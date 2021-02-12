What’s on TV This Week: ‘Kenan,’ ‘Young Rock’ and more
SUNDAY
A “Hunger Games” actor eats and drinks his way from one end of “the boot” to the other in the docuseries “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.” 6 and 9 p.m. CNN
The house doesn’t always win in the pop-culture trivia challenge “Cherries Wild.” “American Pie’s” Jason Biggs hosts. 7 p.m. Fox
The American president who saved the Union and got his face on the penny for his trouble is profiled in the docuseries “Lincoln: Divided We Stand.” 7 and 10 p.m. CNN
Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will sit in judgment of a fresh batch of aspiring singers on a new season of “American Idol.” 8 p.m. ABC
Alaska question, and if Juneau the answer, you might enjoy the new animated sitcom “The Great North.” With the voices of Nick Offerman, Will Forte and Jenny Slate. 8:30 p.m. Fox
We will always love her: Dolly Parton is among the artists taking the stage in the special “Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music.” Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton host. 9 p.m. NBC
A single gal gets stuck in a “Groundhog Day”-style time loop in the TV movie “Valentine’s Again.” With Nicky Whelan. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Chocolate. It’s what’s for dinner on a Valentine’s Day episode of “The Food That Built America.” 9 p.m. History Channel
Two “Outlander” costars eat and drink their way from one end of Scotland to the other in the docuseries “Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham.” 9 p.m. Starz
An intrepid 19th century British lass (Eve Hewson) sets sail for New Zealand in the romantic miniseries “The Luminaries,” based on Eleanor Catton’s acclaimed novel. With Himesh Patel and Eva Green. 9:30 p.m. Starz
Eva Green: 5 things to know about the ‘300: Rise of an Empire’ star
MONDAY
Looking for Mr. Goodwrench: “The King of Queens’” Kevin James plays the chief mechanic for a struggling NASCAR team in the workplace comedy “The Crew.” Anytime, Netflix
Supreme leader and third-generation despot Kim Jong Un is profiled in the docuspecial “North Korea: Inside the Mind of a Dictator.” 8 p.m. National Geographic
Marian Anderson, the trailblazing African American opera singer famed for her 1939 performance at the Lincoln Memorial, is remembered on “American Experience.” 9 p.m. KOCE
It’s a luxury airliner and a heavily armored mobile command center in the special “The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress.” 10 p.m. National Geographic
TUESDAY
Improvise, adapt and overcome with Bear Grylls as your guide in the interactive adventure “Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie.” Anytime, Netflix
They’re having nun of it: Five party girls spend a month cloistered in a convent in England in the reality series “Bad Habits, Holy Orders.” Anytime, Hulu
If you smell what “Young Rock” is cooking! Action star Dwayne Johnson looks back fondly on his formative years in this decades-spanning sitcom. 8 p.m. NBC
“Happy” singer Pharrell Williams and “Harriet” director Kasi Lemmons research their family histories on a new “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” 8 p.m. KOCE
Hellur and goodbye! The special “Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play” finds the actor-director taking the stage as his feisty alter ego one last time. 8 p.m. BET
Just thought we’d let all y’all know, Ava DuVernay’s Louisiana-set family drama “Queen Sugar” is back for a fifth season. With Rutina Wesley. 8 p.m. OWN
The hardest-working man in “SNL” history plays an Atlanta TV personality and recently widowed father in the eponymous sitcom “Kenan.” With Kenan Thompson. 8:30 p.m. NBC
Kenan Thompson started out on Nickelodeon. Now he’s worked with the likes of Eddie Murphy, Tina Fey and Will Ferrell.
Amen to this! The two-night special “The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song” examines the centrality of religion and spirituality to the African American experience. 9 p.m. KOCE; concludes Wednesday.
Nine young people struggling with mental health issues and thoughts of suicide share their stories in the documentary “Each and Every Day.” 9 p.m. MTV
It ain’t the heat, it’s the stupidity in another season of the rebooted reality series “Temptation Island.” Mark L. Walberg returns as host. 10 p.m. USA
It’s back to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in a second season of the soapy drama “Tyler Perry’s The Oval.” With Ed Quinn and Kron Moore. 10:30 p.m. BET
WEDNESDAY
Host Will Smith explores what the Constitution means to him — and the rest of us — in the docuseries “Amend: The Fight for America.” Anytime, Netflix
A single mom, her employer and her employer’s wife walk into a romantic triangle in the six-part thriller “Behind Her Eyes.” With Simona Brown and Eve Hewson. Anytime, Netflix
You thought we would fuggedaboutit? “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is back for its 11th season. 9 p.m. Bravo
The Empress of Soul shares the stage with Martina McBride and others in “Skyville Live: Midnight Train to Georgia: Gladys Knight & Guests.” 10 p.m. CMT
The Foster sisters (Cierra Ramirez, Maia Mitchell) return in a third season of their L.A.-set spinoff “Good Trouble.” 10 p.m. Freeform
Victims of violent assaults recount their experiences in the unscripted series “I Survived a Crime.” 10 and 10:30 p.m. A&E
THURSDAY
All the young dudes! Gay men in 1980s London seek safe spaces where they can just be themselves in the imported series “It’s a Sin.” Anytime, HBO Max
24kGoldn, Lil Yachty, Joy Oladokun, Kiana Ledé and Swae Lee hit the stage in Hulu’s first-ever livestream special, “Your Attention Please: The Concert.” 5 p.m. Hulu
Is there life on Mars? The special “Built for Mars: The Perseverance Rover” spotlights NASA’s latest mission to find out. 8 p.m. National Geographic
Perseverance, NASA’s newest Mars rover, is living up to its name. It has already survived a hurdle no previous rover has had to face: a global pandemic.
Whodunit? “The Widower” seems a likely suspect in this three-part true-crime tale from the producers of “Dateline NBC.” 10 p.m. NBC; 9 p.m. Friday; concludes Feb. 21
The docuspecial “The March on Washington: Keepers of the Dream” salutes the civil rights activists who are following in the footsteps of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. 10 p.m. National Geographic
FRIDAY
She’s a 10-year-old girl and he’s a superhero squirrel in the live-action/animated adventure “Flora & Ulysses.” With Alyson Hannigan. Anytime, Disney+
The Cold War heats up when the alt-history drama “For All Mankind” skips ahead to the 1980s for its second season. With Joel Kinnaman. Anytime, Apple TV+
“I Care a Lot” says a court-appointed legal guardian (“Gone Girl’s” Rosamund Pike) who scams seniors out of their savings in this darkly comic 2020 thriller. With Peter Dinklage and Dianne Wiest. Anytime, Netflix
They may be done with the past but the past isn’t done with them in the dark drama series “Tell Me Your Secrets.” With Lily Rabe, Amy Brenneman and Hamish Linklater. Anytime, Amazon Prime
Bill Burr, Kevin Hart, Colin Quinn and others pour one out for a comic’s comic gone too soon in the documentary “Patrice O’Neal: Killing Is Easy.” 10 p.m. Comedy Central
SATURDAY
A woman’s desperate search leads to a shocking discovery in the docudrama “The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother’s Hunt for Justice.” Kim Delaney stars. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Identical twins and a culinary competition are the ingredients for a “Mix Up in the Mediterranean” in this TV movie. With Jeremy Jordan. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Movies on TV this week: Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021
Movies on TV for the entire week, Feb. 14 - 20 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.