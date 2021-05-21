Classic movies at theaters, pop-ups, drive-ins: ‘Mad Max: Fury Road,’ ‘Scarface’

Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing now or coming soon to a theater, drive-in, pop-up or rooftop near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added.

Arena Cinelounge Drive-In

1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood

$20; advance purchase required. arenascreen.com

“True Romance,” 8 and 10:30 p.m. May 29

Drive-In at the Roadium

The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance

$30 per car; tickets also available on site. eventbrite.com

“Enchanted,” 8 p.m. May 21

“Grown Ups,” 8 p.m. May 28

“Kindergarten Cop,” 8 p.m. June 4

“Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” 8 p.m. June 5

“Aladdin” (2019), 8 p.m. June 11

“Guardians of the Galaxy,” 8 p.m. June 12

The El Capitan Theatre

6838 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

$12-$17; advance purchase required. 800-DISNEY6. elcapitantheatre.com

“Toy Story,” 4 and 7 p.m. May 14; 10 a.m., 1, 4 and 7 p.m. May 15-16

“Lilo & Stitch,” 4 and 7 p.m. May 17-21; 10 a.m., 1, 4 and 7 p.m. May 22-23

Fathom Events

Various local theaters (see website)

$15; advance purchase required. fathomevents.com

“Stand by Me,” 3 and 7 p.m. May 23, 7 p.m. May 26

“Bridesmaids,” 3 and 7 p.m. June 6, 7 p.m. June 9-10

“My Fair Lady,” 1 and 6 p.m. June 13 and 16

Hollywood Legion Drive-In

American Legion Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

$65-$80 per vehicle; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“Grease,” 8:30 p.m. May 27

Hollywood Legion Theater

The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

$14-$20; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“Tenet,” 7 p.m. May 28

“Dunkirk,” 7 p.m. May 30

The Hollywood Roosevelt/Tropicana Movie Nights

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Tropicana Pool & Cafe (rooftop), 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

$16-$52; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

“Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” 8 p.m. May 24

“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” 8 p.m. May 25

Movies in Your Car at Seaside Cinema

Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura

$29 per car; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com

“Angels in the Outfield,” 7:30 p.m. May 28

“Grease,” 7:30 p.m. June 5

“Jurassic Park,” 7:30 p.m. June 18

Regency Theatres’ the Plant Drive-In

7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys

$25 per car; $40 for both films; advance purchase required. regencymovies.com

“Mad Max: Fury Road,” 8 p.m. May 22

Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo

1310 E Franklin Ave., parking structure, El Segundo

$16-$25; age 18 and older; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“Friday the 13th” (1980),” 11:30 p.m. May 21

“Coco,” 8:30 p.m. May 22

“50 First Dates,” 11:15 p.m. May 22

“Casablanca,” 8:30 p.m. May 23

“Boyz N the Hood,” 11:15 p.m. May 23

“Beetlejuice,” 8:30 p.m. May 24

“The Lost Boys,” 11 p.m. May 24

“The Breakfast Club,” 8:30 p.m. May 25

“True Romance,” 11 p.m. May 25

“Desperately Seeking Susan,” 8:30 p.m. May 26

“A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984) , 11:30 p.m. May 26

“Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” 8:30 p.m. May 27

“Above the Rim,” 11:15 p.m. May 27

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (1990), 8:30 p.m. May 28

“The Fifth Element,” 11 p.m. May 28

“10 Things I Hate About You,” 8:30 p.m. May 29

“Scream,” 11 p.m. May 29

“Selena,” 8:30 p.m. May 30

“Wayne’s World,” 11:30 p.m. May 30

Rooftop Cinema Club Presents the Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport

3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica

$32 for two, $45 for three or more; children 8 and under, free; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“An American Tale,” 8:15 p.m. May 21

“Pulp Fiction,” 10:30 p.m. May 21

“Jumanji: The Next Level,” 8:30 p.m. May 22

“A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984), 11:30 p.m. May 22

“Dirty Dancing,” 8:30 p.m. May 24

“Citizen Kane,” 8:30 p.m. May 25

“Reservoir Dogs,” 11:30 p.m. May 25

“Mean Girls,” 8:30 p.m. May 26

“Dumb and Dumber,” 11 p.m. May 26

“500 Days of Summer,” 8:30 p.m. May 27

“Office Space,” 11 p.m. May 27

“10 Things I Hate About You,” 8:30 p.m. May 28

“The Fifth Element,” 11 p.m. May 28

“Aladdin” (1992), 8:30 p.m. May 29

“Candyman,” 11 p.m. May 29

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (1990), 8:30 p.m. May 30

“Scream,” 11 p.m. May 30

“The Iron Giant,” 8:30 p.m. May 31

“House Party,” 11 p.m. May 31

Secret Movie Club/DTLA

Parking lot, 1917 Bay St., downtown L.A.

$23, $28 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“Get Carter” (1971), 8 p.m. May 22

“Point Blank” (1967), 10:30 p.m. May 22

“Good Time,” 8 p.m. May 26

“Uncut Gems,” 10:30 p.m May 26

Secret Movie Club/Glendale

Sears parking lot, 211 W. California Ave., Glendale

$23-$37 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” 8:15 p.m. May 20

“Moana,” 8:15 p.m. May 23

“Little Shop of Horrors” (1986), 8:15 p.m. May 27

“King Kong” (1933), 8 p.m. May 29

“Jurassic Park,” 10:15 p.m. May 29

“The Lion King” (1994), 8:15 p.m. May 30

Secret Movie Club/Million Dollar Theater

307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

$20-$37.50; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“Scarface” (1983), 11 a.m. May 22

“Carlito’s Way,” 3 p.m. May 22

“Edge of Tomorrow,” 11 a.m. May 29

“Mad Max: Fury Road,” 2 p.m. May 29

“Honey I Shrunk the Kids,” 11 a.m. May 31

“Enchanted,” 1:45 p.m. May 31

Street Food Cinema/Arcadia

Santa Anita Park, 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia

$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” 8 p.m. May 29

“Back to the Future,” 10:10 p.m. May 29

Street Food Cinema/DTLA

Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring St., downtown L.A.

$46-$138 per pod (lawn seating); advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“La La Land,” 8:30 p.m. May 22

“Black Panther,” 8:30 p.m. June 19

“500 Days of Summer,” 8:30 p.m. June 26

Street Food Cinema/Pacific Palisades

Will Rogers State Historic Park, 1501 Will Rogers State Park Rd., Pacific Palisades

$46-$138 per pod; advance purchase required streetfoodcinema.com

“Dirty Dancing,” 8:30 p.m. June 19

TCM Big Screen Classics

Various local theaters (see website)

$15; advance purchase required. fathomevents.com

“The Birdcage,” 3 and 7 p.m. June 27, 7 p.m. June 28 and 30

“The African Queen,” 3 and 7 p.m. July 18, 7 p.m. July 21

“Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” 3 and 7 p.m. Aug. 15, 7 p.m. Aug. 18

“Citizen Kane,” 3 and 7p.m. Sept. 19, 7 p.m. Sept. 22

“The Silence of the Lambs,” 3 and 7 p.m. Oct. 17, 7 p.m. Oct. 20

“High Society,” 7 p.m. Nov. 10, 3 and 7 p.m. Nov. 14

“West Side Story” (1961), 3 and 7 p.. Nov. 28, 7 p.m. Dec. 1

“On Golden Pond,” 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 12, 7 p.m. Dec. 15