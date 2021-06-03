Pride Month events with Lil Nas X and Dolly lead our list of weekend culture

LGBTQ Pride Month is in full swing with three days of in-person concerts at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum featuring dozens of musical acts including Adam Lambert. Other Pride-related happenings include two art walks on the Westside. Plus there is live opera and dance.

Among the virtual offerings are a livestream Pride celebration with Demi Lovato and Lil Nas X, American Ballet Theatre in a performance streamed from the Music Center and Pacific Symphony’s take on Verdi’s “La Traviata.”

SoCal in-person events

“Outloud: Raising Voices Featuring Pride Live’s Stonewall Day”

This three-day musical celebration features celebrity appearances in addition to the musical acts. Indie-pop duo Sofi Tukker headlines the first night, singer-songwriter Hayley Kiyoko the second, and Lambert on Sunday. The Coliseum, 3911 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles. 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. $30 and up; advance tickets required. weareoutloud.com Can’t make it in person? Concerts will be streamed live — for free — on Twitch.

SaMo Pride’s Rainbow Road Art Walk

This monthlong, family-friendly offering features multimedia works and outdoor installations created by LGBTQ artists. The art is on view at these Santa Monica locations: Fig Restaurant (101 Wilshire Blvd.); the Third Street Promenade (1351 3rd Street Promenade); Santa Monica Place (395 Santa Monica Place); and the Santa Monica Pier (200 Santa Monica Pier). 10 a.m. Friday through June 30. Free. A map with a list of exhibits can be found at smpride.com

“Pride Publics: Words and Actions”

This multisite outdoor exhibit presented by the ONE Archives Foundation features 28 large-scale black-and-white portraits — by artists including Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors and the Tom of Finland Foundation’s Durk Dehner — saluting other LGBTQ trailblazers. On the east side of Robertson Boulevard, just south of Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood. Saturday through July 1. Free. onearchives.org

“Still Standing”

Rachel Bloom and Sherri Shepherd headline a new edition of this rooftop comedy showcase. NeueHouse Hollywood, 6121 W. Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Friday. $40 and up, advance purchase required; ages 21 and older. rsvp.neuehouse.com

“Le 66”

Mission Opera stages four outdoor performances of Offenbach’s one-act comic operetta. Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita. 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; also June 12-13. $15, $20; advance purchase required. missionopera.com

Benita Bike’s DanceArt

The L.A.-based modern dance company wraps its 40th anniversary season with a live concert. Madrid Theatre, 21622 Sherman Way, Canoga Park. 5 p.m. Saturday (a film of the performance will be available online, June 10-13). $25; advance purchase required. danceart.org

“Aria Dean: Suite!”

The Gallery at REDCAT reopens with this solo exhibition by the multimedia artist whose work is also on view in Hammer Museum’s “Made in L.A.” biennial. Noon Saturday through Oct. 24. Free; advance timed-entry tickets required. redcat.org

Streaming

“Can’t Cancel Pride”

Lil Nas X, Demi Lovato, Dolly Parton, Ricky Martin, Elton John and Pink are among the stars lending their time and talents to iHeartMedia’s virtual benefit for LGBTQ causes. 6 p.m. Friday. Free; donations accepted. cantcancelpride.com

“La Traviata”

Pacific Symphony presents a semi-staged version of Verdi’s tragic drama about a Parisian courtesan dying of consumption. With soprano Cecilia Violetta López. 7 p.m. Saturday. $25 for 28-day access. pacificsymphony.org

American Ballet Theatre

The Music Center’s “Dance at Dusk” series continues with members of ABT performing contemporary works and classic repertory. Tickets for the five in-person performances are all but gone, but you can catch a livestream of the closing-night show — for free — at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Register at musiccenter.org

“Partch Ensemble: Premieres”

The musical collective dedicated to preserving the works of Harry Partch performs new pieces by local composers written for the unique instruments the maverick American composer invented. The program also includes Partch’s 1952 piece “Castor & Pollux. A Dance for the Twin Rhythms of Gemini.” A Q&A follows. 8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. $8-$15. redcat.org

“First Fridays Connected: Los Angeles at the Intersections”

The closing entry in the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County’s virtual salon series features an exploration of murals around L.A, a performance by local singer-songwriter Sasami, a live DJ set by Kim Anh and more. 5 p.m. Friday. Free. Register at nhm.org

“Close Quarters”

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra’s virtual season concludes with a program featuring Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings. Los Angeles Master Chorale’s Grant Gershon serves as guest conductor. Pre-concert talk, 5:30 p.m. Friday; performance, 6:30 p.m.; available on-demand afterward. Free; donations accepted. laco.org, youtube.com, facebook.com

“The Show Must Go On! Live at the Palace Theatre”

Cast members from U.K. productions of “Wicked,” “Hamilton,” “Mamma Mia!,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Phantom of the Opera” and other hit musicals perform in this extravaganza direct from London’s West End. 11 a.m. Sunday; available on-demand for seven days after the live broadcast. Free. youtube.com

Our recurring coronavirus-era arts and culture recommendations are posted every Thursday.

