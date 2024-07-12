Serena Williams uses ESPYs platform to slam Harrison Butker: ‘We don’t need you’

Harrison Butker, left, and Serena Williams attend the 2024 ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday. While onstage as the show’s host, Williams criticized Butker over his comments about women earlier this year.

Harrison Butker was not one of the winners Thursday night at the 2024 ESPY Awards.

But the controversial Kansas City Chiefs kicker’s name came up during the ceremony just the same.

It happened during a segment in which tennis greats Serena and Venus Williams and “Abbott Elementary” actress Quinta Brunson were speaking about the breakout year for women’s sports.

From left, Serena Williams, Quinta Brunson and Venus Williams speak onstage at the Dolby Theatre during the 2024 ESPY Awards on Thursday. (Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images)

“Go ahead and enjoy women’s sports like you would any other sports,” Venus Williams said, “because they are sports.”

Then her sister jumped in.

“Except you, Harrison Butker,” said Serena Williams, the show’s host. “We don’t need you.”

“At all,” Brunson added. “Like, ever.”

Butker was at the show — his Chiefs were nominated for the award for best team but lost to the South Carolina women’s basketball team — but the ESPN cameras did not show his reaction.

On May 11, Butker delivered the commencement address at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan. Butker, a devout Christian, told the male graduates to “be unapologetic in your masculinity” and congratulated the female graduates on their “amazing accomplishment.” He went on to tell the women that he “would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

Advertisement

He went on to praise his wife, Isabelle, for embracing “one of the most important titles of all: homemaker.” Butker also took shots at gender roles, abortion, President Biden and Pride month. The NFL released a statement distancing itself from his remarks.

Later that month, Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters he supported Butker’s right to express his beliefs. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who won the ESPY for best athlete in men’s sports, said in May that Butker might not have “the same values I have, but at the same time I’m going to judge him by the character that he shows every single day and that’s a great person.”

Isabelle Butker did not appear to attend the ESPYs with her husband, but she was with him last month when the Chiefs players were presented Super Bowl LVIII rings at a ceremony in Kansas City.

Throughout the evening, Serena Williams delivered more lighthearted jabs toward other athletes. She roasted LeBron James, whose son Bronny is now his Lakers teammate after being drafted by his father’s team earlier this month.

“I truly hope Bronny has a long career,” Williams said. “So long that we will see his hairline recede, then miraculously unrecede, like dad.”

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, who won ESPYs for best college athlete in women’s sports and record-breaking performance, also provided fodder for the show’s host.

Advertisement

“Caitlin, you are [like] Larry Bird in that you are an amazing player, you have ties to Indiana, and white people are really crazy about you,” Williams said.

She also had a zinger for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“But please, Harry and Meghan, try not to breathe too much tonight,” Williams said. “Because this is my night, and I don’t want to be overshadowed by the accusations that you guys are taking up too much oxygen, OK?”

In the weeks leading up to the ceremony, ESPN received some criticism for its decision to present Harry with the Pat Tillman Award for Service. More than 76,000 people signed an online petition calling for the network to reconsider. Tillman’s mother, Mary, told the Daily Mail earlier this month that “there are recipients that are far more fitting” for the award named after her late son.

During his acceptance speech, Harry paid respect to Mary Tillman.

“Her advocacy for Pat’s legacy is deeply personal and one that I respect,” he said. “The bond between a mother and son is eternal and transcends even the greatest losses.”