20 weekend culture picks including the L.A. Phil’s return to the Hollywood Bowl

As the COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out, the Los Angeles Philharmonic tides us over with the second season of its “Sound/Stage” series filmed in an empty Hollywood Bowl. Also on our weekend culture watch list: Israel Galván, Herbert Siguenza playing Picasso, and Sarah Silverman in a live interactive show. Here’s the rundown of online concerts, theater, art and other programming for your viewing consideration, all times Pacific.

“Sound/Stage”

The L.A. Phil’s series of socially-distanced concerts filmed at the Hollywood Bowl returns with pianists Yuja Wang and David Fung performing the kid-friendly Saint-Saëns favorite “The Carnival of the Animals.” Also in the program: Animated folk tales narrated by students involved in El Sistema music programs around the world. Artistic and Music Director Gustavo Dudamel and his 9-year-old son, Martín, co-host. 10 a.m. Friday; available for 30 days. Free. laphil.com

“Israel Galván’s Maestro de Barra”

The Spanish flamenco dancer and choreographer takes the stage in this stripped-down solo work presented by the Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA. 7 p.m. Saturday; available on demand afterward. Free with registration; donations accepted. online.cap.ucla.edu

“A Weekend With Picasso”

Herbert Siguenza of the Chicano comedy trio Culture Clash portrays the Spanish painter in a solo production filmed by San Diego Repertory Theatre and presented by Caltech Live. Available on demand Saturday through April 4; with live artist talk-backs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. March 28. $35. events.caltech.edu

Advertisement

Sarah Silverman

The irreverent comic and actress returns in an interactive show from Los Angeles featuring a live studio audience. 6 p.m. Saturday. $20. rushtix.com

“First Fridays Connected: L.A. at the Intersections”

The Natural History Museum’s monthly salon series returns with a discussion of changes to human and animal habitats, a cocktail demonstration, a DJ set by KCRW’s Anthony Valadez and a performance by musical duo Neil Frances. 6 p.m. Friday. Free. youtube.com or register for the Zoom link at nhm.org

Pacific Symphony

Pacific Symphony’s series of recently filmed concerts continues with a program that includes Morten Lauridsen’s “O magnum mysterium” arranged for brass ensemble. Available through March 26. pacificsymphony.org, youtube.com, facebook.com

Advertisement

“Theme and Variations”

New York City Ballet’s new digital season continues with company members Tiler Peck and Andrew Veyette in a recently filmed performance of George Balanchine’s 1947 work set to the music of Tchaikovsky. Available on demand through March 11. Free. nycballet.com, youtube.com

“Jagged Live in NYC: A Broadway Reunion Concert”

The cast of the musical “Jagged Little Pill,” based on the songs of Alanis Morrisette, performs in this livestream in this charity benefit. A live Q&A follows. 4 p.m. Saturday. Free; donations accepted. stellartickets.com

Francisco Torres Latin Jazz Quintet

The veteran trombonist-bandleader-composer and his ensemble kick off the Irvine Barclay Theatre’s new series of livestream jazz concerts. 4 p.m. Saturday. Free. Register at thebarclay.org

Advertisement

“Sacred Sites: The Secret History of Southern California”

Natural history and Native American mythology entwine in this audio theater production based on the writings of poet Susan Suntree and presented by Santa Monica’s 18th Street Arts Center. A live Q&A follows. 5 p.m. Saturday. Free. Register for the Zoom link at us02web.zoom.us. Also on facebook.com, youtube.com

“Conversations on Hemingway: Hemingway and Celebrity”

PBS SoCal presents Ken Burns and Lynn Novick in a new installment of this Zoom series spotlighting the filmmakers’ upcoming three-part bio-doc about Ernest Hemingway. The L.A. Times’ Patt Morrison moderates. 5 p.m. Thursday. Free. Register at pbs.org

“Jessica Emmanuel: ’kwirē/”

REDCAT presents the L.A.-based dancer-choreographer in this solo fable about seeking ancestral wisdom to heal a dystopian world. 8:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday. $12, $15. redcat.org

“Boleros De Noche”

L.A.-based trio Ellas and sibling duo Las Hermanas García from Guerrero, Mexico, perform in this virtual celebration of Latin American bolero music. 7 p.m. Friday. $18. conciertovirtual.eventbrite.com

Advertisement

“The Blue Ribbon Children’s Festival”

A virtual edition of this annual showcase for students in grades 3 to 12 includes a tap-dancing lesson and an appearance by Dorrance Dance. Co-presented by the Music Center. Anytime through June 30. Free. musiccenter.org, youtube.com

“Dan Guerrero Happy Hour”

The theater veteran chats with drag artist Kay Sedia, a.k.a. Carlos Quintero. Presented by LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes. 7 p.m. Friday; available on demand afterward. Free. Register at zoom.us; past programs archived programs at lapca.org, facebook.com and youtube.com

“Rebel Girls Fest: Adventure Awaits”

This interactive virtual experience designed to instill confidence in girls features arts, crafts and science tutorials; the dance group Let It Happen; and guest speakers including philanthropist Melinda Gates. 9 a.m. Sunday. Free. Register at rebelgirls.com

Advertisement

“Sister Groundling: Online Improv Show”

The Groundlings celebrate Women’s History Month with a new weekly all-female live comedy show. 7 p.m. Saturday; also March 13, 20 and 27. $12. groundlings.com

“Metanoia Online”

The role of Black women in AIDS activism is examined in this interactive web exhibit presented by L.A.-based ONE Archives Foundation. Anytime. Free. metanoia.onearchives.org

“Family Film Fridays”

American Youth Symphony and the South L.A.-based enrichment program A Place Called Home present a 45-minute concert featuring student musicians followed by a screening of the animated 2016 musical comedy “Sing.” 6:15 p.m. Friday. Free; passcode: APCHFFF. tinyurl.com/apchmusicxfff

“I Am: New Afro-Latinx Narratives”

This online exhibition presented by the Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach explores the influence of African art and culture in Latin America. Now through April 24. Free. molaa.org

Advertisement

Our recurring coronavirus-era arts-viewing recommendations are posted every Thursday.