Margaret Qualley doubles down on support for FKA twigs after Shia LaBeouf allegations

Margaret Qualley, actor and ex-girlfriend of Shia LaBeouf, has expressed her support for FKA twigs after the singer accused the “Transformers” star of physical, sexual and psychological abuse.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Qualley elaborated on her decision to publicly thank FKA twigs last year for speaking out about the trauma she allegedly endured during a yearlong romantic relationship with LaBeouf.

Shortly after the 33-year-old “Ego Death” artist sued LaBeouf, accusing him of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress, 26-year-old Qualley broke up with the “Pieces of a Woman” actor and shared a photo of FKA twigs on Instagram with the caption, “Thank you.”

“It was important to me for her to know that I believe her — and it’s as simple as that,” Qualley told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview published Tuesday.

Though reluctant to open up about her dating history, Qualley said she anticipated fielding questions about LaBeouf while promoting the forthcoming limited series “Maid.” She stars in the Netflix drama opposite her mother, Andie MacDowell, as a young parent trying to escape her emotionally abusive partner.

Qualley dated LaBeouf while filming the show.

“Unfortunately, it’s so common,” she said of her “Maid” character’s experience.

“And it’s true that more than half of people experience some level of psychological threat within a relationship in their lifetime. I just did my best to read the script and experience [the character’s] reality as much as possible within the scenes.”

In December, FKA twigs leveled a number of disturbing allegations against LaBeouf, who acted alongside her in the 2019 film “Honey Boy.” The musician’s lawsuit accused LaBeouf of threatening, trapping and strangling her, as well as knowingly infecting her with a sexually transmitted disease. A second female victim was also included anonymously in the complaint.

“I am not in the position to defend any of my actions,” LaBeouf told the New York Times last year while denying “many of” the allegations brought against him. “I owe these women the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done.”