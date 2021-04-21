Chrissy Teigen says Meghan is ‘so kind’ — and doesn’t get why anyone thinks otherwise

Chrissy Teigen doesn’t know what’s wrong with people — especially when it comes to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The model-turned-entrepreneur is now pals with the former “Suits” actor, who moved to Southern California with hubby Prince Harry a little more than a year ago.

“She’s been so kind to me ever since we connected,” Teigen told Andy Cohen on the “Watch What Happens Live” after-show. “She had written me about baby Jack and loss ... she is really wonderful and so kind. Just as kind as everyone says she is.”

(Of course, not everyone says that. Just ask Piers Morgan.)

Teigen and Meghan share a mutual sense of maternal loss, both having suffered miscarriages in 2020. The distanced royal lost her second child in utero last summer, then shared her experience in a November essay for the New York Times. Mrs. John Legend, meanwhile, lost son Jack at 20 weeks in September after a placental abruption and wrote about her experience on Medium in October.

“My God, what is actually wrong with people where they have to make this person out to be malicious or crazy when it’s just as simple as them being as kind as everybody says they are,” Teigen told Cohen, supporting Meghan. “She’s a really wonderful girl.”

Alas, Teigen didn’t get any “extra tea,” as Cohen described it, from her pal after Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. Teigen actually waited a while to watch the CBS special, which premiered March 7 in the U.S., and had read a lot about it by the time she tuned in.

So while she found the sit-down “very eye-opening” and said she has talked to Meghan since then, Teigen admitted she didn’t get any “extra extra” info about the ex-royals’ TV appearance. Dang it.

“I think when I ended up watching it,” Teigen told Cohen, “it was like holy s—, this is big.”