Entertainment & Arts

Classic movies at theaters, pop-ups, drive-ins: ‘Mad Max: Fury Road,’ ‘Scarface’

"Mad Max: Fury Road"
The 2015 franchise reboot “Mad Max: Fury Road” screens in Van Nuys on Saturday and in downtown L.A. on May 29.
(Warner Bros.)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing now or coming soon to a theater, drive-in, pop-up or rooftop near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added.

Arena Cinelounge Drive-In
1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood
$20; advance purchase required. arenascreen.com

“True Romance,” 8 and 10:30 p.m. May 29

Drive-In at the Roadium
The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance
$30 per car; tickets also available on site. eventbrite.com

“Enchanted,” 8 p.m. May 21
“Grown Ups,” 8 p.m. May 28
“Kindergarten Cop,” 8 p.m. June 4
“Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” 8 p.m. June 5
“Aladdin” (2019), 8 p.m. June 11
“Guardians of the Galaxy,” 8 p.m. June 12

The El Capitan Theatre
6838 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
$12-$17; advance purchase required. 800-DISNEY6. elcapitantheatre.com

“Toy Story,” 4 and 7 p.m. May 14; 10 a.m., 1, 4 and 7 p.m. May 15-16
“Lilo & Stitch,” 4 and 7 p.m. May 17-21; 10 a.m., 1, 4 and 7 p.m. May 22-23

Fathom Events
Various local theaters (see website)
$15; advance purchase required. fathomevents.com

“Stand by Me,” 3 and 7 p.m. May 23, 7 p.m. May 26
“Bridesmaids,” 3 and 7 p.m. June 6, 7 p.m. June 9-10
“My Fair Lady,” 1 and 6 p.m. June 13 and 16

Hollywood Legion Drive-In
American Legion Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
$65-$80 per vehicle; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“Grease,” 8:30 p.m. May 27

Hollywood Legion Theater
The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
$14-$20; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“Tenet,” 7 p.m. May 28
“Dunkirk,” 7 p.m. May 30

The Hollywood Roosevelt/Tropicana Movie Nights
Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Tropicana Pool & Cafe (rooftop), 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
$16-$52; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

“Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” 8 p.m. May 24
“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” 8 p.m. May 25

Movies in Your Car at Seaside Cinema
Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura
$29 per car; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com

“Angels in the Outfield,” 7:30 p.m. May 28
“Grease,” 7:30 p.m. June 5
“Jurassic Park,” 7:30 p.m. June 18

Movies

Regency Theatres’ the Plant Drive-In
7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys
$25 per car; $40 for both films; advance purchase required. regencymovies.com

“Mad Max: Fury Road,” 8 p.m. May 22

Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo
1310 E Franklin Ave., parking structure, El Segundo
$16-$25; age 18 and older; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“Friday the 13th” (1980),” 11:30 p.m. May 21
“Coco,” 8:30 p.m. May 22
“50 First Dates,” 11:15 p.m. May 22
“Casablanca,” 8:30 p.m. May 23
“Boyz N the Hood,” 11:15 p.m. May 23
“Beetlejuice,” 8:30 p.m. May 24
“The Lost Boys,” 11 p.m. May 24
“The Breakfast Club,” 8:30 p.m. May 25
“True Romance,” 11 p.m. May 25
“Desperately Seeking Susan,” 8:30 p.m. May 26
“A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984) , 11:30 p.m. May 26
“Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” 8:30 p.m. May 27
“Above the Rim,” 11:15 p.m. May 27
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (1990), 8:30 p.m. May 28
“The Fifth Element,” 11 p.m. May 28
“10 Things I Hate About You,” 8:30 p.m. May 29
“Scream,” 11 p.m. May 29
“Selena,” 8:30 p.m. May 30
“Wayne’s World,” 11:30 p.m. May 30

Rooftop Cinema Club Presents the Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport
3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica
$32 for two, $45 for three or more; children 8 and under, free; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“An American Tale,” 8:15 p.m. May 21
“Pulp Fiction,” 10:30 p.m. May 21
“Jumanji: The Next Level,” 8:30 p.m. May 22
“A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984), 11:30 p.m. May 22
“Dirty Dancing,” 8:30 p.m. May 24
“Citizen Kane,” 8:30 p.m. May 25
“Reservoir Dogs,” 11:30 p.m. May 25
“Mean Girls,” 8:30 p.m. May 26
“Dumb and Dumber,” 11 p.m. May 26
“500 Days of Summer,” 8:30 p.m. May 27
“Office Space,” 11 p.m. May 27
“10 Things I Hate About You,” 8:30 p.m. May 28
“The Fifth Element,” 11 p.m. May 28
“Aladdin” (1992), 8:30 p.m. May 29
“Candyman,” 11 p.m. May 29
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (1990), 8:30 p.m. May 30
“Scream,” 11 p.m. May 30
“The Iron Giant,” 8:30 p.m. May 31
“House Party,” 11 p.m. May 31

Secret Movie Club/DTLA
Parking lot, 1917 Bay St., downtown L.A.
$23, $28 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“Get Carter” (1971), 8 p.m. May 22
“Point Blank” (1967), 10:30 p.m. May 22
“Good Time,” 8 p.m. May 26
“Uncut Gems,” 10:30 p.m May 26

Secret Movie Club/Glendale
Sears parking lot, 211 W. California Ave., Glendale
$23-$37 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” 8:15 p.m. May 20
“Moana,” 8:15 p.m. May 23
“Little Shop of Horrors” (1986), 8:15 p.m. May 27
“King Kong” (1933), 8 p.m. May 29
“Jurassic Park,” 10:15 p.m. May 29
“The Lion King” (1994), 8:15 p.m. May 30

Secret Movie Club/Million Dollar Theater
307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.
$20-$37.50; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“Scarface” (1983), 11 a.m. May 22
“Carlito’s Way,” 3 p.m. May 22
“Edge of Tomorrow,” 11 a.m. May 29
“Mad Max: Fury Road,” 2 p.m. May 29
“Honey I Shrunk the Kids,” 11 a.m. May 31
“Enchanted,” 1:45 p.m. May 31

Street Food Cinema/Arcadia
Santa Anita Park, 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia
$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” 8 p.m. May 29
“Back to the Future,” 10:10 p.m. May 29

Street Food Cinema/DTLA
Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring St., downtown L.A.
$46-$138 per pod (lawn seating); advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“La La Land,” 8:30 p.m. May 22
“Black Panther,” 8:30 p.m. June 19
“500 Days of Summer,” 8:30 p.m. June 26

Street Food Cinema/Pacific Palisades
Will Rogers State Historic Park, 1501 Will Rogers State Park Rd., Pacific Palisades
$46-$138 per pod; advance purchase required streetfoodcinema.com

“Dirty Dancing,” 8:30 p.m. June 19

TCM Big Screen Classics
Various local theaters (see website)
$15; advance purchase required. fathomevents.com

“The Birdcage,” 3 and 7 p.m. June 27, 7 p.m. June 28 and 30
“The African Queen,” 3 and 7 p.m. July 18, 7 p.m. July 21
“Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” 3 and 7 p.m. Aug. 15, 7 p.m. Aug. 18
“Citizen Kane,” 3 and 7p.m. Sept. 19, 7 p.m. Sept. 22
“The Silence of the Lambs,” 3 and 7 p.m. Oct. 17, 7 p.m. Oct. 20
“High Society,” 7 p.m. Nov. 10, 3 and 7 p.m. Nov. 14
“West Side Story” (1961), 3 and 7 p.. Nov. 28, 7 p.m. Dec. 1
“On Golden Pond,” 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 12, 7 p.m. Dec. 15

Entertainment & Arts
Matt Cooper

Matt Cooper compiles the Los Angeles Times’ theater, classical music, dance, museum and gallery listings, and the movie openings and events & revivals listings, in addition to writing the TV This Week column and Weekend Picks. In his spare time, he enjoys seeing live theater, classical music and dance, visiting museums and galleries, going to the movies and watching TV.

