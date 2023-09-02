Advertisement
Photos: Beyoncé fans arrive in style for the first of three shows at SoFi Stadium

A group of fans pose for a portrait
Fans pose for a portrait before entering Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour on Friday in Inglewood.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Jason ArmondStaff Photographer 
Beyoncé’s fans arrived in style for the first for three nights at SoFi Stadium. The singer asked concertgoers to wear their “most fabulous silver fashions” to celebrate “Virgo season together in the house of chrome.”

The best silver outfits glimpsed so far: a guy in a glittery mariachi suit, a woman dressed as an alien superstar, and a dude in full chain mail. Reports from the road promised a high-tech, costume-heavy 2½-hour show.

A woman poses at a concert
Joe Young wearing an Alien Superstar Chrome corset by Abraham L. David poses for a portrait before entering Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour on Friday in Inglewood.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
two people pose at a concert
A woman poses at a concert

From right - Brandon Turner and Julius Farr arrive at Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times) N’dierra Jennings of Inglewood poses for a portrait before entering Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

A man poses at a concert
A woman poses at a concert

Jessie Jacob poses for a portrait before entering Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour on Friday. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times) Inglewood, CA - September 01: Brittney Henry poses for a portrait before entering Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

People line up near a palm tree.
Fans stand in line to purchase merchandise at Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
A woman poses at a concert
Franchesca Ramsey poses for a portrait before entering Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour on Friday.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
A man poses at a concert
A man poses at a concert

A Beyonce superfan poses for a portrait before entering Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times) Jessie Jacob poses for a portrait before entering Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

A man poses for a portrait
A woman poses for a portrait

Matt Cusolito, of San Diego poses for a portrait before entering Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times) Shaun Taylor poses for a portrait before entering Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour on Friday. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Two pregnant women pose at a concert
Deniquia B., left, and Caira M. and their baby bumps pose for a portrait before entering Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour on Friday in Inglewood.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
A woman poses for a portrait before a concert
Savannah Hardin poses for a portrait before entering Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour on Friday night.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Two people pose as a third takes their photo with a cellphone.
Fans pose for a portrait before entering Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
A woman in silver fringed hat poses inside a large blue letter O, part of a sign.
A fan has her photo taken outside Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour on Friday in Inglewood.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Jason Armond

Jason Armond is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times. A native of North Carolina, he graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he received a bachelor’s in media and journalism. His work as a photographer and videographer has been recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards, the White House News Photographers Assn. and the North Carolina College Media Assn. As a freelance visual journalist, his work has been featured in several publications before joining The Times.

