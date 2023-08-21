Advertisement
Why Margaret Qualley’s wedding look is reminding people of her mom, Andie MacDowell

A split image of Andie MacDowell smiling and Margaret Qualley smiling in a silver necklace
Andie MacDowell, left, attended daughter Margaret Qualley’s wedding to Jack Antonoff over the weekend.
(Daniel Cole / Associated Press; Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)
By Christi Carras 
Like mother, like daughter.

Margaret Qualley’s wedding look is reminding people of her mom, Andie MacDowell, after the “Maid” actor married record producer Jack Antonoff over the weekend in a private ceremony.

During the nuptials, Qualley wore her hair in a simple bob that some compared to MacDowell’s short, curly hairstyle in the classic 1994 film “Four Weddings and a Funeral.”

“Margaret Qualley on her wedding day paying homage to her mother in Four Weddings and a Funeral???” @MediumSizeMeech wrote on X. “I know that’s right scenestress!”

“like mother like daughter,” @MoiCestShirley posted. “four weddings and a funeral(1994) is alive and breathing.”

“why did this make me cry,” @agentofxenu wrote.

McDowell stars in “Four Weddings and a Funeral” as a young American woman who gradually falls in love with a smitten Englishman (Hugh Grant) over the course of four weddings and — you guessed it — a funeral. Though Qualley appeared to channel her mom’s cropped cut from the romantic comedy, @MediumSizeMeech declared that Antonoff “will never be” Grant while sharing photos from the wedding and stills from the movie in the same X thread.

Antonoff, 39, married Qualley, 28, on Saturday on Long Beach Island off the coast of New Jersey. The Bleachers frontman and the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” breakout have been together for about two years.

MacDowell attended the wedding festivities in an elegant blue gown with a palm-frond pattern. The mother of the bride was far from the only celebrity in attendance: Taylor Swift, Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum and Lana Del Rey were also among the couple’s esteemed guests.

Christi Carras

