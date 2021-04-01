What’s playing at the drive-in: ‘Heat,’ ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ and more

Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of new and classic movies playing at drive-ins, pop-ups or rooftops near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added.

Arena Cinelounge Drive-In

Parking lot, 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood

$30-$100 per car; advance purchase required. arenascreen.com

“Assault on VA-33,” 11:35 p.m. April 2

“Godzilla vs. Kong,” 7:25 and 9:35 p.m. April 2-13

Drive-In at the Roadium

The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance

$30 per car; tickets also available on site. eventbrite.com

Advertisement

“Toy Story 2,” 7:30 p.m. April 2

“Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse,” 7:30 p.m. April 9

“The Little Rascals” (1994), 7:30 p.m. April 16

“Sister Act,” 7:30 p.m. April 23

“Liar Liar,” 7:30 p.m. April 30

The Frida Cinema Drive-In

Mess Hall at Flight, 1705 Flight Way, Tustin

$25, $30 per vehicle; advance purchase required. thefridacinema.org

“The Road Warrior” with “Escape From New York,” 8 p.m. April 2

“Shoplifters of the World,” 8 p.m. April 3

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 8 p.m. April 9

“Twilight: Eclipse,” 8 p.m. April 15

“Selena,” 8 p.m. April 16

“Alien” with “Aliens,” 8 p.m. April 17

“The Big Lebowski,” 8 p.m. April 20

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (1974), 8 p.m. April 29

“Jacob’s Ladder,” 8 p.m. May 11

Hollywood Legion Drive-In

The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

$65-$80; advance tickets required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

Advertisement

“Heat,” 7:30 p.m. April 3

“Thelma & Louise,” 7:45 p.m. April 21

The Hollywood Roosevelt/Tropicana Movie Nights

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Tropicana Pool & Cafe (rooftop), 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

$12-$42; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

“Chicago,” 8 p.m. April 5

“The Fifth Element,” 8 p.m. April 6

“Mamma Mia!” Sing-along, 8 p.m. April 12

“Mad Max: Fury Road,” 8 p.m. April 13

“Rock of Ages,” 8 p.m. April 19

“Pitch Perfect 2,” 8 p.m. April 26

“Terminator: Dark Fate,” 8 p.m. April 27

Mission Tiki Drive-In Theatre

10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair

$10; ages 5-9, $1; younger than 5, free. missiontiki.com

Advertisement

“Chaos Walking,” 10:15 p.m. April 2-5

“Godzilla vs. Kong,” 8 and 10:40 p.m. and 1:05 a.m. April 2-3, 8 and 10:25 p.m. April 4-5

“Nobody,” 8 p.m. and 12:15 a.m. April 2-3, 8 p.m. April 4-5

“Promising Young Woman,” 9:55 p.m. April 2-5

“Raya and the Last Dragon,” 8 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. April 2-3, 8 p.m. April 4-5

“The Unholy,” 8 and 10:45 p.m. and 1:15 a.m. April 2-3, 8 and 10:30 p.m. April 4-5

Paramount Drive-In Theatres

7770 Rosecrans Ave., Paramount

$10; ages 5-8, $4; younger than 5, free. paramountdrivein.com

“Godzilla vs. Kong,” 7:40 and 10:40 p.m. April 2-8

“Nobody,” 7:40 and 10:40 p.m. April 2-8

Parking Lot Cinema

Sears parking lot, 211 W. California Ave., Glendale

$23-$37 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

Advertisement

“Toy Story 3,” 7:45 p.m. April 11

Poolside Dinner & a Movie

900 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.

$45 per person (includes dinner); advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

“Rocketman,” 7:30 p.m. April 2

“The Greatest Showman,” 7:30 p.m. April 3

“Thor: Ragnarok,” 7:30 p.m. April 9

“Aquaman,” 7:30 p.m. April 10

“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” 7:30 p.m. April 16

“Hairspray” (2007), 7:30 p.m. April 17

“Goodfellas,” 7:30 p.m. April 23

“Pulp Fiction,” 7:30 p.m. April 24

“10 Things I Hate About You,” 8 p.m. April 30

“Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” 8 p.m. May 1

“Pretty Woman,” 8 p.m. May 7

“Selena,” 8 p.m. May 8

Regency Theatres’ the Plant Drive-In

7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys

$30 per car; advance purchase required. regencymovies.com

Advertisement

“Godzilla vs. Kong,” 7:30 p.m. April 2-4

Rubidoux Drive-In

3770 Opal St., Riverside

$10; ages 5-9, $1; younger than 5, free. rubidouxswapmeet.com

“Chaos Walking,” 10:15 p.m. April 2-8

“Godzilla vs. Kong,” 8 and 10:30 p.m. April 2-8

“Nobody,” 8 p.m. and 12:10 a.m. April 2-3, 8 p.m. April 4-8

“Promising Young Woman,” 9:55 p.m. April 2-8

“Raya and the Last Dragon,” 8 p.m. and 12:25 a.m. April 2-3, 8 p.m. April 4-8

Secret Movie Club/DTLA

Parking lot, 1917 Bay St., downtown L.A.

$23, $28 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

Advertisement

“Reservoir Dogs,” 8 p.m. April 8

“The Wolf of Wall Street,” 8 p.m. April 9

“Midsommar,” 8 p.m. April 10

“Pulp Fiction,” 8 p.m. April 15

“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” 8 p.m. April 16

“Field of Dreams,” 8 p.m. April 18

“Pineapple Express,” 8 p.m. April 20

Secret Movie Club/Bergamot Station

Parking lot, 2525 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica

$23-$37 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“The Big Sleep,” 7:45 p.m. April 17

“The Big Lebowski,” 10:15 p.m. April 17

Street Food Cinema/Malibu

King Gillette Ranch, 26800 Mulholland Highway, Malibu

$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and younger free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

Advertisement

“Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens,” 7:30 p.m. April 3

Newsletter Get our daily Entertainment newsletter Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Van Buren Drive-In Theatre

3035 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside

$10; ages 5-9, $1; younger than 5, free. vanburendriveintheatre.com

“Chaos Walking,” 10:15 p.m. April 2-5

“Godzilla vs. Kong,” 8 and 10:15 p.m. April 2-5

“Nobody,” 8 p.m. and midnight April 2-3, 8 p.m. April 4-5

“Promising Young Woman,” 9:45 p.m. April 2-5

“Raya and the Last Dragon,” 8 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. April 2-3, 8 p.m. April 4-5

Advertisement

Vineland Drive-In Theatre

443 N. Vineland Ave., Industry

$4, $10; younger than 5, free. vinelanddriveintheater.com

“Chaos Walking,” 10:15 p.m. April 2-4

“City of Lies,” 10:15 p.m. April 2 and 4

“Coming 2 America,” 7:45 p.m. April 2, 10:15 p.m. April 3, 7:45 p.m. April 4

“Every Breath You Take,” 7:45 p.m. April 2-4

“The Girl Who Believes in Miracles,” 7:45 p.m. April 2-4

“The Seventh Day,” 10:15 p.m. April 2-4

“The Toll,” 10:15 p.m. April 3-4

“The Unholy,” 7:45 p.m. April 2-4

“The Vault,” 10:15 p.m. April 2, 7:45 p.m. April 3

WE Drive-Ins

The Mark, 302 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica

$30-$90; advance purchase required. wedriveins.com

“Godzilla vs. Kong,” 7:45 and 10:15 p.m. April 2-3, 7:45 p.m. April 4, 7 and 8, 7:45 and 10:15 p.m. April 9-10, 7:45 p.m. April 11