L.A. and O.C. museums in June: 28 exhibitions to see now

Black spirituality at the California African American Museum, Ai Weiwei at the Skirball Cultural Center, social justice artworks at the Broad, plus the La Brea Tar Pits Museum and the Getty’s glorious Central Garden, reopened: These are among your best bets at Southern California museums in June. Check back here for weekly updates, and before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

The shows that have our attention:

“Invisible Sun”

Works by Julie Mehretu, Keith Haring and others from the Broad’s collection explore social justice. On view through Oct. 3. The Broad, 221 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Open Wednesday-Sunday. Free; advance timed-entry tickets required; no on-site standby line. (213) 232-6200. thebroad.org

“Enunciated Life”

Contemporary works exploring Black spirituality, on view through Aug. 15. California African American Museum, 600 State Drive, Exposition Park, L.A. Closed Mondays. Free; reservations required. (213) 744-7432. caamuseum.org

Also on view: “Sanctuary: Recent Acquisitions to the Permanent Collection” (through July 11); “April Bey: Atlantica, The Gilda Region” (through Jan. 17); “Rights and Rituals: The Making of African American Debutante Culture” (through Feb. 27)

“Mammoths and Mastodons”

Fossils and exhibits recall the prehistoric mammals that once called Southern California home. La Brea Tar Pits & Museum, 5801 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Open Wednesday through Sunday. $7-$15; California teachers and EBT cardholders, active and retired military, and kids 2 and younger are free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (213) 763-3499. tarpits.org

“When I Remember I See Red: American Indian Art and Activism in California”

On view through Nov. 14. Autry Museum of the American West, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park, L.A. Closed Mondays. $6-$14; children younger than 3 are free; reservations required. (323) 667-2000. theautry.org

Also on view: “What’s Her Story: Women in the Archives,” “California Road Trip,” “The Colt Revolver in the American West” and “Investigating Griffith Park”

“Cudra Clover: Hysteria”

Biologically inspired silk paintings on view through Sept. 5. Museum of Art & History, 665 W. Lancaster Blvd., Lancaster. Closed Mondays. Free; reservations required. (661) 723-6250. lancastermoah.org

Also on view: “David Koeth: Citrus Series,” sculptures and assemblages made from orange peels and other substances; “Shelley Heffler: We Are Home,” community quilt project; “NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center 75th Anniversary,” history of facility at Edwards Air Force Base

“The Art of the Brick”

Artworks made from Legos. California Science Center, 700 Exposition Park Drive, L.A. Open daily. Permanent exhibits are free; special exhibits (including “The Art of the Brick”) and IMAX films vary in price. Advance reservations required. (323) 724-3623. californiasciencecenter.org

Also on view: “All in This Together,” the science behind COVID-19 and its effect on communities; “Dogs! A Science Tail”; “Mission 26: The Big Endeavour,” on the relocation of the space shuttle to Southern California

“Inside the Walt Disney Archives: 50 Years of Preserving the Magic”

On view through June 20. Bowers Museum, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana. Closed Mondays. $10-$15; children younger than 12 free; advance purchase recommended. (714) 567-3600. bowers.org. | TIMES FEATURE

Also on view: “Test of Medal: Charles J. Shaw and the Montford Point Marines”; “Treasures in Gold & Jade: Masterworks From Taiwan”

“Defining Beauty”

International juried exhibition. California Museum of Art Thousand Oaks at the Oaks, 350 W. Hillcrest Drive. Open Friday-Sunday. Free. (805) 405-5240. cmato.org

“Making Time”

Works by L.A.-based artists that explore the concept of time. On view through Sept. 12. Craft Contemporary, 5814 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Open Thursday-Sunday. $7, $9; Sundays are pay what you can; reservations required. craftcontemporary.org

Also on view: “Tomoshibi: Glass Works by Kazuki Takizawa”; “Cathy Cooper: Dramatis Personae,” pieces by the L.A.-based artist, performer and costume designer (through Sept. 12)

“Free State”

Exploration of human rights, democracy, the environment on view through Sept. 18. ESMoA (El Segundo Museum of Art), 208 Main St., El Segundo. Open Fridays and Saturdays. Free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (424) 277-1020. esmoa.org

“Photo Flux: Unshuttering L.A.”

Photographs by 35 L.A.-based artists interrogate concepts such as culture, objectivity and representation. On view through Oct. 10. Getty Center, Sepulveda Boulevard and Getty Center Drive, L.A. Closed Mondays. Free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

Also on view: “Silk & Swan Feathers: A Luxurious 18th-Century Armchair”; “Power, Justice, and Tyranny in the Middle Ages”; “Artists as Collectors”

“Mesopotamia: Civilization Begins”

Statuary, pottery, wall paintings and other antiquities from the Louvre. On view through Aug. 16. Getty Villa, 17985 Pacific Coast Highway, Pacific Palisades. Closed Tuesdays. Free; advance tickets required. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu | TIMES REVIEW

Also on view: “Assyria: Palace Art of Ancient Iraq”

“Motown: The Sound of Young America”

The storied record label is celebrated through stage costumes, musical instruments and more. On view though January. Grammy Museum, 800 W. Olympic Blvd., L.A. Open Friday-Sunday. $13, $15; ages 5 and under are free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (213) 765-6800. grammymuseum.org

Also on view: “This Is Nat King Cole” and “Dave Matthews Band: Inside and Out”; “Y Para Siempre ... Marco Antonio Solís”

“Made in L.A. 2020: a version”

The Hammer Museum’s pandemic-delayed fifth biennial is presented this year with the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens. On view through Aug. 1. Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Closed Mondays. Free; reservations required. (310) 443-7000. hammer.ucla.edu. Also at the Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Closed Tuesdays. $13-$29; children younger than 4, free; advance purchase required. (626) 405-2100. huntington.org | TIMES FEATURE | REVIEW

“Under a Mushroom Cloud: Hiroshima, Nagasaki, and the Atomic Bomb”

Personal effects of atomic bomb victims, on view through June 13. Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave., Little Tokyo, L.A. Closed Mondays. Free; advance tickets required. (213) 625-0414. janm.org

Also on view: “Transcendients: Heroes at Borders” and “Transcendients: 100 Days of COVID-19 and Memorial to Healthcare Workers,” multimedia exhibits by Taiji Terasaki that salute social justice advocates and frontline medical personnel.

“Carlos Almaraz: Evolution of Form”

Times columnist Carolina A. Miranda called the work of this late painter, subject of a 2017 LACMA retrospective, “vital to the ways in which Los Angeles sees itself.” This exhibition explores the Chicano artist’s early life to reveal influences on his style and form. LA Plaza de Cultural y Artes, 501 N. Main St., L.A. Thursday-Sundays. Free; reservations suggested. (213) 542-6200, lapca.org

Also on view: “Only Light Can Do That,” Patrick Martinez’s neon mural installation with messages of inspiration for essential workers, part of the Art Rise initiative for Mental Health Awareness Month

“Wayne Thiebaud: Clowns”

Paintings, drawings and etchings on view through Oct. 24. Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. Closed Wednesdays. $5, $7; 17 and younger are free. (949) 494-8971. lagunaartmuseum.org.

Also on view: “Hymns to the Silence,” black-and-white images of architectural structures by Jacques Garnier

“Yoshitomo Nara”

A three-decade survey of works by the Japanese artist, on view through July 5. Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Closed Wednesdays. $10-$25; ages 12 and younger are free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org| TIMES REVIEW | REVIEW

Also on view: “Circle of Animals/Zodiac Heads,” outdoor installation of 12 monumental bronzes created by Ai Weiwei; “Bill Viola: Slowly Turning Narrative,” room-size video installation; “Not I: Throwing Voices (1500 BCE–2020 CE),” exploring ventriloquism in art; “Vera Lutter: Museum in the Camera,” images of the LACMA campus; “Cauleen Smith: Give It or Leave It,” multimedia works by the L.A.-based artist (through Oct. 31)

“L’Epoque des Carrossiers: The Art and Times of the French Coach Builders”

Mullin Automotive Museum, 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard. Open Fridays-Sundays. $10-$16; ages 2 and younger and active-duty military are free; advance purchase required. (805) 385-5400. mullinautomotivemuseum.com

Also on view: “The Lady of the Lake,” “Le Mans,” “Schlumpf Reserve Collection”

“Our House: Selections From MOCA’s Collection”

Works by Mark Rothko and others, from the 1950s to the present. Museum of Contemporary Art, 250 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Open daily. Free; special exhibitions, $10, $18.

Also reopened: Geffen Contemporary at MOCA, 152 N. Central Ave., Little Tokyo. (213) 626-6222. moca.org

“HERland: Women Artists in the MOLAA Collection”

Works by Latina and Latin American artists including Leonora Carrington, Ofelia Rodriguez, Verónica Riedel and Carmen Argote, on view to members now, reopening to the public in July. Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach. Open Tuesdays-Fridays. (562) 437-1689. molaa.org

Butterfly Pavilion

Open through Sept. 6. Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, 900 Exposition Blvd., L.A. Open Thursdays-Sundays. $8-$17; 2 and younger are free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (213) 763-DINO. nhm.org| TIMES FEATURE

Also on view: “Rise Up L.A.: A Century of Votes for Women” (through Oct. 10); “Spiky, Hairy, Shiny: Insects of L.A.” (through April 2022).

“The Swineherd”

This 1888 painting by Paul Gauguin on loan from LACMA is exhibited with related post-Impressionist works in the museum’s 19th century art gallery, through Nov. 18. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Closed Tuesday-Wednesday. $12, $15; students, active military and ages 18 and younger are free. (626) 449-6840. nortonsimon.org

Also on view: “Beyond the World We Know: Abstraction in Photography” (through Aug. 12).

“Supercars: A Century of Spectacle and Speed”

Petersen Automotive Museum, 6060 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Closed Mondays-Tuesdays. $11-$16; active-duty military and children younger than 4 are free; advance purchase required. (323) 930-2277. petersen.org

Also on view: “Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction and Fantasy,” “The Aesthetic of Motoring: 90 Years of Pininfarina,” “Alternating Currents: Building an Electric Future,” “Extreme Conditions: Modified for Offroad,” “Porsche: Redefining Performance,” “Silver Shotgun: Italian Motorcycle Design of the 1960s and 1970s.”

“Ai Weiwei: Trace”

This installation created by the Chinese artist features portraits, crafted from Lego bricks, of dissidents, prisoners of conscience and free-speech advocates. On view through Aug. 1. Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., L.A. Open Tuesday-Sunday. $7-$12; kids under 2 are free; advance timed-entry tickets required. Partial reopening does not include the Noah’s Ark children’s area. skirball.org

“Analogues: Travon Free”

Photographs by the comedian and Oscar-winning filmmaker capture last summer’s street demonstrations in L.A. in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, on view through Jan. 16. UCR Arts (California Museum of Photography, Culver Center of the Arts), 3824 Main St., Riverside. Open Thursday-Sunday. Free; advance timed-entry tickets required. ucrarts.ucr.edu

Also on view: “Scenes From the Collection: Trees,” nature photography; “Facing Fire: Art, Wildfire, and the End of Nature in the New West” ; “Lift Your Head: Bruce Davidson and the Evolution of Seeing,” a survey of documentary-style images by the veteran photographer

“Dan McCleary: Oaxaca”

Prints created over 20 years and inspired by the L.A.-based artist’s time in Mexico. On view through July 24. USC Fisher Museum of Art, 823 W. Exposition Blvd., L.A. Closed Sunday-Monday. Free; advance reservations required. (213) 740-4561. fisher.usc.edu

“See Thy Neighbor: Stern Photographers Thomas Hoepker and Harald Schmitt in the GDR”

Two photographers with very different points of view on East German life in the 1970s and ’80s. On view through Oct. 24. Wende Museum, 10808 Culver Blvd., Culver City. Open Friday-Sunday. Free; advance reservations required. (310) 216-1600. wendemuseum.org

Also on view: “Common Fantasy”; “Transformations: Living Room -> Flea Market -> Museum -> Art” and “Relics of the Cold War: Photographs by Martin Roemers”