Classic movies in SoCal: ‘Possession,’ ‘Silence of the Lambs,’ ‘The Howling’ and more

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., streaming online or playing at a theater near you. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

“An American Werewolf in London”

He’s the hairy-handed gent who ran amok in Kent in John Landis’ effects-laden 1981 horror comedy. With David Naughton, Griffin Dunne and Jenny Agutter. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, David Geffen Theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 9:30 p.m. Oct. 16. $5-$10. academymuseum.org

“Amores Perros”

Cinemauto screens director Alejandro González Iñárritu’s acclaimed 2000 debut feature, a trio of interconnected tales set in Mexico City starring Gael García Bernal, along with a curated selection of short films. Second Home Hollywood, 1370 N. St. Andrews Place, Hollywood. 4 p.m. Oct. 17. General admission, $25; admission plus food options, $45-$120. events.com

Advertisement

“Blade”

Wesley Snipes is half-human, half-vampire and 100% badass in this sleek 1998 entry in the Marvel action-horror franchise. With Stephen Dorff and Kris Kristofferson. Cinespia, Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. 7 p.m. Oct. 16. $22. cinespia.org

“Double Indemnity”

Femmes don’t come much more fatale than Barbara Stanwyck opposite Fred MacMurray in Billy Wilder’s steamy 1944 film noir classic. Edward G. Robinson also stars. Presented in 35 millimeter. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 4 p.m. Oct. 16. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

“Evil Dead 2” with “Army of Darkness”

Groovy! Screamfest continues and includes this double bill pairing director Sam Raimi’s darkly comic 1987 horror sequel with its 1992 followup. Added bonus: franchise star Bruce Campbell will be on hand for a Q&A between the films. TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, Hollywood & Highland, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. 7 p.m. Oct. 17. $22. screamfestla.com

Horrorshow 24 Hour Marathon Madness

Grab a Jolt Cola — do they still make those? — and head down to the Fairfax District for this combination horrorfest/endurance test featuring a slate of films to be announced. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. $35; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

“House on Haunted Hill” with “13 Ghosts”

A double bill of B-movie classics directed by horrormeister William Castle pairs the 1995 chiller starring Vincent Price with the 1960 haunted-house flick featuring “The Wizard of Oz’s” Margaret Hamilton. Presented in 35 millimeter. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 7:30 and 9:15 p.m. Oct. 16, 6:30 and 8:15 p.m. Oct. 17. $12; advance purchase recommended. thenewbev.com

Obituaries From the archives: Veteran Actor Vincent Price Dies at 82 Vincent Price, art historian and collector, gourmet cook, author, raconteur and multifaceted “Merchant of Menace” best known for his blood-curdling roles in horror films, died Monday night at his home in the Hollywood Hills.

“The Howling”

New 4K restoration of Joe Dante’s 1981 sendup of the werewolf thriller genre, with the filmmaker on hand to introduce the screening. Dee Wallace stars. Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. 10 p.m. Oct. 20 (also screening Oct. 22-28). $9.50, $12.50. (310) 473-8530. landmarktheatres.com

“The Lost Boys”

The boys are back in town in an outdoor screening of Joel Schumacher’s 1987 teen vampire thriller. With Jason Patric, Kiefer Sutherland and Jami Gertz — plus Corey Feldman and Corey Haim. Arena Cinelounge, 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18. $16. arenascreen.com

Newport Beach Film Festival 2021

Features, documentaries, shorts and major motion pictures from around the world. Various venues and showtimes, Oct. 21-28. $15, $40; passes: $195. Details and schedules at newportbeachfilmfest.com

“Night of the Living Dead”

They’ll be stopping by to chew the fat in George A. Romero’s 1968 terror tale, the OG zombie thriller. Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17. eventbrite.com

“The Orphanage”

The kids aren’t all right, because they’re ghosts, in this atmospheric 2007 supernatural thriller from Spanish filmmaker J.A. Bayona. Rooftop Movies at the Montalbán, 1615 Vine St., Hollywood. 9 p.m. Oct. 16. $28.25, $56.50. themontalban.com

“Possession”

New 4K restoration of Andrzej Żuławski’s disturbing 1981 horror fable about a married couple whose relationship takes a dark turn — then an even darker turn. Isabelle Adjani and Sam Neill star. Various venues, showtimes and prices, Oct. 15-22. americancinematheque.com, thefridacinema.org, laemmle.com, lumierecinemala.com

“The Red Kimono”

Retroformat Silent Films screens this fact-based, female-led 1925 melodrama about a woman forced into a life of prostitution. “Mi Vida Loca” filmmaker Allison Anders will introduce the film, presented with live piano accompaniment by director Cliff Retallick and a pre-show cabaret-style musical performance. Woman’s Club Of Hollywood, 1749 N. La Brea Ave., Hollywood. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16. $15, $20. retroformat.org

“The Silence of the Lambs”

A fledgling FBI agent tries to pick an incarcerated serial killer’s brain in an effort to crack a big case in Jonathan Demme’s multi-Oscar-winning 1991 thriller based on the Thomas Harris 1988 novel. Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins star. TCM Big Screen Classics, various local theaters (see website). 3 and 7 p.m. Oct. 17, 7 p.m. Oct. 20. $15. fathomevents.com

12th OC Film Fiesta

This virtual festival showcasing films spotlighting America’s diversity and multicultural heritage runs Oct. 14-24. $5 and up; passes: $50, $75. masamedia.org

“Under the Skin”

Scarlett Johansson is the sexiest yet most sinister E.T. you ever saw in Jonathan Glazer’s hallucinatory 2014 sci-fi fable. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 10 p.m. Oct. 20. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

