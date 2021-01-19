Biden inaugural committee invites you to honor COVID-19 victims with light

A salve is coming in the form of light: At 2:30 p.m. Pacific today, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are scheduled to illuminate the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool in Washington, D.C., turning it into a small sea of light honoring the 400,000-plus Americans who have died from COVID-19.

Their actions are part of a nationwide memorial hosted by the Presidential Inaugural Committee, which is inviting all Americans to join in the remembrance.

The event will be livestreamed on CBS News.

Individuals are invited to ring bells at 2:30 p.m. or light candles in their windows. Select buildings in cities across the country will be bathed in amber light. That includes Los Angeles City Hall and the towering LAX Gateway Plyons, which will glow golden.

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art is joining in, flipping on Chris Burden’s “Urban Light” installation at 2:30. It typically lights up at dusk, as it’s solar powered.

As of Tuesday, President Trump’s final day in office, U.S. coronavirus deaths were nearly equal to the number of Americans killed in World War II. The event today will be the first lighting of the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool, the official inauguration website said.

“We invite Americans across the country to come together for a national moment of unity and remembrance,” the inaugural committee said on its website.