 26

“Hairspray” (2007), 5:30 p.m. Jan. 1

“La La Land,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 1

“Sleepless in Seattle,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 2

“Forrest Gump,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 2

“Pretty in Pink,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 10

“Sixteen Candles,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 10

“Pitch Perfect,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17

“Rent,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 17

“Mean Girls,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 24

“Clueless,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 24

“The Hunger Games,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 30

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 30

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 31

Legion Drive-in

The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

$65-$80; advance tickets required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“Wonder Woman 1984,” 7 p.m. Dec. 25-Jan. 4

Los Angeles Arts Society Drive-in Cinema

Gardena Cinema, 14948 Crenshaw Blvd., Gardena

$25-$50 per car. eventbrite.com

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000), 5:30 p.m. Dec. 25-27

“Elf,” 8:15 p.m. Dec. 25-27

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (1990), 5:30 p.m. Dec. 29-31

“Superman 2: The Richard Donner Cut,” 8 p.m. Dec. 29-31

“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 1-3

“Lost in Translation,” 8:15 p.m. Jan. 1-3

Mission Tiki Drive-in Theatre

10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. missiontiki.com

“The Croods: A New Age,” 6:30 p.m. Dec. 25-28

“Monster Hunter,” 8:15 p.m. Dec. 25-28

“News of the World,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 25-28

“Wonder Woman 1984,” 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 25-28

Paramount Drive-in Theatres

7770 Rosecrans Ave., Paramount

$10; ages 5-8, $4; under age 5, free. paramountdrivein.com

“The Croods: A New Age,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 27 and 29

“Fatale,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 27 and 29

“Wonder Woman 1984,” 7 p.m. Dec. 25, 7:15 p.m. Dec. 26, 7 p.m. Dec. 28, 30 and 31

Regency Theatres’ the Plant Drive-in

7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys

$30 per car; regencymovies.com

“Wonder Woman 1984,” 5 and 8:30 p.m. Dec. 25-31

Rooftop Cinema Club Presents the Drive-in

Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica

$30-$45; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“The Greatest Showman,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 4

“Grease,” 8:15 p.m. Jan. 4

“Aladdin” (1992), 5:30 p.m. Jan. 5

“Casablanca,” 8 p.m. Jan. 5

“Sonic the Hedgehog,” 5:15 p.m. Jan. 6

“The Princess Bride,” 8 p.m. Jan. 6

“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” 10:30 p.m. Jan. 6

“Ratatouille,” 5:15 p.m. Jan. 7

“Dirty Dancing,” 8 p.m. Jan. 7

“Fight Club,” 10:45 p.m. Jan. 7

“Shrek,” 5:15 p.m. Jan. 8

“Jurassic Park,” 7:45 p.m. Jan. 8

“Do the Right Thing,” 11 p.m. Jan. 8

“Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse,” 5:15 p.m. Jan. 9

“Black Panther,” 8:15 p.m. Jan. 9

“The Return of the Living Dead,” 11:30 p.m. Jan. 9

“The Little Mermaid,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 10

“Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” 8 p.m. Jan. 10

“Dazed and Confused,” 11 p.m. Jan. 10

Rubidoux Drive-in

3770 Opal St., Riverside

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. rubidouxswapmeet.com

“The Croods: A New Age,” 7 p.m. Dec. 26-30

“Wonder Woman 1984,” 7 p.m. Dec. 26-30

Van Buren Drive-in Theatre

3035 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. vanburendriveintheatre.com

“The Croods: A New Age,” 6:15 p.m. Dec. 25-28

“Monster Hunter,” 8:15 p.m. Dec. 25-28

“Wonder Woman 1984,” 6:15 and 7:15 p.m. Dec. 25-28

Vineland Drive-in Theatre

443 N. Vineland Ave., Industry

$4, $10; children under age 5, free. vinelanddriveintheater.com

“Archenemy,” 7:40 p.m. Dec. 30

“Arthur Christmas,” 5 p.m. Dec. 25, 6:45 p.m. Dec. 26, 7:55 p.m. Dec. 28, 5 p.m. Dec. 29, 7:55 p.m. Dec. 30

“The Holiday,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 25, 6:45 p.m. Dec. 27, 5 p.m. Dec. 28, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 29, 5 p.m. Dec. 30

“The Midnight Sky,” 5 p.m. Dec. 25, 6:45 p.m. Dec. 27, 7:40 p.m. Dec. 28, 5 p.m. Dec. 29, 7:40 p.m. Dec. 30

“Monster Hunter,” 5 and 7:55 p.m. Dec. 25, 6:45 p.m. Dec. 26-27, 5 p.m. Dec. 28, 7:55 p.m. Dec. 28, 5 and 7:55 p.m. Dec. 29, 5 and 7:55 p.m. Dec. 30

“The Night Before,” 7:55 p.m. Dec. 25, 6:45 p.m. Dec. 26, 5 p.m. Dec. 28, 7:55 p.m. Dec. 29, 5 p.m. Dec. 30

“Pinocchio” (2020), 5 and 7:40 p.m. Dec. 25, 6:45 p.m. Dec. 26-27, 5 and 7:40 p.m. Dec. 28-29, 5 p.m. Dec. 30