A virtual Valentine’s Day weekend: 21 culture picks to watch

Valentine’s Day-themed offerings lead this week’s list of streaming arts. Here’s our rundown of online concerts, theater, art and other culture for your viewing consideration, all times Pacific.

“ABC Daytime: Back on Broadway”

In a new fundraiser for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, “All My Children” star Susan Lucci and other soap actors look back on a series of live Broadway Cares benefits from 2005 to 2011. Whoopi Goldberg hosts. 5 p.m. Thursday. Free; donations accepted. broadwaycares.org

“A Night In With Josh Groban”

The Grammy winner croons romantic favorites in a socially distanced performance filmed in Los Angeles. Available on demand for 48 hours beginning 5 p.m. Sunday. $30. joshgroban.com

“The Look of Love: A Valentine’s Day Presentation”

“Family Ties” costars Meredith Baxter and Michael Gross and singer-songwriter Amanda McBroom (“The Rose”) take part in this variety show from Santa Barbara’s Ensemble Theatre Company. Available on demand Sunday through Feb. 17. Free. Register at etcsb.org

“Grand Park Lovers Rock: A Virtual Experience”

The Music Center’s annual in-person Valentine’s Day celebration moves online and includes romantic playlists curated by local DJs plus a vegan cooking tutorial. Free. Anytime through Feb. 28. grandparkla.org, youtube.com, mixcloud.com, open.spotify.com

“The Gin Game”

Laguna Playhouse presents Joe Spano (“NCIS”) and JoBeth Williams in a staged reading of D.L. Coburn’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 1976 drama about two retirement home residents. Available on demand from noon Sunday to 10 p.m. Tuesday. $20. lagunaplayhouse.com

“Trilogy of Relations”

Los Angeles-based contemporary ballet company Freaks With Lines presents three romance-themed dances. 2 p.m. Sunday; on demand for 30 days. $17.95, $24.95. balletproject.tv

“Love, Lust, and Libido: Aphrodisiacs in Medieval Europe”

The Getty hosts this live Zoom webinar featuring assistant curator of manuscripts Larisa Grollemond and food historian Ken Albala. 2 p.m. Sunday. Free, Register at getty.edu

“Stars in the House”

The cast of the 1970s-'80s TV series “The Love Boat” reunites in a new installment of an online series hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley. 5 p.m. Thursday. Free; donations accepted, with proceeds going to support the Actors Fund. starsinthehouse.com, youtube.com

“This Album Saved My Breakup”

KCRW DJs including Anne Litt, Anthony Valadez and Novena Carmel celebrate music to mend a broken heart in this interactive anti-Valentine’s event. 7 p.m. Thursday. Free. eventbrite.com

“Yorick, La Historia de Hamlet”

Francisco Reyes reimagines Shakespeare’s tragedy of the melancholy Dane in this intimate solo show featuring the Chilean theater artist and a cast of small plasticine figures. In Spanish with English subtitles. 5 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. $12, $15. redcat.org

“Virtual Lunar New Year”

Pacific Symphony celebrates the Year of the Ox with this online program featuring archival performances by pipa player Min Xiao-Fen, pianist Fei-Fei and others. 8 p.m. Friday. Free. facebook.com, youtube.com

“Angels in America”

National Theatre at Home streams a 2017 London performance of the Tony-winning revival of Tony Kushner’s acclaimed two-part drama about the AIDS crisis in the 1980s. Nathan Lane and Andrew Garfield star. Available anytime with subscription. $12.99 a month; $129.99 a year. ntathome.com

“Seven Limbs”

The Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA presents the Aizuri Quartet and veteran guitarist Nels Cline in a performance of composer Douglas J. Cuomo’s piece inspired by Tibetan Buddhism. 7 p.m. Friday; also available on demand from 7 p.m. Sunday through Feb. 21. Free. online.cap.ucla.edu

“Tonight’s the Night”

The Group Rep in North Hollywood streams this new musical tale about former lovers who reconnect on Zoom two decades later. 6 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Sunday. Free; donations accepted. thegrouprep.com, youtube.com

“Dixie’s Happy Hour”

Drag artist Dixie Longate, the saucy Southern belle behind the comedic “Dixie’s Tupperware Party,” returns in this new show. 8 p.m. nightly through Feb. 21. $35 per household. scfta.org

“Colonialism Is Terrible, But Pho Is Delicious”

Anaheim’s Chance Theater streams a one-night-only performance of Dustin Chinn’s centuries-spanning dark comedy about cultural appropriation and Vietnamese cuisine. 5 p.m. Friday. Free; donations accepted. RSVP at chancetheater.com

“Rachmaninoff & Chopin”

Pasadena Symphony’s virtual season continues with Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances plus Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1 featuring pianist Inon Barnatan. 4 p.m. Saturday; available on demand through Monday. Free. pasadenasymphony-pops.org, youtube.com

“Heartbeat Opera: Breathing Free”

The Broad Stage presents the West Coast premiere of this theatrical song cycle celebrating Black artistry in this time of pandemic and racial reckoning. 7 p.m. Saturday. $10-$75. thebroadstage.org

“Herland”

The Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach showcases works by female artists from across the Americas in this interactive virtual exhibition. Available anytime. Free. molaa.org

“Preserving Honor & Excellence”

Forest Lawn in Glendale celebrates Black History Month with this variety show featuring a New Orleans-style jazz band as well as dancers and bucket drummers from “Bring in ’da Noise, Bring in ’da Funk.” Noon Saturday; available on demand afterward. Free. facebook.com

“Loves Me/Loves Me Not”

San Pedro’s Little Fish Theatre launches its virtual season with this showcase featuring five new short plays on romantic themes. 6 p.m. Thursday; on demand through 11 p.m. Feb. 20. $15. littlefishtheatre.org

Our recurring coronavirus-era arts-viewing recommendations are posted every Thursday.