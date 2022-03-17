Classic movies in SoCal: ‘300,’ ‘Snow White,’ a Hitchcock double bill and more

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing at theaters, drive-ins and pop-ups and/or streaming online. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

‘Clockwatchers’

Before there was Mike Judge’s cult comedy “Office Space,” there was director Jill Sprecher’s sly, slow-burn 1997 satire starring Toni Collette, Parker Posey and Lisa Kudrow as a trio of temps toiling away on a corporate cubicle farm. Presented in 35mm. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. March 18. $5-$10. academymuseum.org

20th Anniversary Dance Camera West Film Festival

This annual showcase for dance-themed performance films and documentaries from around the world returns with in-person and virtual screenings. 2220 Arts + Archives, 2220 Beverly Blvd, L.A. Various showtimes, March 24-26. Also at Théâtre Raymond Kabbaz, Lycée Français de Los Angeles, 10361 W Pico Blvd., L.A. March 31-April 2. $15-$30; passes: $75, $100. dancecamerawest.org

‘14th Primetime Emmy Awards’

UCLA Film & Television Archive will screen — in its entirety, commercials included! — a restored version of this 1962 ceremony featuring appearances by TV icons including Johnny Carson, Bob Newhart, David Brinkley, Carol Burnett, Peter Falk, Don Knotts, Jack Webb and Eartha Kitt. UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. 7:30 p.m. March 19. Free; advance registration recommended; standby line available. cinema.ucla.edu

‘A Ghost Story’

The spirit of a recently deceased man, garbed in a bedsheet, haunts the home he once shared with his beloved wife in this poignant 2017 supernatural fable from “Green Knight” director David Lowery. Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara star. Secret Movie Club Theatre, 1917 Bay St., 2nd floor, downtown L.A. 8 p.m. March 22. $14, $16. secretmovieclub.com

‘Girl Crazy’

Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney meet cute in this spunky 1943 MGM musical rom-com featuring songs by George and Ira Gershwin. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. 2:30 and 7 p.m. March 19. $10, $12. oldtownmusichall.org

‘The Holy Mountain’

Spiritual seekers get more than they bargained for in “El Topo” filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky’s bizarro 1973 surrealist fantasy that was co-financed by rock-music power couple John Lennon and Yoko Ono. The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. $10.50. thefridacinema.org

‘Howl’s Moving Castle’

A witch’s curse sets a young woman on the path to a series of magical adventures in this dazzling 2004 animated fantasy directed by Hayao Miyazaki. In Japanese with English subtitles. The Landmark Westwood, 1045 Broxton Ave., Westwood. 10 p.m. March 18-19. (310) 208-3250. landmarktheatres.com

‘I’ve Heard the Mermaids Singing’

New 4k restoration of Patricia Rozema’s groundbreaking 1987 LGBTQ-themed indie drama about unassuming young Toronto woman whose life takes an interesting turn when she gets a gig at an art gallery. Alamo Drafthouse, 700 W. 7th St., downtown L.A. 7:15 p.m. March 18-19, 12:25 and 3:15 p.m. March 21, 11:20 and and 3:15 p.m. March 22, 3:10 and 5:45 p.m. March 23. $18. drafthouse.com

Locarno in Los Angeles

This weekend-long showcase featuring notable selections from Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland continues. 2220 Arts + Archives, 2220 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Various showtimes through March 20. $12; passes: $60, $95. locarnofestivalinlosangeles.com

‘Mary Poppins’

Julie Andrews’ titular nanny is practically perfect in every way, which is more than we can say for Dick Van Dyke’s atrocious British accent, in Disney’s 1964 live-action/animated musical. El Capitan Theatre, 6838 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. 10 a.m., 1:15, 4:30 and 7:45 p.m. March 18-20. $12. 800-DISNEY6. elcapitantheatre.com

‘Pacific Rim’

It’s kaiju versus ginormous human-controlled robots called Jaegers — advantage, Jaegers — in Guillermo del Toro’s 2013 sci-fi thriller. Charlie Hunnam, Idris Elba and Rinko Kikuchi star. Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. 11:59 p.m. March 18. $14. (310) 473-8530. landmarktheatres.com

‘Rear Window’ with ‘To Catch a Thief’

A double bill pairs these 1950s-era classics from master of suspense Alfred Hitchcock. James Stewart and Grace Kelly star in the former, and Cary Grant and Kelly in the latter. Presented in 35mm. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 7:30 and 9:55 p.m. March 22-24. $12; advance purchase recommended. thenewbev.com

‘The Red and the White’

A weeklong retrospective of the works by acclaimed Hungarian filmmaker Miklós Jancsó includes this potent black-and-white 1967 anti-war fable set during the Russian Civil War. In Russian and Hungarian with English subtitles. Lumiere Cinema at the Music Hall, 9036 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills. 7:20 March 19, 2:30 p.m. March 20, 9:30 p.m. March 23. $11-$14. (310) 274-6860. lumierecinemala.com

‘Sexy Beast’

A retired British thief (Ray Winstone) living in Spain gets pulled back into the game in Jonathan Glazer’s stylish and gleefully foulmouthed 2000 underworld tale. Ben Kingsley and Ian McShane also star. Presented in 35mm. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. March 19. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’

Someday her prince will come, till then she’s hanging with her seven diminutive BFFs in Disney’s first full-length animated feature, a tune-filled 1937 retelling of the Brothers Grimm fairytale. Street Food Cinema at Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S, Santa Monica. 6 p.m. March 19. $20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and younger, free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

‘Talk to Her’

The lives of a journalist, a ballerina, a gay male nurse and a female matador intersect in surprising ways in Pedro Almodóvar’s moving 2002 drama. In Spanish with English subtitles. Laemmle Royal, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A.; Laemmle Glendale, 207 N. Maryland Ave., Glendale; Laemmle Playhouse 7, 673 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena; Laemmle Newhall, 22500 Lyons Ave., Newhall. 7 p.m. March 23. $12.50. laemmle.com

‘300’

It’s the ancient Greek city-state of Sparta versus the mighty Persian Empire — advantage, Sparta — in Zack Snyder’s stylized 2006 action flick based on the Frank Miller graphic novel. With Gerard Butler, “Game of Thrones’” Lena Headey and “Westworld’s” Rodrigo Santoro. Presented in 35mm. Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 2 p.m. March 20. $10. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

‘The Women’

Ladies night! Norma Shearer, Joan Crawford and Rosalind Russell head the all-female cast of George Cukor’s Manhattan-set 1939 comedy based on the Clare Booth Luce stage play. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 1:30 p.m. March 20. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com