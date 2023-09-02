Photos: Beyoncé fans arrive in style for the first of three shows at SoFi Stadium

Beyoncé’s fans arrived in style for the first for three nights at SoFi Stadium. The singer asked concertgoers to wear their “most fabulous silver fashions” to celebrate “Virgo season together in the house of chrome.”

The best silver outfits glimpsed so far: a guy in a glittery mariachi suit, a woman dressed as an alien superstar, and a dude in full chain mail. Reports from the road promised a high-tech, costume-heavy 2½-hour show.

Joe Young wearing an Alien Superstar Chrome corset by Abraham L. David poses for a portrait before entering Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour on Friday in Inglewood. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

From right - Brandon Turner and Julius Farr arrive at Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times) N’dierra Jennings of Inglewood poses for a portrait before entering Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Jessie Jacob poses for a portrait before entering Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour on Friday. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times) Inglewood, CA - September 01: Brittney Henry poses for a portrait before entering Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Fans stand in line to purchase merchandise at Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Franchesca Ramsey poses for a portrait before entering Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour on Friday. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

A Beyonce superfan poses for a portrait before entering Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times) Jessie Jacob poses for a portrait before entering Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Matt Cusolito, of San Diego poses for a portrait before entering Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times) Shaun Taylor poses for a portrait before entering Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour on Friday. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Deniquia B., left, and Caira M. and their baby bumps pose for a portrait before entering Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour on Friday in Inglewood. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Savannah Hardin poses for a portrait before entering Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour on Friday night. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Fans pose for a portrait before entering Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)