Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview triggers celebs’ own stories of racism and sexism
While the masses and the media debated the ramifications of Oprah Winfrey’s Sunday interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, many of the celebrity reactions to the CBS special carried an undertone of sadness, along with a sprinkling of anger and humor.
Friends and supporters including tennis star Serena Williams, poet Amanda Gorman and “The Bachelor” star Matt James were among those sharing their thoughts.
Williams, who said she knows “first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color,” posted on Instagram, “I want Meghan’s daughter, my daughter and your daughter to live in a society that is driven by respect.”
Gorman tweeted, “Meghan was the Crown’s greatest opportunity for change, regeneration and reconciliation in a new era. They didn’t just maltreat her light-- they missed out on it.”
“Not surprised at all by what I’m hearing,” James tweeted, “just a sad reminder.”
Read on for more celebrity reactions to “Oprah With Meghan and Harry,” which, according to the Wall Street Journal, CBS paid at least $7 million to license. (The TV audience of 17.1 million viewers, by the way, was larger than that for the most recent Emmy Awards and Golden Globes broadcasts combined.)
