Britney Spears advocates for disabled people and hints at tell-all Oprah interview

In her latest statement since her 13-year conservatorship ended last week, Britney Spears advocated for disabled people and hinted at a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

On Tuesday, the pop superstar took to Instagram to answer fan queries “before I go and set things square on @Oprah ... I mean who knows.” It’s unclear whether a sit-down between Spears and Winfrey is already in the works or if the "... Baby One More Time” hitmaker is merely manifesting one with some thinking, winking and shrugging emojis.

Winfrey’s Harpo Productions and CBS, which previously aired the TV mogul’s buzzy conversations with Adele, Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry, did not immediately respond Wednesday to the Los Angeles Times’ requests for comment.

“I’m here today to answer all of your guys’ questions, and the first main question that you guys have been asking me is, ‘What am I going to do now that the conservatorship’s over with?’ Very good question,” Spears said Tuesday in an Instagram video, wearing one of her signature crop tops.

The singer expressed gratitude for “the little things” she is finally able to do since regaining control over her own life, such as accessing the keys to her car, “owning an ATM card, seeing cash for the first time” and buying candles.

“It makes a huge difference,” Spears said. “It’s really nice. But I’m not here to be a victim. I lived with victims my whole life as a child. That’s why I got out of my house and I worked for 20 years and worked my a— off.

“I’m here to be an advocate for people with real disabilities and real illnesses. I’m a very strong woman, so I can only imagine what the system has done to those people. So hopefully ... my story will make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system.”

Because disabled people are among those most likely to be placed under guardianship, Spears’ turbulent conservatorship battle has sparked larger discussions about disability rights — particularly after the Grammy winner accused her conservators of forcing her to use an intrauterine contraceptive device despite her desire to become pregnant.

The “Gimme More” artist also gave a shout-out to members of the #FreeBritney movement, who sang and danced in the street outside downtown Los Angeles’ Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Friday when Judge Brenda J. Penny terminated the legal arrangement that had long restricted their idol’s personal, medical and financial autonomy.

“You guys rock,” Spears continued. “Honestly, my voice was muted and threatened for so long, and I wasn’t able to speak up or say anything. ... I honestly think you guys saved my life in a way, 100%. ... With that said, let’s move forward. God bless you all.”

In the caption of her post, Spears blasted her former conservators and her family — including her “church going mother” — for allegedly putting her through a “demoralizing and degrading” experience.

“I’m not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me which they should all be in jail for,” she added. “I’m used to keeping peace for the family and keeping my mouth shut … but not this time … I have NOT FORGOTTEN and I hope they can look up tonight and know EXACTLY WHAT I MEAN !!!!”