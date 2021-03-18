What’s playing at the drive-in: ‘Kill Bill,’ ‘Godzilla,’ ‘Minari’ and more

Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of new and classic movies playing at drive-ins, pop-ups or rooftops near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added.

Arena Cinelounge Drive-In

Parking lot, 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood

$30-$100 per car; advance purchase required. arenascreen.com

“Happily,” 9:45 p.m. March 19

“Minari,” 9:20 p.m. March 21

“Nomadland,” 9:45 p.m. March 20, 7:20 p.m. March 21,

“Soul Eclipse,” 7:20 p.m. March 19-20

Drive-In at the Roadium

The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance

$30 per car; tickets also available on site. eventbrite.com

“Men in Black,” 7:30 p.m. March 19

“Mean Girls,” 7:30 p.m. March 26

“Toy Story 2,” 7:30 p.m. April 2

“Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse,” 7:30 p.m. April 9

“The Little Rascals” (1994), 7:30 p.m. April 16

“Sister Act,” 7:30 p.m. April 23

“Liar Liar,” 7:30 p.m. April 30

The Frida Cinema Drive-In

Mess Hall at Flight, 1705 Flight Way, Tustin

$25, $30 per vehicle; advance purchase required. thefridacinema.org

“King Kong” (1922) with “Godzilla” (1954), 8 p.m. March 19

“Eraserhead,” 8 p.m. March 24

“Ran,” 7:30 p.m. March 25

“An American Werewolf in London,” 8 p.m. March 26

“Life of Pi,” 7:30 p.m. March 27

“The Room,” 8 p.m. April 1

“The Road Warrior” with “Escape From New York,” 8 p.m. April 2

“Shoplifters of the World,” 8 p.m. April 3

“Twilight: Eclipse,” 8 p.m. April 15

“Selena,” 8 p.m. April 16

“The Big Lebowski,” 8 p.m. April 20

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (1974), 8 p.m. April 29

“Jacob’s Ladder,” 8 p.m. May 11

Hollywood Legion Drive-In

The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

$65-$80; advance tickets required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“Apocalypse Now: Final Cut” (2019), 7:30 p.m. March 24

“Steamboat Bill, Jr.,” 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. March 27

The Hollywood Roosevelt/Drive-In Theatre

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel (parking lot), 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

$45-$75; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

“The Breakfast Club,” 7:30 p.m. March 21

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” 10:30 p.m. March 21

“Kill Bill: Vol. 1,” 7:30 p.m. March 28

“Kill Bill: Vol. 2,” 10:30 p.m. March 28

The Hollywood Roosevelt/Tropicana Movie Nights

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Tropicana Pool & Cafe (rooftop), 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

$12-$42; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

“Pulp Fiction,” 8 p.m. March 23

“American Beauty,” 8 p.m. March 30

Mission Tiki Drive-In Theatre

10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair

$10; ages 5-9, $1; younger than 5, free. missiontiki.com

“Chaos Walking,” 7:30 and 11:45 p.m. March 19-20, 7:30 p.m. March 21-22

“Minari,” 7:30 p.m. and midnight March 19-20, 7:30 p.m. March 21-22

“Monster Hunter,” 9:40 p.m. March 19-22

“Nomadland,” 9:45 p.m. March 19-22

“Raya and the Last Dragon,” 7:35 and 11:50 p.m. March 19-20, 7:35 p.m. March 21-22

“Tom & Jerry” (2021), 7:30 p.m. and 12:25 a.m. March 19-20, 7:30 p.m. March 21-22

“The War with Grandpa,” 9:40 p.m. March 19-22

“Wonder Woman 1984,” 9:30 p.m. March 19-22

Paramount Drive-In Theatres

7770 Rosecrans Ave., Paramount

$10; ages 5-8, $4; younger than 5, free. paramountdrivein.com

“Chaos Walking,” 10:35 p.m. March 19-25

“Raya and the Last Dragon,” 7:30 and 10:20 p.m. March 19-25

“Tom & Jerry” (2021), 7:30 p.m. March 19-25

Parking Lot Cinema

Sears parking lot, 211 W. California Ave., Glendale

$23-$37 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” 7:30 p.m. March 19

“Up,” 7:30 p.m. March 21

“Friday,” 7:45 p.m. March 26

“Fast Five,” 7:40 p.m. March 27

“Toy Story,” 7:30 p.m. March 28

Poolside Dinner & a Movie

900 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.

$45 per person (includes dinner); advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

“The Invisible Man” (2020), 7:30 p.m. March 19

“Knives Out,” 7:30 p.m. March 20

“A Star Is Born” (2018), 7:30 p.m. March 26

“Crazy Rich Asians,” 7:30 p.m. March 27

“Rocketman,” 7:30 p.m. April 2

“The King of Staten Island,” 7:30 p.m. April 3

“Thor: Ragnarok,” 7:30 p.m. April 9

“Aquaman,” 7:30 p.m. April 10

“Mama Mia! Here We Go Again,” 7:30 p.m. April 16

“Hairspray” (2007), 7:30 p.m. April 17

Regency Theatres’ the Plant Drive-In

7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys

$30 per car; advance purchase required. regencymovies.com

“Raya and the Last Dragon,” 7:15 p.m. March 19-21

Rubidoux Drive-In

3770 Opal St., Riverside

$10; ages 5-9, $1; younger than 5, free. rubidouxswapmeet.com

“Chaos Walking,” 8 p.m. and 12:10 a.m. March 19-20, 8 p.m. March 21-25

“Minari,” 10:15 p.m. March 19-25

“Monster Hunter,” 10:10 p.m. March 19-25

“Raya and the Last Dragon,” 8 p.m. and 12:35 a.m. March 19-20, 8 p.m. March 21-25

“Tom & Jerry” (2021), 8 and 11:50 p.m. March 19-25, 8 p.m. March 21-25

“The War With Grandpa,” 10:05 p.m. March 19-25

Secret Movie Club

Parking lot, 1917 Bay St., downtown L.A.

$23, $28 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“Kill Bill: Vol. 1,” 7:30 p.m. March 20

“Kill Bill: Vol. 2,” 10 p.m. March 20

“Boogie Nights,” 7:45 p.m. March 25

Street Food Cinema/Malibu

King Gillette Ranch, 26800 Mulholland Highway, Malibu

$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens,” 7:30 p.m. April 3

Street Food Cinema/Santa Monica

Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica

$20 per car plus $8 per person; age 3 and younger, free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“Raiders of the Lost Ark,” 7:20 p.m. March 19

“Back to the Future,” 10 p.m. March 19

“Monsters, Inc.” 7:20 p.m. March 20

“La La Land,” 9:45 p.m. March 20

Van Buren Drive-In Theatre

3035 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside

$10; ages 5-9, $1; younger than 5, free. vanburendriveintheatre.com

“Chaos Walking,” 7:30 and 11:45 p.m. March 19-20, 7:30 p.m. March 21-22

“Minari,” 9:45 p.m. March 19-22

“Monster Hunter,” 9:45 p.m. March 19-22

“Raya and the Last Dragon,” 7:30 p.m. and midnight, March 19-20, 7:30 p.m. March 21-22

“Tom & Jerry” (2021), 7:30 p.m. and 12:15 a.m. March 19-20, 7:30 p.m. March 21-22

Vineland Drive-In Theatre

443 N. Vineland Ave., Industry

$4, $10; younger than 5, free. vinelanddriveintheater.com

“Chaos Walking,” 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. March 19-20, 10:30 p.m. March 21, 7 p.m. March 22, 10:15 p.m. March 23, 7:30 p.m. March 24

“Cherry,” 10:30 p.m. March 19-20, 10:15 p.m. March 22 and 24

“City of Lies,” 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. March 19-21, 7:30 and 10:15 p.m. March 22-24

“Coming 2 America,” 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. March 19-21, 7:30 and 10:15 p.m. March 22-24

“The Courier,” 7:30 p.m March 20, 22 and 24

“Last Call,” 7:30 p.m. March 21, 10:15 p.m. March 22, 7:30 p.m. March 23, 10:15 p.m. March 24

“Long Weekend,” 10:30 p.m. March 21, 10:15 p.m. March 23

“Minari,” 7:30 p.m. March 19, 21 and 23

WE Drive-Ins

The Mark, 302 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica

$30 per vehicle; advance purchase required. wedriveins.com

“Minari,” 9:45 p.m. March 19-20, 7 p.m. March 21

“Raya and the Last Dragon,” 7 p.m. March 19-20

