Kanye West announces release date for ‘Donda 2.’ But maybe don’t hold your breath?

A man wearing a black suit and a gold chain around his neck
Kanye West, who released his album “Donda” in 2021, says its follow-up is coming soon.
(Evan Agostini / Invision/Associated Press)
By Kenan DraughorneStaff Writer 
“Donda 2" is seemingly on the horizon.

Ye — the rap mogul formerly known as Kanye West — took to Instagram Thursday morning to announce that the follow-up to his 2021 album will arrive on Feb. 22 — or 2.22.22, as he put it — with Atlanta rapper Future serving as executive producer.

The burning house in the photo Ye posted is eerily similar to his mother’s small Chicago house where he grew up, which was later the center of attention at the third “Donda” listening party that took place in Chicago.

Whether “Donda 2" will actually drop next month remains to be seen. Ye is infamous for missing his release dates as he continues to tinker on projects, including 2016’s “The Life of Pablo.”

Music

The release of “Donda,” named after his late mother, was teased, announced and then delayed multiple times, while three listening parties came and went before the album finally dropped last August.

Through all its fits and starts, though, “Donda” was generally well-received (well, not by everyone). With 309,000 units sold in its first week alone, the album ended up scoring multiple Grammy nominations, including album of the year.

Since “Donda’s” release, saying Ye has kept busy would be an understatement. After begging his soon-to-be ex-wife, Kim Kardashian West, to come back to him while performing in December at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, he’s made headlines for his relationship with Julia Fox.
Music

The first part of a documentary on the life of Ye, “Jeen-yuhs — A Kanye West Trilogy,” is set to premiere on Netflix on Feb. 16. Ye took to Instagram last week to demand “final edit and approval” before the film is released.

