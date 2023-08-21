Why Margaret Qualley’s wedding look is reminding people of her mom, Andie MacDowell
Like mother, like daughter.
Margaret Qualley’s wedding look is reminding people of her mom, Andie MacDowell, after the “Maid” actor married record producer Jack Antonoff over the weekend in a private ceremony.
During the nuptials, Qualley wore her hair in a simple bob that some compared to MacDowell’s short, curly hairstyle in the classic 1994 film “Four Weddings and a Funeral.”
All the celebs at Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s wedding, from Taylor Swift to Zoë Kravitz
Taylor Swift, Zoë Kravitz, Lana Del Rey and more celebrities attended record producer Jack Antonoff and actor Margaret Qualley’s wedding over the weekend.
“Margaret Qualley on her wedding day paying homage to her mother in Four Weddings and a Funeral???” @MediumSizeMeech wrote on X. “I know that’s right scenestress!”
“like mother like daughter,” @MoiCestShirley posted. “four weddings and a funeral(1994) is alive and breathing.”
“why did this make me cry,” @agentofxenu wrote.
Wedding Crashers (Taylor’s Version): Swifties swarm Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s nuptials
Taylor Swift attracted a lot of attention from her fans while attending the weekend wedding of Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley in New Jersey.
McDowell stars in “Four Weddings and a Funeral” as a young American woman who gradually falls in love with a smitten Englishman (Hugh Grant) over the course of four weddings and — you guessed it — a funeral. Though Qualley appeared to channel her mom’s cropped cut from the romantic comedy, @MediumSizeMeech declared that Antonoff “will never be” Grant while sharing photos from the wedding and stills from the movie in the same X thread.
Antonoff, 39, married Qualley, 28, on Saturday on Long Beach Island off the coast of New Jersey. The Bleachers frontman and the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” breakout have been together for about two years.
MacDowell attended the wedding festivities in an elegant blue gown with a palm-frond pattern. The mother of the bride was far from the only celebrity in attendance: Taylor Swift, Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum and Lana Del Rey were also among the couple’s esteemed guests.
Lana Del Rey, who’s been performing on the festival circuit, will launch a 10-date U.S. tour in September that will wrap in West Virginia in early October.
It's a date
Get our L.A. Goes Out newsletter, with the week's best events, to help you explore and experience our city.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.