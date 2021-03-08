Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview triggers celebs’ own stories of racism and sexism

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walking with an umbrella.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, seen in early 2020, sat for an Oprah Winfrey interview that aired Sunday.
(Kirsty Wigglesworth / Associated Press)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
Share

While the masses and the media debated the ramifications of Oprah Winfrey’s Sunday interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, many of the celebrity reactions to the CBS special carried an undertone of sadness, along with a sprinkling of anger and humor.

Friends and supporters including tennis star Serena Williams, poet Amanda Gorman and “The Bachelor” star Matt James were among those sharing their thoughts.

Williams, who said she knows “first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color,” posted on Instagram, “I want Meghan’s daughter, my daughter and your daughter to live in a society that is driven by respect.”

Advertisement

Gorman tweeted, “Meghan was the Crown’s greatest opportunity for change, regeneration and reconciliation in a new era. They didn’t just maltreat her light-- they missed out on it.”

“Not surprised at all by what I’m hearing,” James tweeted, “just a sad reminder.”

Read on for more celebrity reactions to “Oprah With Meghan and Harry,” which, according to the Wall Street Journal, CBS paid at least $7 million to license. (The TV audience of 17.1 million viewers, by the way, was larger than that for the most recent Emmy Awards and Golden Globes broadcasts combined.)

Advertisement

World & Nation

In Britain, lips quickly unstiffen with criticism of Meghan and Harry interview

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry.

World & Nation

In Britain, lips quickly unstiffen with criticism of Meghan and Harry interview

Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Meghan and Harry hasn’t aired yet in Britain, but that hasn’t stopped commentators from weighing in, mostly negatively.

More Coverage

Oprah clarifies Harry and Meghan’s comments about racism in royal family
Advertisement

Advertisement

Television

Harry and Meghan say palace raised ‘concerns’ about skin color of their child

Prince Harry and Meghan, Oprah Winfrey

Television

Harry and Meghan say palace raised ‘concerns’ about skin color of their child

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a much-anticipated interview on Sunday. Here are the key takeaways.

More Coverage

In Britain, lips quickly unstiffen with criticism of interview
Oprah clarifies Harry and Meghan’s comments about racism in royal family

Advertisement

Entertainment & ArtsTelevisionWorld & Nation
Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement